BASEBALL
Hawks go 2-1 vs. Iowa Western
Northeast Community College swept a home doubleheader on Saturday to win a weekend series against No. 13-rated Iowa Western Community College. The Hawks (37-18, 21-12 ICCAC) won the first game 10-9 and triumphed 12-7 in the second.
Iowa Western jumped ahead 5-0 through their half of the third inning in the opener before the Hawks rallied for seven runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Reivers put up four more on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth to go up 9-7, but those runs would be the last that they would plate in the matchup.
Northeast scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and Gage Ingram (La Vista) closed out the final two innings to secure the massive Hawks victory. Harrison Taubert (Casper, Wyoming), Rusty Wortman (Gretna) and Cade Grevengoed (West Des Moines, Iowa) all hit homers.
The second game saw Northeast pick back up where it left off as two runs came around to score in the first inning. The Reivers and Hawks combined for 11 runs in the second frame, but the Hawks put up one run in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away. Ingram was asked to get six outs for Northeast for the second time on the day and again shut the door on Iowa Western for the sweep.
The Reivers avoided the weekend sweep by winning Sunday’s contest 10-3.
The Hawks gave up one run in the first inning, one in the second and five in the fifth to fall behind 7-0. Sophomore Nick Carlson (Kearney) singled on a hard ground ball to left field to score fellow sophomore Kaden Young (Columbus) in the bottom of the sixth frame and Carlson came around to score later in the inning thanks to a single from Grayson Headrick (Littleton, Colorado). Sophomore Darius Hagen (Omaha) scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, but that was the last of the Northeast scoring.
The Hawks will now set their focus on the Region 11 tournament. They will likely take on North Iowa Area Community College in the first round at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Burlington, Iowa.
Softball
Northeast’s season comes to end
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Northeast Community College softball team battled Iowa Lakes Community College in a win-or-go-home showdown at the Region 11-B tournament on Saturday. The Lakers got the better of the Hawks 7-3.
Northeast (15-33, 4-20 ICCAC) was down 5-0 after four innings but rallied to put the score at 6-3 through its half of the sixth frame. The Lakers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and finished the ballgame out in the seventh to eliminate the Hawks from postseason play.
Golden Girls 18U win tourney
YORK – The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team coached by Andrew Severance went 5-0 over the weekend to win the championship of the York tournament.
The Golden Girls (13-0-1) only allowed one run in their games, defeating Blue Springs Lightning 15-1, Chaos 16-0, Nebraska Venom 12-0, York Fusion 8-0 and Nebraska Venom 4-0 in a rematch in the championship game.
Danica Taylor, Eden Heggemeyer, Kierstyn Linn and Henley Morris all hit home runs in the tournament. Reilly Verbsky and Linn combined on a three-inning no-hitter against Nebraska Venom on Saturday, and Linn limited that team to one hit with eight strikeouts over four innings in the title rematch.
Golden Girls 16U take title
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Norfolk Golden Girls 16U team went 5-0 to win the Jayhawk Challenge over the weekend.
The Golden Girls won two games on Saturday — 12-0 over Top Notch and 13-1 against Nebraska Quakes. On Sunday, they downed Lawrence INferno 15-2, Fury Gold 8-6 and KC PHoenix 14U 6-3 in the championship game.
Laila Cuevas hit two home runs and Lexy Kettler added one in the tournament. Kettler earned the win in the title contest, allowing no earned runs on one hit with two strikeouts over four innings.
Nebraska Quakes finish in first
MILFORD — The Nebraska Quakes 16U team went 5-0 to win the Milford Sports Express Kickoff Tournament over the weekend.
The Quakes (12-0-1) won three games on Saturday — 5-3 over Waverly Heat, 5-4 against Sports Express 18U and 6-5 with Nebraska Vortex 18U. The Quakes won a pair of rematches on Sunday 9-2 against Sports Express and 7-4 with Nebraska Vortex.
Maddie Abler had two home runs and Rachel Purvis added one in the tournament. Addy Onate earned complete-game wins in the circle in the Quakes’ final three games.
Golden Girls 18U place third
HASTINGS – The Golden Girls 18U team coached by Jamie Adkins went 2-1 to placed third out of 12 teams on Sunday at the Hastings tournament.
The Golden Girls lost to the Hastings Heat 16U 9-6 but bounced back to shut out Central Select 16U 3-0 and Prodigy 18U 10-0.
Payton Sullivan and Miley Wichman had home runs for the Golden Girls. Rylee Renner, Adyson Mlnarik. Tylar Humphrey and Kelsy Steffen combined on the shutout wins.