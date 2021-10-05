Tennis
Panthers sixth at HAC tourney
LINCOLN — The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team received a gut check of sorts at the Heartland Athletic Conference invite on Monday.
Kalen Krohn had the best performance among players, finishing third in No. 2 singles.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played on Friday but was postponed due to weather.
“We had multiple conversations today with all of the boys in that the HAC is the best conference in the state,” coach Kelly Krueger said. “You can’t coast your way through matches against this level of competition like we have at some of the lower level tournaments and duals we have competed in.
“It was a great learning lesson for them heading into the last week and a half of our season.”
The Panthers conclude their season at the state tournament, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Team scores: Lincoln East 120, Kearney 88, Lincoln Southeast 74, Lincoln Southwest 68, Lincoln North Star 53, Norfolk 51, Lincoln Pius X 35, Lincoln High 29, Lincoln Northeast 24, Grand Island 21, Fremont 21, Columbus 16
Singles — No. 1 Jackson Schwanebeck (2-1, fifth place): lost to Barber, LSE, 6-3, 3-6 (10-3); def. Gillett LNE, 8-4; def. Koebernick, LNS, 9-8 (7-3).
Singles — No. 2 Kalen Krohn (2-1, third place): def. Pierson, GRI, 6-1, 6-0; lost to Hjermstad, LSE, 6-0, 6-1; def. Eli Bond, KEA, 8-4.
Doubles — No. 1 Chase Carter and Michael Foster (2-2, seventh place): def. Jedlicka and Wemhoff, COL, 6-1, 6-2; lost to Rademacher and Bokemp, KEA, 6-1, 6-2; lost to Nichols and Woita, LPX, 9-8 (8-6); def. McChristian and Tarkian, LIN, 8-6.
Doubles — No. 2 Alex Bauer and Logan Bosh (1-3, eighth place): def. Robinson and Reeson, FRE, 6-2, 6-1; lost to Bradley and Haar, LCE, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Gable and Connolly, LIN, 9-7; lost to James and Mustard, LNS, 8-0.
Cross Country
Cardinals, Knights win WH invite
ATKINSON — The Boone Central boys and the North Central girls took home team gold at the West Holt invite on Monday.
Daisy Frick led North Central with a final time of 21 minutes, 50 seconds and was second overall behind Maddie Davis of West Holt, who finished with a 21:43.
Harrison Dodds led Boone Central with a time of 18:28. Raden Orton of North Central was first overall with a 17:36. Teammate Mason Hagan finished third with an 18:38.
Boys team scores: Boone Central 23, Elkhorn Valley 23, Atkinson West Holt 26, North Central 26, Neligh-Oakdale 64, Riverside 73, St. Edward 82, Chambers/Wheeler Central 83.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Raden Orton, NRC, 17:36; 2. Harrison Dodds, BNC, 18:28; 3. Mason Hagan, NRC, 18:38; 4. Waylon Warnecke, EKV, 18:40; 5. Isaiah Eckert, EKV, 18:42; 6. Ashton Higgins, N-O, 18:45; 7. Tyler Jelinek, AWH, 19:00; 8. Ian Larson, AWH, 19:05; 9. Giles Deeder, BNC, 19:08; 10. Ethan Moses, CWC, 19:34.
Girls team scores: North Central 22, Neligh-Oakdale 23, Boone Central 26, Atkinson West Holt 28, Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Burwell 47, St. Edward 73.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Maddie Davis, AWH, 21:43; 2. Daisy Frick, NRC, 21:50; 3. Morgann Johnson, BNC, 22:16; 4. Jensen, BUR, 22:52; 5. Natasha Zeisler, BOY, 23:47; 6. Jayna Guggenmos, CWC, 23:48; 7. Marissa Bennett, EKV, 23:49; 8. Michaela Ravencamp, N/V, 23:54; 9. Shilo Shabram, N-O, 24:10; 10. Lynae Koinzan, N-O, 24:13.
Softball
Wayne takes Mid-State crown
PIERCE — Wayne defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7-6, to win the Mid-State Conference championship at the Pierce Softball Complex on Saturday.
Kierah Haase led the Blue Devils with three runs batted in against the Blue Jays. Kendall dorey went all five innings and was credited with the win.
Kendall Dorey, Delaney Kruse and Michaela McManigal each drove in a run.
O’Neill earned third place with a 12-4 win over Boone Central in the consolation game.
Mid-State Conference Tournament
No. 4 Boone Central 9, No. 5 Pierce 4; No. 2 Wayne 13, No. 3 O’Neill 3; No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5, Boone Central 3; O’Neill 16, Pierce 8; O’Neill 12, Boone Central 4; Wayne 7, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6.
Volleyball
Brahmer receives honor
WAYNE — Wayne State’s Maggie Brahmer has been named Northern Sun Conference volleyball offensive player of the week following her play over the weekend in two NSIC road sweeps at the University of Mary and Minot State.
Brahmer, a 6-foot redshirt freshman middle hitter from Pierce, averaged 3.83 kills and 1.17 blocks per set while hitting a league-best .786.
She had 13 kills with five blocks while hitting .667 in Friday’s 3-0 sweep at the University of Mary and followed that with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage on Saturday at Minot State, recording 10 kills on 10 attacks to go with two blocks in a 3-0 sweep over the Beavers.
For the weekend, Brahmer had 23 kills and just one attack error in 28 total attacks for a sizzling .786 attack percentage.
This season, Brahmer ranks second in the NSIC with a .460 attack percentage and is averaging 2.33 kills and 0.72 blocks per set.
Wayne State ranked 6th
WAYNE — The Wayne State volleyball team is tied for sixth nationally in this week’s AVCA Division II top 25 coaches poll. The Wildcats collected 871 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country.
Wayne State is 12-2 on the season and tied for second in the NSIC with a 6-1 league mark following road sweeps over the weekend at University of Mary and Minot State.
The Wildcats will be at home this weekend to take on Northern State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.