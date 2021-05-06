Baseball
Northeast sweeps DMACC
BOONE, Iowa — Jeremy Schneider of Lovell, Wyoming tossed a complete game on Wednesday as Northeast Community College took an ICCAC doubleheader from Des Moines Area Community College, 3-1 and 10-6.
Schneider toed the rubber for seven strong innings, allowing only an earned run off six hits. He struck out two and walked one. The Hawks (34-22, 28-14 ICCAC) took an early 2-0 advantage and never looked back as Schneider kept the Bears’ bats in-check.
Cooper Whitt of Knoxville, Tennessee went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI. Nick Carlson of Kearney went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.
The Hawks took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning before DMACC exploded with four runs in the bottom half. Northeast answered back by adding three runs in the top of the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Parker Dorrance of Arvada, Colorado had a great day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three runs, two RBI, two walks and two doubles. Cade Lynam of Springfield went 3 for 5 with two RBI and a run. Chicago’s Zane Zielinski went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Keegan Thurston of Kearney grabbed the win, tossing two and one-third innings, allowing two earned runs off one hit. Matt Dreher of Blair was dominant in two innings of work, allowing just a hit and striking out five.
With the sweep, the Hawks will be the No. 2 seed in the Region XI Tournament and will host Ellsworth Community College in a best-of-three series starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Hawks open playoffs at home
Northeast Community College will open post season play on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park against Ellsworth Community College of Iowa Falls, Iowa.
The Hawks and Panthers are set to play a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the Region XI four-team double-elimination tournament May 14-16 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Game 1 is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. First pitch for Game 2 is noon Sunday and should a Game 3 be necessary, it would start at approximately 3 p.m.
Northeast finished the regular season with a record of 34-22 after sweeping a road doubleheader from Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday, 3-1 and 10-6.
Panthers to open with Links
LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the district baseball pairings.
Norfolk has earned the No. 4 seed and has been assigned to the A-1 district at Millard South where the Panthers will take on fifth-seeded Lincoln High on Friday at 4 p.m.
Should Norfolk win, it would take on the state’s top-ranked Millard South on Saturday at 10 a.m.
A-1 at Millard South
Friday — 4 p.m.: No. 4 Norfolk (10-18) vs. No. 5 Lincoln High (6-16).
Saturday — 10 a.m.: Norfolk-Lincoln High winner vs. No. 1 Millard South (28-4); 12:30 p.m.: No. 2 Elkhorn South (17-12) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Southeast (17-10); 3 p.m.: final.
Class B districts start Thursday
LINCOLN — Class B teams begin district play on Thursday.
Wayne has the No. 3 seed in the B-1 district qand will open at 5 p.m. against Douglas County West at Duncan Field in Hastings.
The B-2 district at Hickman features a pair of area teams. No. 5 seed Guardian Angels/Scribner-Snyer/West Point-Beemer takes on Platte Valley — a cooperative of Yutan and Ashland-Greenwood high scools — at noon. Then at 6 p.m., Genoa Twin River tangles with Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Omaha Skutt is the site for the early rounds of the B-4 district. That tourney includes Thurston-Cuming County — a cooperative of Pender, Emerson-Hubbard, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast. It opens district play 5 p.m. against Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran.
B-1 at Duncan Field, Hastings
Thursday — Noon: No. 4 Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy (10-10) vs. No. 5 Fort Calhoun (7-10); 2:30 p.m: No. 2 Plattsmouth (13-7) vs. No. 7 Auburn (1-14); 5 p.m.: No. 3 Wayne (11-7) vs. No. 6 Douglas County West (2-16).
Friday — 2:30 p.m.: No. 1 Hastings (18-5) vs. C/BT/OCA-FTC winner; 5 p.m.: PLTS-AUB winner vs. WAYNE-DCW winner.
Saturday — Site and time TBD: final.
B-2 at Hickman Park, Hickman
Thursday — Noon: No. 4 Platte Valley (11-11) vs. No. 5 Guardian Angels/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer (6-9); 3 p.m.: No. 2 Elkhorn North (10-13) vs. No. 7 Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick’s (0-7); 6 p.m.: No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael (11-11) vs. No. 6 Twin River (2-14).
Friday — 3 p.m.: EN-MAX/NPSP winner vs. EMM-TR winner; 6 p.m.: No. 1 Norris (20-7) vs. PVAL-GACC/SS/WP-B winner.
Saturday — Site and time TBD: final.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt
Thursday — 5 p.m.: No. 4 Wahoo/Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran (9-14) vs. No. 5 Thurston-Cuming County (6-9); 7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Adams Central (12-7) vs. No. 6 Falls City (3-13).
Friday — 5 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (15-6) vs. W/N/LL-TCCO winner; 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 Bennington (15-8) vs. AC-FC winner.
Saturday — Site and time TBD: final.
Softball
Northeast starts post season
Northeast Community College opens its postseason play on Saturday in a three-team double-elimination tournament at Boone, Iowa.
The Hawks (10-46) will take on Iowa Lakes Community College at 1 p.m. A win would send Northeast to a winners-bracket showdown with top-seeded Des Moines Area Community College at 3 p.m. A loss would send the Norfolk team to the losers bracket and a noon game on Sunday.
The champion is scheduled to be crowned on Monday.
Tennis
Panthers compete in Lincoln
LINCOLN — The Norfolk girls varsity traveled to Lincoln on Wednesday to compete in the Lincoln East Spartan Tennis Invitational held at Woods Tennis Center and Lincoln Pius High School.
Norfolk finished in 12th place in the 14-team invitational finishing with a record of 7 wins and 7 losses.
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said his team was tired. “Getting home at 9:30 Tuesday night (aftger defeating Grand Island in a dual) and then immediately turning around and getting in a van to head to Lincoln at 5:10 a.m. apparently didn’t go over very well.
“We started out sluggish and lost all four of our first-round matches and that sets up the whole day for you in this type of format.
“Points are awarded based on placement, so losing immediately put all four division in the consolation bracket where points are cut in half. It was an uphill battle.”
Lincoln East Invitational
Team scores: Lincoln Pius X 98; Lincoln East 96; Omaha Marian 86; Kearney 58; Elkhorn South 54; Millard West 47; Lincoln North Star 45; Columbus 35; Norris 32; Grand Island 25; Omaha Central 16; Norfolk 12; Papillion LaVista South 10½; Lincoln Northeast 2½.
No. 1 singles — Sydney Reynolds (1-2): Lost to Nelson, ES, 8-4; lost to Phan, LNS, 8-6; defeated Wynot, LNE, 8-0.
No. 2 singles — Kylie Freudenburg (2-2): Lost to Burklund, MW, 8-0; defeated Kguyen, PLS, 8-2; lost to Staab, GI, 8-3; def. Hodges, CENT, 8-4.
No. 1 doubles — Paeton Coler and Kyla Robinson (2-2): Lost to Dynek/Klein, ES, 8-2; def. Magee/Faulkner, LNE, 8-2; lost to Boyd/Young, KEA, 8-5; def. Tennant/Evans, GI, 9-7.
No. 2 doubles — Karly Kalin and Chelsea Strom (2-1): Lost to Bourassa/Leitschuck, LNS, 8-2; def. Zavala/Carlow, NOR, 8-1; def. Wemhoff/Kelly, GI, 8-6.