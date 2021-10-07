Volleyball
Cook wants statue for Larson
Omaha World-Herald
Jordan Larson’s visit to Nebraska last weekend was a whirlwind for the 2020 gold medalist, who was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
Because of her busy schedule, she was unable to meet with current Husker volleyball players, though she did talk to them over Zoom in August. However, NU is hoping to have her back soon for another project.
Coach John Cook said on his weekly radio show that they are working to create a statue of Larson, a three-time All-American and three-time Olympic medalist. He said the statue will likely be by the south entrance of the Devaney Center and hopes to have her back soon to finalize the details.
Golf
Kluver earns conference honor
IRVING, Texas — Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver has been named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month.
The Norfolk native had a standout month for the Jayhawks to open the 2021-22 season. Kluver won the Gopher Invitational at 10-under and also carded two other Top 10 finishes, tying for sixth at the Marquette Intercollegiate and registering a tie for 10th at the Windon Memorial.
Kluver was at even par or better in all nine of his rounds for the month.
At the Gopher Invitational, he posted an opening-round 67 and closed with a 66 to win his first collegiate tournament.
Basketball
Husker hoops on national TV
LINCOLN — The Nebraska men will make a minimum of 28 national television appearances this coming season, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners have announced.
In all, the Huskers will make at least 19 appearances on the Big Ten Network, four on FS1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. In addition, four regular-season games and both exhibition games will be available online at B1G+.
Nebraska will make its first TV appearance of the season it hosts intrastate rival Creighton in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. The Huskers’ other FS1 appearances include both matchups with Iowa (Feb. 13 and Feb. 25) and a trip to Purdue (Jan. 14).
The five ESPN network appearances are highlighted by a pair of ESPN2 games. The Huskers will host Michigan (Dec. 7) and take on Auburn at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta (Dec. 11).
Running
St. Francis holds kids run
HUMPHREY — St. Francis parish hosted its annual kids fun on Sunday. Emily Stricklin of Humphrey and Connor Ternus of Gretna finished as overall girls and boys champions respectively.
St. Francis Kids Run
Girls Division Winners — Overall champion: Emily Stricklin, Humphrey; 5 and under: Meg Wegener, Humphrey; 6: Kenadee Eisenmenger, Oakland; 7: Haven Abner, Creston; 8: Brylie Reigle, Humphrey; 9: Leighton Krings, Humphrey; 10: Haley Micek, Omaha; 11: Eva Klassen, Lindsay; 12: Clara Classen, Humphrey.
Boys Division Winners — Overall champion: Connor Ternus, Gretna; 5 and under: Elijah Schmidt, Lincoln; 6: Xavier Parks, Lincoln; 7: Grant Howard, Humphrey; 8: Andrew Stricklin, Humphrey; 9: Jaxx Sunderman, Humphrey; 10: Gabe Penn, Columbus; 11: Tate Wietfeld, Humphrey; 12: Jaiden Anderson, Humphrey.