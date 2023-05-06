Baseball
Norfolk drops district opener
OMAHA — The Norfolk baseball team opened the Class A-2 district tournament with a 10-6 loss to Omaha North on Friday night at Fontenelle Park.
Hudson Waldow finished 3 for 4 at the plate to lead Norfolk. Teammates Carter Ramaekers and Jacob Colligan each added two hits in the loss. Recording one hit apiece in the contest for the Panthers were Zach Cordner, Sawyer Wolff, Carson Anderson and Easton Sullivan.
Norfolk finished its season at 9-18. The Panthers set school records for team batting average (.283), team on-base percentage (.394) and team saves (6).
Individually, C.J. Hoffman tied the school record for hit by pitches (14). Ethan Synovec set a new mark for ERA (1.89), while Carter Ramaekers tied the school record for saves (3).
Class A-2 district
Norfolk 021 000 3 — 6 11 5
Omaha North 210 025 X — 10 11 2
LP: C.J. Hoffman. 2B: (NOR) Carter Ramaekers.
Baseball
WSC records sweep
COLD SPRING, Minn. — The Wayne State College baseball team swept St. Cloud State in a doubleheader here Friday. The Wildcats won 12-4 and 11-5. With the wins, Wayne State (24-24, 18-16 NSIC) clinched a spot in next week’s Northern Sun Conference tournament.
Wayne State jumped out to a 11-2 lead after three innings in the opening game to support starting pitcher Corbin Kirk who won for the fourth time in his last five starts for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats held a 12-9 edge in hits over the St. Cloud State. Colin Lynam was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs, while Hunter Babe finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Carter Thomas ended 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Braden Cannon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the nightcap, Wayne State broke open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning.
Lynam finished 3 for 5 with a homer, double and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Nick Barnett went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Babe homered for the second straight game. Cannon doubled and scored twice.
Senior Logan Walters was superb in relief to pick up the pitching win, now 1-0 on the season. He worked 4 ¹/³ innings of relief and gave up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
Track and Field
Kneifl adds to school record
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Wayne State College men’s track and field team competed in the South Dakota Tuneup meet Friday.
Junior Dylan Kneifl made school history by becoming the first Wildcat to clear 7 feet in the high jump.
Kneifl, a junior from Pilger, cleared 7-¼ to win the high jump and break his own school record of 6-11½ set last year at the NSIC Championships. His jump ranks first in the Northern Sun Conference and is eighth in NCAA Division II.
In other action, Wayne native Cody Rogers collected a second-place finish in the long jump at 22-4½, while Braden Johnson took sixth at 21-4¾. Sophomore Alex Brandt picked up a second- place mark in the javelin throw at 163-1½.
In the hammer throw, Grant Fritsch was fourth (169-2¾), while Jake Peitz was seventh (164-½). In the shot put, freshman Daylin Mallory came in fifth at 50-10¾, with Drake Peed seventh at 49-3.
On the track, Quentin Dreyer was fourth in the 1,500-meter run (4:06.08), Gabe Peitz came in fifth in the 800-meter run at 1:55.77 with teammate Brandon Mundorf right behind in sixth at 1:56.30.
Freshman Keaton Wattier earned a fifth place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.22 seconds. Jordan Porter placed sixth in the 100-meter dash in 10.81 seconds and was eighth in the 200-meter dash at 22.59 seconds.
The Wildcat 4 x 100-meter relay team of Caid McCart, Jordan Porter, Wyatt Nissen and Waylon Sherman was third in 42.86 seconds.
WSC’s Scheil second in discus
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Wayne State College women’s track and field team participated in the South Dakota Tuneup meet Friday.
In the shot put, Mckenzie Scheil and Brooklynn Chipps posted season-best marks as Scheil was second at 44 feet, 2½ inches. Chipps came in fourth at 43-3, while Veronica Guenther was sixth (40-3¼).
Freshman Olivia Schwarzrock had a season-best mark in the discus at 145-4¼ to take third. Senior Kendra Paasch was fourth at 144-11½.
The women’s hammer throw saw Chipps place third at 194-6¼ and Scheil fifth at 181-10¼.
Freshman Lindsey Kneifl was fourth in the long jump at 17-5½, Anna Coffee sixth (17-4½) and Emily Smollen seventh (17-4).
Coffee also had a fourth-place mark in the javelin throw at 113-11¾, with Maya Couch seventh (108-1¼).
In the 100-meter dash Couch was fourth at 12.36 seconds with Sarah Cotton fifth at 12.58 seconds. Kelsey Larsen was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:18.25), Cotton fourth in the 200-meter dash (25.77 seconds) and Maelee Beacom fourth in the 3,000-meter run (12:19.89).
In the 100-meter hurdles Coffee came in fifth at 15.53 seconds, with Megan Hansen eighth at 16.06. Kylie Pachta placed sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:19.17.
The 4x100 relay team of Megan Hansen, Couch, Cotton and Elizabeth Mayer earned a second-place finish in 48.74 seconds.
Softball
Hawks fall in tourney opener
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Northeast Community College softball team competed in the first round of the Region 11-B Tournament on Friday
The Hawks fell to No. 14 North Iowa Area Community College 2-1.
Northeast (15-32, 4-20 ICCAC) and NIACC dueled in a quick and exciting showdown that only took one hour and 16 minutes to complete.
Northeast got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning before the Trojans rallied back in the fifth frame to push two runs across.