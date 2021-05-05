Tennis
Norfolk tops GI 5-4
GRAND ISLAND — Norfolk picked up an impressive dual victory on the road on Tuesday, defeating Grand Island 5-4 at the Grand Island Senior High tennis courts.
“It’s always a tough dual with Grand Island,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “I had talked to the Columbus coach the other day about Grand Island and he thought we would be tightly contested as he had seen both of us and his team played us both. Boy was he right.
“It came down to tie-breaker at No. 4 singles with Kyla Robinson winning 9-7, and Karly Kalin at No. 5 singles pulling out a close 8-6 match.
“Going into our three final matches, we were tied 3–3 and we won those matches to pull out the dual.”
Krueger said No. 2 singles player, Kylie Freudenburg lost a close one (9-7).
“We are improving, but just need to stay focused and continue to work hard and be willing to try to stretch out matches,” Krueger said. “That seems to be our best bet in winning: make the other team play more points than they want to and pull out the victories in the end.”
The Panthers are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Lincoln for the East Spartan Invitational at the Woods Tennis Center.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed due to the weather.
Norfolk 5, Grand Island 4
Singles — No. 1: Macy McDonald (GI) def. Sydney Reynolds, 8 – 2; No. 2: Annika Staab (GI) def. Kylie Freudenburg, 9-7; No. 3: Hope Fossum (N) def. Katie Wemhoff, 8-6; No. 4: Kyla Robinson (N) def. Enmman Tennant, 9-8 (9-7); No. 5: Karly Kalin (N) def. Claire Kelly, 8-6; No. 6: Cori Geiger (GI) def. Chelsea Strom, 8-4.
Doubles — No. 1: Reynolds/Robinson (N) def. Tennant/Finley Evans, 8-0; No. 2: Kalin/Strom (N) def. Kelly/Wemhoff, 8-5; No. 3: McDonald/Staab (GI) def. Paeton Coler/Carlie Streich, 8-4.
Golf
NHS fifth in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Norfolk finished in fifth place with a total score of 326 strokes on Tuesday at the Lincoln Southwest invitational.
Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes fired the lowest round of the day for the Panthers, as he shot 79 and tied for eighth place. Carson Klein also finished in the top 15 with an 80.
Westside took the hardware back to Omaha as they beat out Lincoln Pius X by four strokes. Westside’s Jacob Hellman ended the day at the top of the leader board with a 70.
The Panthers are back in action on Friday, May 14 when they host their own invitational beginning at 9 a.m. at the Norfolk Country Club.
Eighteen teams will compete on the same course that will host the Class A state tournament later this month.
Lincoln southwest Invitational
1. Westside 310; 2. Lincoln Pius X 314; 3. Grand Island 321; 4. Lincoln East 323; 5. Norfolk 326; 6. Millard West 333; 7. York 335; 8. Kearney 339; 9. Lincoln Southwest 341; 10. Lincoln Southeast 359; 11. Fremont 365; 12. Beatrice 368; 13. Columbus 378; 14. Hastings 386; 15. Lincoln Northeast 386; 16. Lincoln North Star 399; 17. Lincoln Southwest JV 399; 18. Lincoln High 570.
top 15 individual results
1. Jacob Hellman, W, 70; 2. Jason Kolbas, LPX, 74; 3. Marcus Holling, GI, 76; 4. Caden Peppmuller, LNE, 77; 5. Brayden Schram, H, 78; 5. Thomas Gatlin, LE, 78; 5. Kolby Brown, W, 78; 8. Isaac Heimes, N, 79; 8. Will Topolski, LE, 79; 8. Charlie Hoiberg, LPX, 79; 8. Geren Sander, LSW, 79; 8. Adam Hahn, MW, 79; 13. Porter Topp, W, 80; 13. Carson Klein, N, 80; 13. Henry Kosmicki, GI, 80.
Other Norfolk golfers
Cale Wacker 81; Tyson Wingate 86; Zyon Gangwer 109.
Knights beat Neligh-Oakdale
NELIGH — The Norfolk Catholic golf teams outdueled the Warriors of Neligh-Oakdale at the Antelope Country Club in Neligh on Tuesday.
Jacob Cerny of the Knights led all players with a 39, two strokes ahead of teammate Aden Dominisse. Caleb Payne led the Warriors with a 43 and placed third overall.
Nc vs. n-o dual
Team scores: Norfolk Catholic 170, Neligh-Oakdale 190, Norfolk Catholic JV 206.
Top finishers: 1. Jacob Cerny, NC, 39; 2. Aden Dominisse, NC, 41; 3. Caleb Payne, N-O, 43; 4. Jesse Green, N-O, 43; 5. Austin Meikle, NC, 43; 6. Gavi Yosten, NCJV, 46; 7. Ashten Cunningham, NCJV, 46; 8. Ethan Schwichtenberg, NC, 47; 9. Thomas Wetjen, NC, 47; 10. Trinity Graham, N-OJV, 49; 11. Cameron Schneider, N-OJV, 52; 12. Gavin Longsdorf, N-O, 52; 13. Garret Belitz, N-O, 52; 14. Carter Barett, NCJV, 53; 15. Kegan Payne, N-O, 57; 16. Aiden Kosch, NCJV, 61; 17. Jacob Henery, N-OJV, 73.
Softball
Hawks drop four games in Iowa
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Northeast Community College came close to knocking off Southeastern Community College on Saturday, falling in a doubleheader, 5-3 and 5-1.
The Hawks (10-44) also lost two one-run games on Sunday, 3-2 and 6-5.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Hawks took a 3-1 lead after three innings but couldn’t capitalize as the Blackhawks managed to add three runs in the bottom of the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Brianna Aguilera of Pierce went 3 for 4 with a run. Dodge’s Kierra Stewart was dealt the pitching loss.
Southeastern kept the Hawks in check for much of Game 2, allowing only a run in the top of the seventh.
Aguilera had three hits and an RBI while Greta Lindberg of Tekamah took the loss.
Two runs in the top of the seventh in Game 1 on Sunday nearly gave the Hawks a come-from-behind victory.
Taylor Nicolay of Nebraska City had a double, and Lindberg hit a home run.
In the finale, the Hawks tied the game at 3-3 after three innings, but two runs in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the difference for Southeastern.
Aguilera went 3 for 5 at the plate with an RBI. Chantel Julian of Roseville, California and Nicolay each had a home run. Grand Island’s Alondra Martinez was tagged with the loss.
The Hawks host Des Moines Area Community College for their final regular-season doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Baseball
Norfolk JV 10-runs Bergan
The Norfolk junior varsity fell behind early but exploded for five runs in the third and seven in the fifth to defeat the Fremont Bergan JVs, 16-6 in five innings due to the 10-run rule on Monday.
Zach Cordner led the Panther JV at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a double. His teammate, Carson Anderson, finished 3 for 4 with a double.
Sean Barrett started on the mound for Norfolk. He worked two innings, giving up three runs, all earned, on three hits without a strikeout or walk. Hudson Waldow earned the win in relief by working a scoreless inning and striking out one.
Fremont Bergan JV 120 30 — 6 7 8
Norfolk JV 035 17 — 16 16 2
WP: Hudson Waldow; LP: Ryan Winter; 2B: (N) Zach Cordner, Carson Anderson; 3B: (N) Gavin Granquist.
Track and field
Area athletes compete for Doane
SEWARD — The Doane Track and Field competed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship meet this last week in Seward. On the men’s side, Doane was able to post a 47.5 lead after the first day, and cruised to the conference title with 235.5 points. The women finished in fourth place with 84.5 points.
Matthew Campbell (Ainsworth) and Richard Dover (Norfolk) led all Doane Tiger throwers. Campbell placed second in the shot put with a throw of 16.61 meters, the 10th-best mark in the NAIA this season. Dover finished fifth with a throw of 15.02 meters. In the discus, Campbell was third with a mark of 50.25 meters and the fifth-best mark in the NAIA this year. Dover placed fourth with a mark of 50.00 meters. Campbell added his third all-conference honor in the hammer throw with a mark of 56.60 meters to place fifth.
Trace Ebert (Bassett), who was part of the 4x800-meter relay team, helped Doane finish in second place with a time of 7:44.55. The time is the fifth-fastest time in the NAIA this season and slides into the Doane Top 10 chart.
Doane senior Courtney Schindler (Norfolk) took second place in the pole vault with a personal best height of 3.95 meters, the third-best mark in the NAIA this season, while Levi Sudbeck (Hadar) finished in seventh with a time of 15.78 in the 110-meter hurdles.