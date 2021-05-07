Golf
Pierce, Frederick take BC titles
BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick used his home-course advantage to win medalist honors at the Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course on Thursday.
Frederick fired a round of 70, four strokes better than runner-up Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger.
Pierce won the team title, defeating runner-up Battle Creek 332-336.
Norfolk Catholic tied with Wisner-Pilger for sixth. The Knights’ Jacob Cerny finished 15th with a 90.
Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills
Pierce 332; Battle Creek 336; Hartington Cedar Catholic 342; Creighton 371; West Holt 373; Norfolk Catholic 387; Wisner-Pilger 387; Howells-Dodge 407.
Top 15: 1. Payton Frederick, BC, 70; 2. Rockney Peck, W-P, 74; 3. Riley Kuehn, HCC, 75; 4. Chaden Roth, PIE, 76; 5. Braxton Brockhaus, CRE, 80; 6. Hunter Raabe, PIE, 81; 7. Abram Scholting, PIE, 82; 8. Cameron Adkisson, WH, 86; T9. Luke Beckman, BC, 87; T9. Cazden Christensen, HCC, 87; T9. Jaxson Cadwallader, WH, 87; T12. Caleb Lindgren, BC, 88; T12. Carson Becker, HCC, 88; 14. Gage Burns, CRE, 89; 15. Jacob Cerny, NC, 90.
Other Norfolk Catholic golfers: T21. Thomas Wetjen, 94; T25. Austin Meikle, 97; T33. Ethan Schwichtenberg, 106; 38. Aiden Dominisse, 116.
Atkinson, Neligh-Oakdale win
NIOBRARA — Boyd County’s Tim Atkinson fired a round of 80 and cruised to medalist honors in the Niobrara/Verdigre Invitational on Wednesday at Niobrara Valley Golf Course.
Runner-up Garret Belitz finished with an 87 and led team champion Neiligh-Oakdale. The Warriors placed three golfers in the top five and outscored second-place Wausa 360-378.
Niobrara/Verdigre Invitational at
Niobrara valley golf course
Neligh-Oakdale 360; Wausa 378; Elgin Public/Pope John 394; Niobrara/Verdigre 397; Stuart 400; Summerland 414; boyd County 427; Bloomfield 446. No team scores: Osmond, CWC.
Top 15: 1.Tim Atkinson, BOYD, 80; 2. Garret Belitz, N-O, 87; 3. Jesse Green, N-O, 88; 4. Schuyler Mustin, STU, 89; 5. Gavin Longsdorf, N-O, 89; 6. Michael Vanness, WAU, 89; 7. Anthony Heiser, STU, 90; 8. Tug Dawson, WAU 92; 9. Skylar Reestman, EPPJ, 93; 10. Mason Mackeprang, BLM, 93; 11. Max Hollmann, N/V, 93; 12. Daley Bearinger, SUM, 95; 13. Caleb Payne, N-O, 96; 14. Brady Stech, OSM, 96; 15. Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 96.
Valentine, Ainsworth at SWC
GOTHENBURG — Brady Esch fired a 75 to earn medalist honors and lead McCook to victory in the Southwest Conference meet on Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Valentine finished seventh and Ainsworth eighth. Ryan O’Kief led the Badgers with a 16th-place finish and score of 85. Cash Reynolds had Ainsworth’s low score of 99, good for 35th place.
Southwest Conference at Wildhorse
McCook 318; Ogallala 325; Minden 337; Gothenburg 338; Cozad 339; Broken Bow 352; Valentine 373; Ainsworth 454.
Track and Field
Humphrey Invitational
Girls division
1. Clarkson-Leigh 139; 2. Humphrey St. Francis 136; Howells-Dodge 92; 3. Elkhorn Valley 87; 4. Lutheran High Northeast 65; 5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42; 6. Elgin Public/Pope John 30; 7. Schuyler 24; 8. Grand Island Northwest 22; 9. Riverside 16.
100: 1. Emily Loseke, C/L, 12.70; 2. Halle Berner, LHNE, 12.80; 200: 1. Loseke, C/L, 26.40; 2. Berner, LHNE, 26.90; 400: 1. Allison Weidner, HSF, 59.60; 2. Loseke, C/L, 1:00.90; 800: 1. Weidner, HSF, 2:27.20; 2. Kenzie Mosel, EV, 2:33.30; 6. Alyssa Marotz, LHNE, 2:47.00; 1,600: 1. Jalyssa Hastreiter, HSF, 6:09.50; 2. Jaedyn Ratzlaff, H-D, 6:22.40; 3,200: 1. Hannah Baumgart, HSF, 13:06.20; 2. Joslynn Larson, EV, 13:23.90; 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 15.80; 2. Chloe Mader, NW, 17.70; 300 hurdles: 1. Hanel, C/L, 49.30; 2. Carney Black, EV, 51.80; 4. Aubrey Herbolsheimer, LHNE, 53.30; 4x100: 1. Clarkson/Leigh, 51.10; 2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 52.60; 4x400: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 4:33.20; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 4:34.30; 3. Lutheran High Northeast, 4:38.80; 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 10:48.90; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 11:06.20; High jump: 1. Hanel, C/L, 5-2; 2. Abbey Pieper, H-D, 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Mary Wegener, HSF, 8-0; 2. Rylee Herbert, EV, 7-6¼; Long jump: 1. Paige Beller, H/LHF, 15-8; 2. Kennedy Settje, C/L, 15-4½; 3. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 15-7½; Triple jump: 1. Weidner, HSF, 35-6¼; 2. Kendra Petersen, LHNE, 34-4; Shot put: 1. Sasha Perrin, H-D, 33-8; 2. Kaylee Stricklin, HSF, 32-10½; 5. Leah Sugita, LHNE, 30-6; Discus: 1. Perrin, H-D, 113-3; 2. Gracie Eisenmann, C/L, 90-7½; 5. Sugita, LHNE, 85-8.
Boys division
1. Elkhorn Valley 178; 2. Riverside 92½; 3. Humphrey St. Francis 85; 4. Howells-Dodge 76; 5. Grand Island Northwest 67; 6. Clarkson/Leigh 57; 7. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39; 8. Elgin Public/Pope John 38; Schuyler 15; 9. Lutheran High Northeast 13½ .
100: 1. Jeffrey Schmeits, RIV 11.50; 2. Ashton Sims, HLHF, 11.60; 200: 1. Schmeits, RIV, 23.60; 2. Reed Bennett, EV, 23.70; 400: 1. Tanner Pfeifer, HSF, 53.50; 2. Jordan Johnson, GINW, 55.10; 800: 1. Pfeifer, HSF, 2:09.60; 2. Dawson Hansen, EV, 2:11.00; 5. Champion White, LHNE 2:18.00; 1,600: 1. Ryan Berger, RIV, 4:56.50; 2. Garret Zach, HSF, 5:17.00; 4. White, LHNE, 5:19.60; 3,200: 1. Berger, RIV, 10:26.00; 2. Gage Stutzman, HD, 11:10.50; 110 hurdles: 1. Lance Brester, HD, 16.20; 2. Carter Werner, EV, 16.90; 300 hurdles: 1. Zack Hartl, EV, 43.50; 2. Werner, EV, 44.00; 4x100: 1. Elkhorn Valley, 46.10; 2. Clarkson/Leigh, 46.50; 4x400: 1. Elkhorn Valley, 3:44.60; 2. Grand Island Northwest, 3:49.20; 6. Lutheran High Northeast, 4:01.30; 4x800: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 8:56.60; 2. Howells-Dodge, 8:58.40; High jump: 1. Pfeifer, HSF, 6-0; 2. Werner, EV, 5-10; Pole vault: 1. Adam Miller, EV, 12-6; .00; 2. Bennett, EV, 11-0; Long jump: 1. Tony Berger, RIV, 19-8; 2. Carter Hanel, C/L, 19-½; Triple jump: 1. Jeffrey Schmeits, RIV, 41-3; 2. Berger, RIV, 40-4½; Shot put: 1. 1 Zachary Pfeifer, Zachary, HLHF, 41-8; 2. Jestin Bayer, HD, 40-5; Discus: 1. Hanel, C/L, 125-02; 2. Evan Haas, HD, 120-11.
Ord Invitational
Girls division
1. Ord 112; 2. Boone Central 110; 3. Doniphan-Trumbull 77; 4. Central City 55; 5. St. Paul 54; 6. Arcadia-Loup City 49; 7. Grand Island Central Catholic 45; 8. Burwell 25.
100: 1. Ava Duerksen, BC, 13.10; 2. Mara Ranslem, BC, 13.49; 200: 1. Gaia Andorno, DT, 26.66; 2. Duerksen, BC, 27.08; 400: 1. Alicia Weeder, BC, 1:02.32; 800: 1. Elaina McHargue, CC, 2:26.31; 1,600: 1. Kloe Severance, O, 5:41.62; 3,200: 1. Jordan Stopak, BC, 11:56.35; 2. Samantha Weeder, BC, 11:57.25; 100 hurdles: 1. Danae Rader, DT, 16.45; 300 hurdles: 1. Rader, DT, 48.85; 4x100: 1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 51.14; 2. Boone Central, 51.42; 4x400: 1. St. Paul, 4:21.91; 4x800: 1. St. Paul, 11:17.25; High jump: 1. Nikia Williams, B, 5-00.00; Pole vault: 1. Marissa Rerucha, GICC, 10-10.00l; Long jump: 1. Lexi Vancura, O, 16-00.50; Triple jump: 1. Journi Moran, O, 34-08.50; Shot put: 1. Jessica Stieb, AL, 40-06.00; Discus: 1. Stieb, AL, 125-10.
Boys division
1. Ord 104; 1. Grand Island Central Catholic 104; 3. Boone Central 101; 4. St. Paul 73½; 5. Burwell 55; 6. Central City 39½; 7. Arcadia-Loup City 25; 8. Doniphan-Trumbull 22.
100: 1. Wyatt Nissen, BC, 11.41; 200: 1. Cash Gurney, B, 23.08; 2. Nissen, BC, 23.09; 400: 1. Conner Wells, SP, 49.83; 800: 1. Wells, SP, 1:58.30; 1,600: 1. Zach Cloud, GICC, 4:49.62; 2. Harrison Dodds, BC, 4:59.68; 3,200: 1. Ty Greenland, AL, 10:57.76; 110 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kluthe, O, 15.61; 2. Jackson Roberts, BC, 16.27; 300 hurdles: 1. Rylan Birkby, SP, 41.53; 2. Dustin Andreasen, BC, 42.13; 4x100: 1. Boone Central, 44.48; 4x400: 1. GI Central Catholic, 3:32.88; 4x800: 1. GI Central Catholic, 8:18.08; High jump: 1. Myles Sadd, DT, 6-04.00; 2. Ryan Kramer, BC, 5-10.00; 2. Jaxon Lipker, BC, 5-10.00; Pole vault: 1. Ben Alberts, GICC, 12-00.00; Long jump: 1. Quinton Ries, O, 21-03.50; 2. Jackson Roberts, BC, 20-04.00; Triple jump: 1. Ries, O, 41-00.50; Shot put: 1. Eric Lenz, CC, 51-10.50; Discus: 1. Mann, B, 154-01.
Oakland-Craig Invitational
Girls division
1. GACC 133; 2. Pender 101; 3. Oakland-Craig 87; 4. West Point-Beemer 53; 5. Cedar Bluffs 45; 6. Tekamah-Herman 44; 7. Logan View Raiders 29; 8. BRLD 19; 9. Scribner-Snyder 13.
100: 1. Ashley Ostrand, P, 12.87; 2. Skylar Shanahan, CB, 13.19; 200: 1. Ostrand, P, 26.98; 2. Paige Rolf, GACC, 27.80; 400: 1. Ostrand, P, 1:00.84; 2. Emma Wakehouse, TH, 1:02.86; 800: 1. Chaney Nelson, OC, 2:31.75; 2. Laryn Johnson, OC, 2:38.91; 1,600: 1. Nelson, OC, 5:32.14; 2. Sidney Swanson, WPB, 5:41.88; 3,200: 1. Maelee Beacom, LVI, 13:01.91; 2. Alexis Bodlak, P, 13:20.93; 100 hurdles: 1. Zoey Lehmkuhl, P, 17.08; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 17.54; 300 hurdles: 1. Ashton Rennerfeldt, OC, 48.82; 2. Lehmkuhl, P, 49.41; 4x100: 1. GACC, 53.01; 2. Pender, 53.59; 4x400: 1. Oakland-Craig, 4:15.47; 2. GACC, 4:19.01; 4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig, 10:36.55; 2. GACC, 11:02.15; High jump: 1. Halle Olsen, TH, 5-00.00; 2. Elizabeth Hill, LVR, 4-08.00; Pole vault: 1. Cassie Peatrosky, GACC, 8-01.00; 2. Haylee Popken, WPB, 6-00.00; Long jump: 1. Sophia Hass, GACC, 16-05.50; 2. Rolf, GACC, 16-02.25; Triple jump: 1. Jocelynn Hass, GACC, 34-03.00; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 33-04.50; Shot put: 1. Claire Paasch, WPB, 36-11.75; 2. Kayla Fischer, GACC, 35-03.75; Discus: 1. Cailey Stout. SS, 112-09; 2. Shea Johnson, OC, 111-08.
Boys division
1. Oakland-Craig 143; 2. West Point-Beemer 111; 3. BRLD 110; 4. Logan View Raiders 91; 5. Cedar Bluffs 20; 6. Pender 19; 7. Tekamah-Herman 16; 8. GACC 14; 9. Scribner-Snyder 1.
100: 1. Jesus Barragan, WPB, 11.38; 2. Owen Fox, WPB, 11.93; 200: 1. Edgar Rodriguez, WPB, 23.03; 2. Gavin Enstrom, OC, 24.14; 400: 1. Enstrom, OC, 52.77; 2. Josh Jansen, GACC, 55.10; 800: 1. Coulter Thiele, OC, 2:04.95; 2. Kole Bacon, BRLD, 2:05.54; 1,600: 1. Brandon Mitzel, WPB, 4:44.17; 2. Caleb Schlichting, BRLD, 4:55.73; 3,200: 1. Edward Pena, WPB, 10:34.41; 2. Kayl Francis, LVR, 10:45.30; 110 hurdles: 1. Jack Pille, OC, 15.15; 2. Bradyen Selk, OC, 17.68; 300 hurdles: 1. Pille, OC, 39.97; 2. Manuel Barragan, WPB, 4.08; 4x100: 1. West Point-Beemer 44.80; 2. Logan View Raiders, 47.81; 4x400: 1. Oakland-Craig, 3:34.21; 2. BRLD, 3:43.12; 4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig, 9:01.04; 2. Logan View Raiders, 9:15.46; High jump: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, 5-08.00; 2. Trey Deemer, OC, 5-04.00; Pole vault: 1. Trey Deemer, OC, 11-06.00; 2. Jax Jacobsen, WPB, 11-06.00; Long jump: 1. Dylan Vogt, P, 20-02.25; 2. Mason Dolexal, BRLD, 18-10.25; Triple jump: 1. Jayden Korman, LVR, 40-04.50; 2. LJ McNeill, OC 39-06.00; Shot put: 1. Brett Uhing, LVR, 48-10.50; 2. JT Brands, OC, 45-07.00; Discus: 1. Hunter Carpenter, BRLD, 137-11; 2. Uhing, LVR, 136-08.
Randolph Invitational
Girls division
1. 1. Ponca 158; 2. Crofton 148; 3. Summerland 78; 4. Randolph 73; 5. Creighton 37; 6. Neligh-Oakdale 26.
100: 1. Keely Pinkelman, R, 13.13; 2. Julien Buckles, P, 13.38 200: 1. Buckles, P, 27.45; 2. Hadley Cheatum, S, 27.94; 400: 1. Cheatum, S, 1:02.90; 2. Pinkelman, R, 1:07.10; 800: 1. Lily Korth, P, 2:43.71; 2. Gracen Evans, P, 2:45.82; 1,600: 1. Elizabeth Wortmann, C, 6:18.40; 2. Kiera Altwine, C, 6:23.60; 3,200: 1. Kelsey Schieffer, C, 13:56.82; 2. Raina Le, NO, 13:34.40; 100 hurdles: 1. Ellie Tramp, C, 16.57; 2. Allie Dahl, C, 17.13; 300 hurdles: 1. Tramp, C, 48.44; 2. Dahl, C, 52.70; 4x100: 1. Crofton, 53.38; 2. Ponca, 53.82; 4x400: 1. Ponca, 4:35.90; 2. Neligh-Oakdale, 5:12.75; 4x800: 1. Crofton, 11:45.60; 2. Ponca, 12:16.70; High jump: 1. Kaley Einrem, C, 4-10.00; 1. Gracen Evans, P, 4-10.00; Pole vault: 1. Jayden Jordan, C, 8-06.00; 2. Olivia Kuhlman, C, 8-00.00; Long jump: 1. Bailey Beal, R, 14-11.75; 2. Pinkelman, R, 14-03.00; Triple jump: 1. Caitlin Gunther, C, 32-10.50; 2. Evans, P, 31-11.00; Shot put: 1. Brooks Languis, P, 31-05.50; 2. Tailynn, P, 30-04.00; Discus: 1. Guenther, C, 105-02; 2. Claire Burrell, P, 93-06.
Boys division
1. Neligh-Oakdale 121; 2. Ponca 107; 3. Crofton 96; 4. Summerland 82; 5. Creighton 76; 6. Randolph 31.
100: 1. Trevor Thompson, S, 11.08; 2. Dalton Anderson, P, 11.64; 200: 1. Thompson, S, 23.12; 2. Justin Haselhorst, R, 24.59; 400: 1. Griffin Claussen, NO, 53.91; 2. Bryar Bennett, P, 56.38; 800: 1. Dalton Lamprecht, P, 2:17.39; 2. Kody Kleinschmit; 1,600: 1. Connor Arens, C, 5:00.90; 2. Brody Taylor, P, 5:01.20; 3,200: 1. Brody Taylor, P, 10:48.82; 2. Arens, C, 10:50.75; 110 hurdles: 1. Kyler Adams, C, 16.70; 2. Colby Zuhlke, C, 17.21; 300 hurdles: 1. Zuhlke, C, 46.78; 2. Anthony Morrill, C, 47.96; 4x100: 1. Neligh-Oakdale, 47.02; 2. Creighton, 47.77; 4x400: 1. Creighton, 3:51.90; 2. Crofton, 3:52.60; 4x800: 1. Neligh-Oakdale, 9:28.20; 2. Crofton, 9:30.00; High jump: 1. Julien Hearn, NO, 6-07.25; 2. Aiden Kuester, NO, 5-05.00; Pole vault: 1. Kuester, NO, 13-00.00; 2. Mathew Johnson, C, 12-00.00; Long jump: 1. Hearn, NO, 20-03.00; 2. Cade Hammer, C, 19-00.50; Triple jump: 1. Hammer, C, 39-09.00; 2. Dawson Kaup, NO, 38-11.00; Shot put: 1. Matt Logue, P, 46-00.50; 2. Taylor Korth, P, 44-09.00; Discus: 1. Logue, P, 142-08; 2. Kaup, NO, 130-09.