Softball
NHS to begin districts Wednesday
LINCOLN — The Norfolk softball team has earned the No. 2 seed in the A-5 district, which begins on Wednesday at the Doris Bair softball complex in Lincoln.
The Panthers (27-9) will take on third-seeded Millard South (13-16) at 3 p.m. The top seed, Lincoln East (29-9) will take on 7-17 Omaha Westside in the other opener, also at 3 p.m.
All four teams will also play at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.
A-5 at Doris Bair softball complex — Lincoln
- Wednesday, 3 p.m. — Game 1, Field 1: No. 1 Lincoln East (29-9) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (7-17); Game 2, Field 2: No. 2 Norfolk (27-9) vs. No. 3 Millard South (13-16).
- 5 p.m. — Game 3, Field 2: First-round losers; Game 4, Field 1: First-round winners.
- Thursday, 1 p.m. — Game 5, Field 1: Winner of 3 vs. Loser of 4.
- 3 p.m. — Game 6, Field 1: Winner of 4 vs. Winner of 5.
- 5 p.m. — Game 7, Field 1 (if necessary): Winner of 6 vs. Loser of 6.
Football
USD honors NHS grad Morton
VERMILLION, S.D. — Norfolk High School graduate Chris Morton has been named to the University of South Dakota’s Henry Heider Coyote Sports Hall of Fame both as a player and a member of the Coyotes’ 2005 team.
Morton was a three-year starter, a two-time all-American and the 2006 winner of the Rimington Award honoring NCAA Division II’s top center.
Morton competed in 40 games from 2004-07. He is a two-time all-North Central Conference honoree and was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award in 2006, which honors the division’s top offensive lineman.
Morton helped the Coyotes to an NCC championship and a nine-win season in 2005, and to the NCAA playoffs in 2006. He didn’t allow a sack during his senior season in 2007.
USD’s 2005 finished with a 9-2 record, was co-champion of the North Central Conference, and outscored its 11 opponents by a combined 300 points (547-247).
Morton currently works for OCI Insurance in Omaha. He and his wife, Carla, have a son, Caiden, and a daughter, Cora.
Stille, Campbell Trophy semifinalist
LINCOLN — University of Nebraska defensive linemen Ben Stille has been recognized as one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy presented by Mazda.
The Campbell Trophy is presented by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame and recognizes an individual as the top football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Stille, a senior from Ashland, is looking to become the Huskers’ third Campbell Trophy Award winner, joining Rob Zatechka (1994) and Kyle Vanden Bosch (2000).
Panther reserves edge Yankton
Isaac Saldana scored with no time left on the clock and Grant Roberts kicked the extra point to give the Norfolk reserves a 14-13 victory over visiting Yankton at the the Norfolk Middle School field.
Yankton scored on its first two drives to lead 13-0 early.
The Bucks led 13-7 and were driving late in the game when Roberts stripped the ball from a Yankton running back. The fumble recovery led to the game-winning drive.
Receiver Keyton Sparks scored Norfolk’s other touchdown on a pass from Kayden Kettler.
Basketball
McGowens declared eligible
LINCOLN — Nebraska men’s basketball player Trey McGowens has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.
McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard from Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Golf
Kluver part of 4-ball team title
LINCOLN — Norfolk’s Luke Kluver and his University of Kansas teammate Hank Lierz of St. Joseph, Missouri earned medalist honors with a round of 68 (-3) to advance to the 2021 U.S. Amateur four-ball after qualifying at Firethorn Golf Club on Monday.
Three sides tied at 69 (-2) for the second qualifying spot, and Elkhorn’s Danny Woodhead and Omaha’s Micheal Wilhelm captured the spot on the first playoff hole.
Volleyball
Norfolk JV goes 0-3 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Norfolk junior varsity dropped all three of its matches on Saturday at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
The Panthers first lost to Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-22, then took the first set against Waverly before falling in the next two, 11-25, 25-22, 15-11, and then lost in the final match with Elkhorn South, 25-18, 25-14.
The Norfolk JV is 10-9 and visits Kearney on Tuesday.
Norfolk reserves finish 2-1
PIERCE — The Norfolk reserve team won two matches and lost one on Saturday in the Pierce Invitational against area junior varsity squads.
The Panthers opened with a 25-17, 25-10 victory over Wayne, then fell to host Pierce in three, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11.
Norfolk closed out the day with a nail-biting three-set win over Crofton, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13.
Golf
Valentine runner-up at C-5
OGALLALA — The Valentine girls golf team qualified for state with a runner-up finish at the District C-5 tournament at Crandell Creek Golf Course.
The Badgers finished with a 392 team score, six away from champion Mitchell.
Shauna Radant led Valentine with a third-place individual finish with a 91. Kaetryn Bancroft placed eighth for another top-10 finish.
- Team scores: Mitchell 386, Valentine 392, Kimball 394, Gordon-Rushville 422, Ogallala 434, Bridgeport 447, Garden County 455, Perkins County 483, Hershey 554. No team score: Bayard, Creek Valley, Dundy County-Stratton, Mullen.
- Individual state qualifiers: 1. Wise, KIM, 76; 2. Nolde, OGA, 88; 3. Shauna Radant, VAL, 91; 4. Bowles, MIT, 93; 5. Schiedswitz, MIT, 94; 6. Bruns, G-R, 95; 7. Heeg, KIM, 98; 8. Kaetryn Bancroft, VAL, 99; 9. Knotts, MIT, 99; 10. Folchert, OGA, 99.
- Other Valentine individuals: Becca McGinley 100, Nicole Williams 102, Mekallyn Bancroft 108.
Norfolk finishes fourth at A-1
NORTH PLATTE — Norfolk High School finished fourth at the seven-team District A-1 golf tournament Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Club.
The Panthers finished with a 400 team score, two strokes ahead of Grand Island. Kylie Ehnes-Blume led Norfolk with a 14th-place finish and five strokes away from automatically qualifying for state as an individual.
North Platte ran away with the team title with a 311 and had three of the top four individuals, led by Baylee Steele’s 70 for medalist honors.
- Team scores: North Platte 311, Elkhorn South 336, Papillion-La Vista 360, Norfolk 400, Grand Island 402, Millard South 438, Bellevue East NTS.
- Individual state qualifiers: 1. Steele, NP, 70; 2. Morrison, NP, 71; 3. Taake, PLV, 74; 4. Lashley, NP, 81; 5. Sinnett, PLV, 81; 6. A. Tackett, ES, 81; 7. J. Tackett, ES, 82; 8. Lefler, ES, 84; 9. Kenkel, GI, 88; 10. (tie) Jones, NP, and Christiansen, ES, 89.
- Norfolk individuals: Kylie Ehnes-Blume 94, Mia Bertus 99, Paxton Peters 95, Kyla Robinson 112, Becca Asbury 118.
Softball
GACC advances to district final
WEST POINT — Guardian Angels Central Catholic advanced to the district finals in Class C with a pair of convincing victories Monday at Timmerman Park, defeating North Bend Central 9-0 in five innings to begin the tournament before a 13-0 three-inning triumph over Ponca.
The Bluejays committed zero errors in the two subdistrict games combined. Erin Franzluebbers was the winning pitcher in both games, allowing a total of four hits. She struck out eight against Ponca and 14 versus North Bend Central.
In the win over North Bend, Kayla Fischer was 3 for 3 with three RBI and a run scored. Jenna Schinstock was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Brenna Rief was 1 for 2 with three RBI and one run scored.
In the subdistrict final against Ponca, Schinstock, Fischer and Kate Gnad were all 2 for 2 hitting. Schinstock homered and had two RBI, while Gnad scored two runs. Fischer drove in four and scored one run. Leah Jansen added two RBI.
GACC 9, North Bend Central 0
North Bend Central 000 00 — 0 1 3
Guardian Angels CC 214 2X — 9 7 0
n WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Adrianna Halladay. 2B: (GACC) Jenna Schinstock, Kate Gnad.
GACC 13, Ponca 0
Ponca 000 — 0 3 1
Guardian Angels CC 49X — 13 12 0
n WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Kaylee Heiner. 2B: (GACC) Kayla Fischer, Brenna Rief. HR: (GACC) Jenna Schinstock.
NEN to meet host Wayne in B-6
WAYNE — Top-seeded Wayne tumbled to the loser’s bracket of the Subdistrict B-6 tournament at the Wayne Softball Complex when it dropped a 12-2 contest against third-seeded Crete on Monday afternoon.
To begin the tournament, the Blue Devils bashed Schuyler 17-0.
Kendall Dorey allowed just two hits and struck out nine to account for every out in the three-inning win. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBI. Michaela McManigal and Brooklyn Kruse also hit 2 for 2. McManigal had three RBI and a run scored, while Logan Miller had two RBI. Kruse, Kierah Haase, Taytum Sweetland and Hope O’Reilly scored two runs.
NEN, a co-op of Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast, fell 8-0 to Crete in the first round and defeated Schuyler to stay alive in the tournament. The Vipers were to play Wayne at noon in an elimination game, with the winner to face Crete.
Box scores were not available for the two games involving NEN.
Wayne 17, Schuyler 0
Schuyler 000 — 0 2 4
Wayne (14)3X — 17 12 0
n WP: Kendall Dorey. LP: Jenna Jedlicka. 2B: (SCH) Kaley Castillo; (WAY) Logan Miller, Hope O’Reilly. HR: (WAY) Dorey.
Crete 12, Wayne 2
Crete 551 1 — 12 11 0
Wayne 100 1 — 2 3 3
n LP: Kendall Dorey. 2B: (WAY) Taytum Sweetland, Brooklyn Kruse.
Cross country
Junior high runners compete
The Norfolk Junior High cross country team held its second intramural meet of the season recently with Adeline Olberding winning the girls race and David Protzman taking top honors in the boys competition.
The Maroon team defeated the White team in the girls race 15-21 and in the boys race 14-24.
- Top 10 girls: 1. Adeline Olberding, M, 8:49; 2. Chloe Bauer, M, 9:01; 3. Izabella Wood, W, 9:18; 4. Karen Cuellar Martinez, W, 9:29; 5. Brynn Sterud, M, 9:45; 6. Kylie Baumgard, W, 9:46; 7. Ashylyn Reynolds, M, 9:57; 8. Madison Cohn, W, 9:58; 9. Ava Fisher, M, 10:03; 10. Hannah Koenig, W, 10:40.
- Top 10 boys: 1. David Protzman, M, 7:46; 2. Aaron Garhart, M, 7:48; 3. Dylan Hall, W, 7:53; 4. Hector Camarillo Rivas, W, 7:59; 5. Preston Held, M, 8:01; 6. Cannon Taake, M, 8:05; 7. Griffin Jordan, W, 8:14; 8. Alex Makshantsev, M, 8:21; 9. Dominick Blum, M, 8:23; 10. Owen Bauer, W, 8:26.