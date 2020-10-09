Tennis
Norfolk knocks Columbus 7-2
Norfolk claimed its final home dual of the season when the Panthers downed Columbus 7-2 for the second time this season.
“It was our second dual with Columbus in two weeks and exactly the same outcome,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We lost the same doubles match and the same singles match, so this is probably what is to be expected.”
Norfolk won two of the three doubles matches, including a No. 1 doubles win by Ethan Mortimer and Josh Sumner. In singles play, Sumner posted an 8-1 victory, while Jack Schwanebeck and Kalen Krohn grabbed matching 8-2 wins.
“Columbus didn’t return as much experience this season as we did, and I really think that is the difference between our teams,” Krueger said. “If you watch us play, we are very similar, but experience is a huge thing and it has shown in our two head-to-head matchups.”
Norfolk 7, Columbus 2
- Singles — No. 1: Jack Schwanebeck, N, def. Flyr, 8-2; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, N, def. Larson, 8-2; No. 3: Josh Sumner, N, def. Hastreiter, 8-1; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, N, def. Jedlicka, 8-5; No. 5: T. Fehringer, C, def. Chase Carter, 8-4; No. 6: Alex Bauer, N, def. F. Fehringer, 8-4.
Doubles — No. 1: Mortimer/Sumner, N, def. Hastreiter/Jedlicka, 8-2; No. 2: Flyr/Larson, C, def. Carter/Gannon Pokorney, 8-2; No. 3: Krohn/Schwanebeck, N, def. Fehringer/Fehringer, 8-3.
Volleyball
Spartans top Panthers in four
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped a 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9 decision at Lincoln East on Thursday night.
Erin Schwanebeck led the Panthers in both kills (10) and digs (13) while posting a double-double. Carlie Streich finished with 33 assists and 11 digs for a double-double.
Tessa Gall had 10 digs and nine kills, while Karly Kalin had 12 digs and eight kills. Ali Sovereign had 10 digs, six kills and the team’s lone solo block.
NEXT UP
- Norfolk (5-14) at Lincoln High invitational, Saturday.
Lutheran High takes triangular
WEST POINT — The top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team improved to 27-0 this season on Thursday night with a pair of straight-set wins at a triangular hosted by Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“Overall we played well as a team, and our setters did a great job of getting the ball to all of our hitters,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said.
Lutheran High opened with a 25-7, 25-18 win over Class C No. 7 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and the Eagles closed with a 25-15, 25-13 win over Wisner-Pilger.
“I liked the way we got off to a fast start in our first three sets,” Gebhardt said. “We have struggled with that a bit recently so we have been working on eliminating those early errors.”
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
In the opening match with Class C No. 7 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Becca Gebhardt led Lutheran High with nine digs, six kills and two ace serves. Chloe Spence had five kills, 12 set assists and two ace serves. Aubrey Herbolsheimer had three solo blocks, and Amber Bockelman had nine digs.
lutheran high northeast 2,
wisner-pilger 0
Becca Gebhardt again led Lutheran High with eight kills and 11 digs. Maddie Becker had nine set assists, and Chloe Spence had eight digs and eight set assists. Halle Berner had 10 digs, and Mia Furst chipped in six kills.
guardian angels central Catholic 2,
Wisner-pilger 0
The seventh-ranked Bluejays salvaged a split at its own triangular with a 25-20, 25-16 win in the nightcap. Sophia Hass posted seven kills and 15 digs, while Evelyn Wooldrik also had seven kills. Megan Plagge finished with 17 set assists.
NEXT UP
- Lutheran High Northeast (27-0) hosts Columbus Lakeview, Tuesday.
- Guardian Angels Central Catholic (10-8) at Pierce, Tuesday.
- Wisner-Pilger (10-10) hosts Wisner-Pilger October Classic, Saturday.
Cross Country
Norfolk teams 4th, 5th at HAC
KEARNEY — Isaac Ochoa led with a fourth-place individual medal while the Norfolk High boys were fourth and the girls were fifth in their respective team standings at the Heartland Athletic Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Kearney Country Club.
Fremont swept the team championships.
The freshman Ochoa covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 34.78 seconds, less than half a minute behind gold medalist Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star. As a team, the Norfolk boys finished with 108 team points.
The Norfolk girls edged Lincoln Southeast by a single point for their top-five team finish with 182 points. Sophomores Esther Protzman and Rachel Mortimer paced the Panthers by finishing 19th and 20th, respectively.
Norfolk will compete at next Thursday’s Class A District 4 meet hosted by Lincoln North Star at Pioneers Park.
Girls Division
- Team standings: Fremont 35, Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln East 60, Kearney 108, Norfolk 182, Lincoln Southeast 183, Lincoln Pius X 206, Columbus 244, Grand Island 258, Lincoln High 261, Lincoln North Star 270, Lincoln Northeast 305.
- Top 10 individuals: 1. Rinn, LSW, 19:19; 2. Godwin, KEA, 19:23; 3. Apel, LE, 20:02; 4. Hemmer, FRE, 20:28; 5. Bracker, FRE, 20:31; 6. Dillon, FRE, 20:32; 7. Svehla, LE, 20:34; 8. Coen, LSW, 20:35; 9. Dahl, FRE, 20:36; 10. Schutz, LE, 20:42.
- Norfolk individuals: 19. Esther Protzman, 21:20; 20. Rachel Mortimer, 21:23; 34. Paige Godfrey, 22:02; 50. Nishyia Ponniah, 23:02; 59. Pareena Ponniah, 24:07; 62. Madison Hall, 24:14; 68. Sierra Rader, 24:47.
Boys Division
- Team standings: Fremont 51, Lincoln North Star 76, Lincoln Southwest 92, Norfolk 108, Lincoln East 116, Grand Island 184, Lincoln Pius X 191, Columbus 237, Lincoln Southeast 241, Lincoln High 251, Kearney 253, Lincoln Northeast 305.
- Top 10 individuals: 1. Chot, LNS, 16:07; 2. Garcia, GI, 16:12; 3. Snyder, LSW, 16:32; 4. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:34; 5. Wagner, FRE, 16:36; 6. Wasserman, LNS, 16:37; 7. Waters, FRE, 16:48; 8. Romary, LNE, 16:52; 9. Reid, LSW, 16:53; 10. Zaborowski, LNS, 17:09.
- Norfolk individuals: 20. Tristen Kittelson, 17:37; 21. Cole Uzzell, 17:40; 27. Daniel Yowell, 17:44; 36. Carson Means, 18:04; 47. Billy Reynolds, 18:31; 60. Isaac Guenther, 19:00.