Softball
Panthers fifth in HAC tourney
LINCOLN — The Norfolk softball team competed in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday. The Panthers finished 2-1 in the tournament.
Norfolk opened tournament play with a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Pius X. Ava Borgman and Ryllee Hoppe each had two hits for Norfolk. Taylor Schmidt and Emerson Waldow accounted for the other two hits.
“Not how we wanted to start the day by losing to Pius,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We had many opportunities with runners in scoring position, but we could not get the big hit.”
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead during their 16-3 win over Lincoln Southeast. Payton Schnoor finished 3 for 3 at the plate for Norfolk. Taylor Schmidt, Borgman, Kylie Baumgard and Mylie Wichman each finished with two hits. Jessica Schmidt received the pitching win.
Norfolk closed out tournament play with a 10-0 win over Lincoln Northeast in the fifth-place game. Borgman, Wichman, Jessica Schmidt and Baumgard each had two hits for Norfolk. Jessica Schmidt and Kierstyn Linn combined for the no-hitter.
“I am so proud of how the girls responded,” Siedschlag said. “They came back and played really well the next two games. That says a lot about this group’s toughness. They always keep coming back for more and there is no quit.”
Lincoln Pius X 000 200 0 — 2 7 0
Norfolk 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
LP: Jessica Schmidt.
Norfolk 256 3 — 16 14 0
Lincoln Southeast 012 0 — 3 4 3
WP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (N) Payton Schnoor, Taylor Schmidt. HR: (N) Emerson Waldow, Mylie Wichman.
Norfolk 103 6 — 10 10 0
Lincoln Northeast 000 0 — 0 0 2
WP: Jessica Schmidt. HR: (N) Mylie Wichman, Jessica Schmidt.
Volleyball
NHS 2 for 3 at Northeast
LINCOLN — The Panthers varsity team completed its stay at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Saturday by going 2-1 in the tournament’s Silver Division on Saturday.
Norfolk opened with a clean sweep over Lincoln North Star. winning 25-23, 25-19. Tessa Gall led the team with seven kills and eight digs. Teammates Carly Ries and Cam Skiff were credited with seven and six kills, respectively.
Erin Schwanebeck had eight digs, while Carlie Streich and Tasha Eisenhauer combined for 20 set assists.
In the second match, it was Kearney that ended up sweeping the Panthers 25-22, 25-7. Gall finished with six kills and eight digs for Norfolk.
Ries added four kills, while Schwanebeck was credited with 11 digs. Streich and Eisenhauer had nine and five set assists, respectively.
The Panthers ended their tenure strong with a sweep of Omaha Central, winning 25-23, 25-9. Ries connected on a team-high 13 kills for Norfolk.
Gall followed with eight kills. Streich handed out 12 set assists, while Schwanebeck tallied nine digs.
Norfolk moves to 13-9 on the season. The Panthers will host Kearney on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Wildcats sweep Minot State
Wayne — Redshirt freshman Maggie Brahmer had 10 kills on 10 attacks for a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage to lead the NCAA Division II seventh-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 Northern Sun Conference victory at Minot State on Saturday afternoon at the Minot Dome. Wayne State is now 12-2 and 6-1 in the league while Minot State falls to 0-13 and 0-7 in the NSIC.
As a team the Wildcats hit .352 with 39 kills and eight errors on 88 attacks while holding the Beavers to a .089 attack percentage with 19 kills and 12 errors on 79 attacks.
The Wildcats had 39 digs in the match compared to 27 from the Beavers. WSC held a 3-2 advantage in blocks.
Leading WSC in attacks was Brahmer who had 10 kills on 10 attacks and Kelsie Cada with 10 kills and four errors on 32 swings.
Taya Beller had eight kills followed by Jazlin DeHaan with seven.
Sophomore setter Rachel Walker had 26 assists in the match. Libero Alaina Wolff had nine digs on the day, followed closely by Walker with eight and Jessie Brandl with seven.
The Wildcats return home next weekend for NSIC home matches on Friday vs. Northern State at 6 p.m. and Saturday against MSU Moorhead starting at 1 p.m.
Hawks split at triangular
COLUMBUS — The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell to Bismarck State College in three sets on Friday, before topping Central Community College in three sets at the Central Triangular.
Set scores against Bismarck State were, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-21. The Hawks (5-17, 2-3 ICCAC) defeated the Raiders, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-22.
In the loss to Bismarck State, Danielle Wadsworth (Wolbach) tallied six kills and 17 digs. Rachel Ecklund (Overton) added six kills and 14 digs. Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot) had 19 assists, while Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton) pitched in 24 digs.
Against Central, Ecklund had 13 kills and 10 digs, while Lauren Kavan (Cedar Bluffs) had 12 kills and 16 digs. Sudbeck chipped in 34 assists, while Christensen had 15 digs.
The Hawks host North Iowa Area Community College at 3 p.m. Wednesday and North Platte Community College at 7 p.m. in the Northeast Triangular at the Cox Activities Center.