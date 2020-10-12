NC runner-up at Wisner-Pilger
WISNER — Norfolk Catholic took a set from undefeated St. Paul, but the Wildcats were able to prevail over the Knights 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 in the championship match of the Wisner-Pilger October Classic.
The Knights’ 25-21 win in set two was just the third set St. Paul has dropped all season. Norfolk Catholic trailed 18-8 in the third set, but cut the deficit to four before losing 25-20.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said she was pleased with the way her kids played. “I thought our girls battled the first and second sets, especially that second set, I thought we got on a roll early and jumped on them and kind of slowed them down.
“And, then third set, we got in a rut and got down 10 and against a good team, that’s really hard to do and come back.
“I was really happy with how our girls battled back but at the same time, we’ve got to get out of those ruts sooner against a good team. But, I’m really proud of the girls; we didn’t die that third set and we easily could have.”
Earlier in the day, the Knights swept Douglas County West and O’Neill to qualify for the final.
Norfolk Catholic is 16-5 and visits Wahoo Neumann on Tuesday.
- Norfolk Catholic defeats Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17
Channatee Robles finished with seven kills, two blocks and 12 digs as Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic cruised to a 25-20, 25-17 win over Douglas County West (Valley and Waterloo). Robles’ teammate Carly Marshall contributed four ace serves and 21 set assists in the win.
- Norfolk Catholic defeats O’Neill, 25-20, 25-20
Addison Corr fired a team-high 10 kills for Norfolk Catholic during its 25-20, 25-20 win over O’Neill. Channatee Robles finished with four ace serves and 11 digs, while Carly Marshall handed out 25 set assists.
- St. Paul defeats Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20
St. Paul topped Norfolk Catholic 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 in the championship match. Channatee Robles finished with 14 kills and 19 digs to lead Norfolk Catholic. Teammate Carly Marshall handed out 27 set assists for the Knights, while Avery Yosten knocked down a pair of ace serves.
Panthers go 0-for-4 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Norfolk High battled but came up on the short end of four matches at the Lincoln High Invitational on Saturday.
Norfolk fell to Class A No. 10 Omaha Westside, No. 9 Millard South, Lincoln High and Bellevue East, all in straight sets.
The Panthers have lost six of their last seven matches and are now 5-18 on the season. They’ll have a chance to avenge the Lincoln High loss on Tuesday when they host the Links.
- Omaha Westside defeats Norfolk, 25-14, 25-14
Tessa Gall fired a team-high five kills for Norfolk during a 25-14, 25-14 loss to Omaha Westside. Teammate Karly Kalin followed with four kills, while Ali Sovereign tallied 12 digs. Carlie Streich finished with 12 set assists.
- Millard south defeats Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19
Tessa Gall and Karly Kalin knocked down nine and eight kills, respectively, for Norfolk during a 25-14, 25-19 loss to Millard South. Carly Ries connected on a trio of ace serves, while Carlie Streich handed out 29 set assists. Ali Sovereign recorded a team-leading 13 digs.
- Lincoln High defeats Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23
Carly Ries and Tessa Gall were each credited with five kills during Norfolk’s 25-14, 25-23 loss to Lincoln High. Karly Kalin knocked down two ace serves for the Panthers. Erin Schwanebeck tallied six digs, while Carlie Streich was credited with 18 set assists. Kyndal Hudson’s 12 kills led Lincoln High. Paige Christophersen tallied four ace serves and 21 set assists, while Harper Case finished with nine digs for the Links.
- Bellevue East defeats Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23
Carlie Streich handed out 21 set assists during Norfolk’s 25-23, 25-23 loss to Bellevue East. Karly Kalin and Carly Ries had eight and six kills, respectively. Jaci Driscoll knocked down two ace serves, while Tessa Gall finished with eight digs. Liv Reitsma finished with 15 kills, 14 digs and 19 set assists for Bellevue East.
WSC to hold Black/Gold scrimmage
WAYNE — The Wayne State volleyball team will hold its Black and Gold scrimmage on Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne starting at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public with fans required to wear masks. Fans are also asked to sit in family groups and social distance from other groups.