W-P October Classic pairings
WISNER — Unbeatens St. Paul and Wynot are seeded No. 1 and No. 2 for the Wisner-Pilger October Classic, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Norfolk Catholic is the third seed.
Wisner-Pilger October Classic
– 10 a.m. — quarterfinal, north gym: No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 5 Wisner-Pilger; 10 a.m. — quarterfinals, south gym: No. 3 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 6 Douglas County West; No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 7 O’Neill.
– Consolation semifinal, south: Wynot-O’Neill loser vs. Norfolk Catholic-D.C. West loser.
– Semifinals, north: No. 1 St. Paul vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Wisner-Pilger winner; Wynot-O’Neill winner vs. Norfolk Catholic-D.C. West winner.
– Fifth place, south: Clarkson/Leigh-Wisner-Pilger loser vs. consolation semifinal loser.
– Third place, north: Semifinal losers.
– Championship, north: Semifinal winners.
Kearney edges Panther JV
KEARNEY — The Kearney junior varsity team needed all three sets to defeat Norfolk on Tuesday, 18-25, 25-3, 15-12.
The Norfolk reserves won their match against their Kearney counterparts, 25-22, 25-19 while the freshmen team lost to the Bearcats, 25-21, 25-21.