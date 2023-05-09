Baseball

State tournament brackets set

Sixth-seeded Wayne will face third-seeded Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the first round of the Class C state tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Omaha.

CLASS C

Bracket 1

Saturday, May 13 at Tal Anderson Field

Game 1—Malcolm (21-3) vs. Omaha Concordia/BT/OCA (10-13), 10 a.m.

Game 2—Platteview (13-10) vs. Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.

Monday, May 15 at Fricke Field

Game 5—Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 7—Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 at Omaha Westside

Game 9—Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 at Millard North

Game 11—Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12—To follow Game 11, if necessary

Bracket 2

Saturday, May 13 at Tal Anderson Field

Game 3—Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.

Game 4—Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 15 at Fricke Field

Game 6—Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 8—Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 at Omaha Westside

Game 10—Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 at Millard North

Game 13—Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14—To follow Game 13, if necessary

championship game

Friday, May 19 at Tal Anderson Field

TBA vs. TBA, 1 p.m.

Golf

Miller, Spellerberg win four ball

NIOBRARA — Former Creighton University teammates Austin Miller of Elkhorn and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington took off during the final round on Sunday to win the 22nd Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at Tatanka Golf Club.

Miller and Spellerberg posted a final round 64 (-8) to win by two strokes with a 130 (-14) total. It’s the first title for Miller, who just regained his amateur status in February after a playing professionally until 2019. Spellerberg captured his fourth NebGolf trophy in 21 months, adding to his two Nebraska Mid-Amateur titles and the 2022 Nebraska Match Play title.

The champions started the day a stroke behind the leaders, Kevin Handzlik of La Vista and Matt Shukis of Omaha, but didn’t take long to move into the lead. Handzlik and Shukis started hot with two birdies in the first three holes to get to 9-under, but after two opening pars, Miller and Spellerberg rattled off three straight birdies to also get to 9-under. Miller birdied No. 3 and Spellerberg followed with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6.

Spellerberg dropped two more birdies on the front nine, on the par-4 seventh and the par-5 ninth, to move the duo to 11-under and in sole possession of the lead.

Blackman hits hole in one

Tyler Blackman hit a hole in one on Sunday at Fair Play Golf Course.

Blackman aced the 147-yard hole No. 6 using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Wade Blackman and Jerry Blackman.

NE Neb. FCA Scramble set

The Northeast Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scramble will be Monday, July 24, at Norfolk Country Club.

Registration is set for 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 1:15 p.m. For more information, visit nebraskafca.org/golf or email avolk@fca.org.

Soccer

State tournament gets underway

OMAHA — Fifth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South and sixth-seeded Omaha Creighton Prep posted upset wins on the first day of the Class A boys state soccer tournament at Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Monday, May 8

Class A boys

Gretna 8, Lincoln East 1

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 2

Lincoln Southwest 2, Columbus 1, OT

Omaha Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 2

Tuesday, May 9

Class A girls

Noon — No. 1 Gretna (18-0) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista (11-5)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Omaha Marian (15-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Westside (12-5)

5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (14-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (11-5)

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Lincoln East (14-2) vs. No. 6 Millard West (11-4)

Wednesday, May 10

Class B boys

Noon — No. 1 Bennington (17-0) vs. No. 8 Conestoga (13-4)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Schuyler (14-2) vs. No. 5 South Sioux City (14-3)

5:30 p.m. — No. 2 Omaha Skutt (16-1) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn North (11-6)

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Lexington (15-3) vs. No. 6 Columbus Scotus (13-4)

Thursday, May 11

Class B girls

Noon — No. 1 Omaha Duchesne (14-3) vs. No. 8 Omaha Gross Catholic (8-6)

2 p.m. — No. 4 Norris (16-1) vs. No. 5 Bennington (13-5)

5:30 p.m. — No. Omaha Skutt (12-4) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn North (11-6)

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Columbus Scotus (14-2) vs. No. 6 Omaha Mercy (13-7)

Friday, May 12

Class A BOYS

Noon — No. 1 Gretna (14-3) vs. No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South (15-5)

2 p.m. — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (14-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (12-6)

Off Road winners hold off challengers

The winners of the “A” features during Saturday night’s regular schedule of racing at Off Road Speedway typically came from a group of cars that broke away from the field early, then dealt successfully with challengers down the stretch.

All-star rosters announced

Northeast Community College is excited to announce the official rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.