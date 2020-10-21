LHNE races past Stanton
Lutheran High Northeast concluded its regular season with a record of 31-1 after sweeping Stanton on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16.
Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 14 kills. Aubrey Herbolsheimer delivered three solo blocks, Maddie Becker fired two ace serves, Halle Berner finished with 23 digs and Chloe Spence handed out 19 set assists.
Both the Eagles and Mustangs have been assigned to the C2-6 subdistrict which begins on Monday. The brackets and site will be announced later this week, but Lutheran High Northeast will almost surely be the host school.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST: Becca Gebhardt 14k, 1b, 19d; Chloe Spence 4k, 19s, 7d; Halle Berner 5s, 23d; Grace Bitney 1k; Maddie Becker 13s, 2a, 13d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 9k, 3b, 4d; Chloe Bitney 1k; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 1d; Amber Bockelman 18d; Mia Furst 4k, 1a, 8d.
NEXT UP
Stanton (7-20), C2-6 subdistrict, site TBD, Monday.
Lutheran High Northeast (31-1), C2-6 subdistrict, site TBD, Monday.
HAC tournament changes
KEARNEY — Due to COVID-19, officials with the Heartland Athletic Conference have changed the league’s volleyball championship from a 12-team tournament to three four-team pools.
Norfolk High has been placed in the C pool for the ninth- through 12th-seeded teams and will take on Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Columbus High School.
Win or lose, the Panthers will later play later that day against either Columbus or Grand Island.
Heartland Athletic Conference tournament
Pool C — Thursday at Columbus
5 p.m.: Columbus vs. Grand Island; 5 p.m.: Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast.
6:30 p.m.: Third-place match; 6:30 p.m.: First-place match.
SWC tourney set for Friday
McCOOK — Ainsworth and Valentine have been seeded sixth and seventh respectively in the eight-team Southwest Conference tournament, which is set for Friday.
Southwest Conference tournament
Friday
At McCook Community College, 2 p.m.: No. 1 Broken Bow vs. No. 8 Cozad; 3 p.m.: No. 2 Ogallala vs. No. 7 Valentine.
At McCook High School, 2 p.m.: No. 4 McCook vs. No. 5 Minden; 3 p.m.: No. 3 Gothenburg vs. No. 6 Ainsworth.
At McCook High School, 4 p.m.: Broken Bow-Cozad loser vs. McCook-Minden loser; 5 p.m.: Ogallala-Valentine loser vs. Gothenburg-Ainsowrth loser.
At McCook Community College, 4 p.m.: Broken Bow-Cozad winner vs. McCook-Minden winner; 5 p.m.: Ogallala-Valentine winner vs. Gothenburg-Ainsowrth winner.
At McCook High School, 6 p.m.: seventh-place match; 7 p.m.: fifth-place match.
At McCook Community College, 6 p.m.: third-place match; 7 p.m.: championship match.