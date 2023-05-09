Baseball
State tournament brackets set
Sixth-seeded Wayne will face third-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the first round of the Class C state tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Omaha.
CLASS C
Bracket 1
Saturday, May 13 at Tal Anderson Field
Game 1—Malcolm (21-3) vs. Omaha Concordia/BT/OCA (10-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2—Platteview (13-10) vs. Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.
Monday, May 15 at Fricke Field
Game 5—Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 7—Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 at Omaha Westside
Game 9—Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 at Millard North
Game 11—Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12—To follow Game 11, if necessary
Bracket 2
Saturday, May 13 at Tal Anderson Field
Game 3—Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.
Game 4—Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 15 at Fricke Field
Game 6—Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 8—Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 at Omaha Westside
Game 10—Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 at Millard North
Game 13—Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14—To follow Game 13, if necessary
championship game
Friday, May 19 at Tal Anderson Field
TBA vs. TBA, 1 p.m.
Golf
Miller, Spellerberg win four ball
NIOBRARA — Former Creighton University teammates Austin Miller of Elkhorn and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington took off during the final round on Sunday to win the 22nd Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at Tatanka Golf Club.
Miller and Spellerberg posted a final round 64 (-8) to win by two strokes with a 130 (-14) total. It’s the first title for Miller, who just regained his amateur status in February after a playing professionally until 2019. Spellerberg captured his fourth NebGolf trophy in 21 months, adding to his two Nebraska Mid-Amateur titles and the 2022 Nebraska Match Play title.
The champions started the day a stroke behind the leaders, Kevin Handzlik of La Vista and Matt Shukis of Omaha, but didn’t take long to move into the lead. Handzlik and Shukis started hot with two birdies in the first three holes to get to 9-under, but after two opening pars, Miller and Spellerberg rattled off three straight birdies to also get to 9-under. Miller birdied No. 3 and Spellerberg followed with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6.
Spellerberg dropped two more birdies on the front nine, on the par-4 seventh and the par-5 ninth, to move the duo to 11-under and in sole possession of the lead.
Blackman hits hole in one
Tyler Blackman hit a hole in one on Sunday at Fair Play Golf Course.
Blackman aced the 147-yard hole No. 6 using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Wade Blackman and Jerry Blackman.
NE Neb. FCA Scramble set
The Northeast Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scramble will be Monday, July 24, at Norfolk Country Club.
Registration is set for 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 1:15 p.m. For more information, visit nebraskafca.org/golf or email avolk@fca.org.
Soccer
State tournament gets underway
OMAHA — Fifth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South and sixth-seeded Omaha Creighton Prep posted upset wins on the first day of the Class A boys state soccer tournament at Monday at Morrison Stadium.
Monday, May 8
Class A boys
Gretna 8, Lincoln East 1
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 2
Lincoln Southwest 2, Columbus 1, OT
Omaha Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 2
Tuesday, May 9
Class A girls
Noon — No. 1 Gretna (18-0) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista (11-5)
2 p.m. — No. 4 Omaha Marian (15-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Westside (12-5)
5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (14-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (11-5)
7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Lincoln East (14-2) vs. No. 6 Millard West (11-4)
Wednesday, May 10
Class B boys
Noon — No. 1 Bennington (17-0) vs. No. 8 Conestoga (13-4)
2 p.m. — No. 4 Schuyler (14-2) vs. No. 5 South Sioux City (14-3)
5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Omaha Skutt (16-1) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn North (11-6)
7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Lexington (15-3) vs. No. 6 Columbus Scotus (13-4)
Thursday, May 11
Class B girls
Noon — No. 1 Omaha Duchesne (14-3) vs. No. 8 Omaha Gross Catholic (8-6)
2 p.m. — No. 4 Norris (16-1) vs. No. 5 Bennington (13-5)
5:30 p.m. — No. Omaha Skutt (12-4) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn North (11-6)
7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Columbus Scotus (14-2) vs. No. 6 Omaha Mercy (13-7)
Friday, May 12
Class A BOYS
Noon — No. 1 Gretna (14-3) vs. No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South (15-5)
2 p.m. — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (14-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (12-6)