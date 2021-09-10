GOLF
Panthers fifth in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Norfolk girls finished fifth in the nine-team Lincoln Golf Classic at the Highlands Golf Course on Thursday.
The Panthers’ team score of 414 was 104 shots off the leader Elkhorn North.
Elkhorn North swept the top two individual places as Emily Karmazin earned medalist honors with a 69 followed by Julia Karmazin with a 71.
Norfolk was led by Brooke Burbach, who shot an 18-hole round of 95. Phoebe Miller’s 103 was second-best for the Panthers.
Lincoln Golf Classic
Team scores: Elkhorn North 310; Fremopnt 367; Beatrice 401; Ralston/Omaha Mercy 402; Norfolk 414; Millard South 415; Elkhorn 423; Papillion 430; Lincoln North Star 450.
Top 10: 1. Emily Karmazin, ELN, 69; 2. Julia Karmazin, ELN, 71; 3. Ayla Strong, GI, 76; 4. Halley Kenkel, GI, 77; 5. Ellie Houston, ELN, 79; 6. Lilee Surdell, RAL/M; 7. Ansley Giesselma, FRE, 82; 8. Kiera Paquette, BEAT, 83; 9. Alexa Swerczek, ELK, 83; 10. Emma Benson, FRE, 88; Norfolk golfers: Brooke Burbach, 95; Phoebe Miller, 103; Becca Ashbury, 106; Kyla Robinson, 110; Mallin Bertus, 110.
Pierce wins triangular
Pierce defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 230-262 during a triangular on Tuesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Pierce’s Keli Shermer earned medalist honors witha 50.
Norfolk Catholic triangular
Team scores: Pierce 230; Hartington Cedar Catholic 262; Norfolk Catholic NTS.
Pierce: Keli Shermer 50; Zaylah Pfansteil 57; Ashley Wacker 57; Peyton Weiting 66.
Hartington Cedar Catholic: Maci Schommer 60; Jenna Wiebelhaus- 61; Kristine Becker 70; Mya Dickes 71.
Norfolk Catholic: Lydia Brockhaus 83; Kadee Clinch 93.
Scotus wins at Lakeview
COLUMBUS — Boone Central and West Point-Beemer were among the teams competing in the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Thursday.
The Cadets finished third overall with a score of 390. Brook Diekemper led the way with a 79, good for third among all players.
Taylor Beierman led the Cardinals with an 87. As a team, they finished with a score of 407, good for fifth place.
Team Scoring: T-1. Columbus Scotus, 365; T-1. Grand Island Northwest, 365; 3. West Point-Beemer, 390; 4. Fremont Bergan, 395; 5. Boone Central, 407; 6. Aurora, 414; 7. Columbus Lakeview, 418; 8. Central City, 464; 9. Shelby-Rising City, 464; 10. Schuyler, 465; 11. Lincoln Christian, NC.
Top 10: 1. Cecilia Arndt, SCO, 73; 2. Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 77; 3. Brook Diekemper, WPB, 79; 4. Olivia Ottman, GIN, 83; 5. Maya Kuszak, LC, 87; 6. Taylor Beierman, BC, 87; 7. Jocelyn Kumm, BER, 87; 8. Avery Hermesch, GIN, 90; 9. Grace Ziegler, AUR, 90; 10. Taylor Mazour, GIN, 91.
Valentine wins invite
ATKINSON — The Badgers came out on top at the West Holt Invite on Thursday.
Mekallyn and Joselyn Bancroft led Valentine with a 95 on the day. The score also pout them at third and fourth in the player standings.
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O’Neill led all players with a 91. The Eagles had three players finish in the top ten among players.
Team Scoring: 1. Valentine 386, 2. O’Neill 408, 3. Battle Creek 412, 4. West Holt 483, 5. Crofton 530.
Top 10: 1. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, ONL, 91; 2. Raina Lade, BAT, 93; 3. Kaytrynn Bancroft, VAL, 95; 4. Mekallynn Bancroft, VAL, 95; 5. Joselyn Hrabanek, BAT, 97; 6. Nicole Williams, Valentine, 97; 7. Becca McGinley, VAL, 99. 8. Cecilia Mlnarik, ONL, 102; 9. Olivia Jarman, ONL, 107; 10. Molly Heimes, BAT, 108.
FOOTBALL
O’neill st. Mary’s 60, Walthill 6
O’NEILL — The Class D No. 2 Cardinals set new season highs in their win over the Blujays.
The 60 points were the most they’ve scored all season. As a team, St. Mary’s ran for 189 yards and seven touchdowns on 23 carries. Dalton Alder led the charge with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals threw just one pass all day, a 25-yard touchdown throw by Aidan Hedstrom to Isaac Everitt.
Walthill (0-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6
O’Neill St. Mary’s (3-0) 24 24 6 6 — 60
Scoring summary
OSM: Gabe Pribl 20 run (Pribil run)
OSM: Tate Thompson 16 run (Pribl run)
OSM: Thompson 53 run (Aidan Hedstrom run)
OSM: Isaac Everitt 25 pass from Hedstrom (Dalton Alder run)
OSM: Thompson 5 run (Alder run)
OSM: Alder 8 run (Kyle Pribl run)
OSM: Slder 4 run (PAT failed)
WAL: Kenyon Whiteeyes 38 pass from Keith Morris (PAT failed)
OSM: Everitt 10 run (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
Walthill at Emerson-Hubbard, Friday, Sept. 17
O’Neill St. Mary’s at Niobrara/Verdigre, Friday, Sept. 17
Pender 40, Winside 26
WINSIDE — The Pendragons came out on top of a seesaw affair to beat the Winside Wildcats.
With the score tied at 14, Gabe Escalante found the end zone to give Winside a 20-14 lead. However, Pender would score the game’s next 20 points, including two touchdown runs by Caleb Trimble and a touchdown pass by Braxton Volk.
Trimble had 20 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns to go along with four catches for 33 yards. Volk completed 12 of 16 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Escalante had 27 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Pender (3-0) 7 14 13 6 — 40
Winside (2-1) 14 6 0 6 — 26
Scoring summary
WIN: Gabe Escalante 12 run (PAT failed)
PEN: Chase Hofmeister 13 pass from Braxton Volk (Quinton Heineman kick good)
WIN: Dean Krueger 32 pass from Dax Behmer (Art Escalante run)
PEN: Braxton Volk 1 run (Heineman kick good)
WIN: Escalante 10 run (PAT failed)
PEN: Heineman 38 pass from Volk (Heineman kick good)
PEN: Caleb Trimble 17 run (Heineman kick goood)
PEN: Trimble 19 run (PAT failed)
WIN: Escalante 19 run (PAT failed)
PEN: Brody Krusemark 15 run (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
Pender hosts Bloomfield, Friday, Sept. 17
Winside at Osmond, Friday, Sept. 17