Soccer
Eagles fall to Scotus in districts
The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls’ season came to an end on Monday, as they dropped their district semifinal match against Columbus Scotus 10-0.
The Eagles finish their 2021 season with a record of 3-8.
Golf
O’Neill wins two titles
ATKINSON — Elgin Public/Pope John’s Austin Good fired an 83 to win the West Holt invitational on Saturday at the Atkinson-Stuart Country Club.
Creighton teammates Gage Burns and Braxton Brockhaus tied for second, just one shot behind Good.
O’Neill won the team race 355-363 over runner-up West Holt.
WEST HOLT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: O’Neill 355; West Holt 363; Creighton 369; Elgin Public/Pope John 380; Neligh-Oakdale 385; Summerland 404; Stuart 423; Plainview 428; West Holt JV 431; Niobrara/Verdigre 456; Ainsworth 463; Boyd County 470. No team scores: CWC, North Central.
Top 15: 1. Austin Good, EPPJ, 83; T2. Gage Burns, CRE, 84; T2. Braxton Brockhaus, CRE, 84; 4. Riley Kaup, PLV, 86; T4. Paiton Hoefer, EPPJ, 86; T4. Peyton Mathews, O’N, 86; T7. Riley Dinslage, O’N, 87; T7. Jaxson Cadwallader, WH, 87; 9. Cameron Adkisson, WH, 88; 10. Karter Otte, O’N, 89; 11. Garret Belitz, N-O, 92; 12. Tyler Wagner, CRE, 93; T12. Parker Heiss, O’N, 93; T14. Mason Mitchell, WH, 94; T14. Weston Mathis, WH, 94.
Ainsworth — O’Neill took home first place in both the team competition and the player competition.
They won the team competition with 364 to Burwell’s 376 and Riley Dinslage finished with an 85 on the day, one stroke ahead of Brett Downing of Sandhill Thedford.
Ainsworth boys golf Invitational
Team scores: O’Neill 364, Burwell 376, West Holt 392, Valentine 398, Ainsworth 412, Boyd County 450, North Central 2240, Sandhills Thedford 3086.
Top 15: 1. Riley Dinslage, ONL, 85; 2. Brett Downing, ST, 86; 3. Cameron Adkisson, WH, 88; 4. Peyton Matthews, ONL, 88; 5. Barak Birch, BUR, 89; 6. Ryan O’Kief, VAL, 89; 7. Dillon Critel, BUR, 90; 8. Cash Reynolds, AIN, 92; 9. Parker Heiss, ONL, 93; 10. Jaxson Cadwallader, WH, 96; 11. Chris Williams, VAL, 97; 12. Karter Otte, ONL, 98; 13. Gus Elliot, BUR, 98; 14. Tim Atkinson, BC, 99; 15. Quade Hunt, BUR, 99.
Cedar’s Kuehn, Pierce victorious
PIERCE — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn won another title on Saturday, this time earning a victory at the Pierce Invitational with a round of 79, one shot ahead of Payton Frederick of Battle Creek.
Meanwhile, host Pierce had four golfers in the top seven and won the team title, defeating runner-up Battle Creek 334-351.
PIERCE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Pierce 334; Battle Creek 351; Hartington Cedar Catholic 360; Pierce JV 399; Randolph 403; Clarkson/Leigh, 403; Hartington-Newcastle 410; Wausa 413; Crofton 413; Pierce C 479; Bloomfield 480; Elkhorn Valley 549. No team score: Laurel-Concord-Coleriedge.
Top 15: 1. Riley Kuehn, HCC, 79; 2. Payton Frederick, BC, 80; T3. Hunter Raabe, PIE 82; T3. Chaden Roth, PIE, 82; 5. Abram Scholting, PIE, 83; 6. Zach Weber, CRO, 83; 7. Tyler Race, PIE, 87; 8. Garrett Finke, BC, 88; 9. Luke Beckman, BC, 89; 10. Carsen Becket, HCC, 91; T11. Cazden Christensen, HCC, 93; T11. Tyson Junck, RAN, 93; T13. Collyn Beal, RAN, 94; T13. Tait Heimes, BC, 94; T13. Mason Whitmore, C/L, 94; T13. Travis Emory, PIE, 94.
Basketball
Trader camps scheduled
YORK — Mike Trader’s annual Mid-America Basketball Camps will conduct nine individual sessions this summer.
Day Camps will be held for both boys and girls at Grand Island Central Catholic, May 24-27 and July 26-29; Ogallala’s Prairie View School, June 1-4, Morrill High School, June 14-16, the Norfolk Family YMCA, June 21-24 and Hastings Middle School, June 28-July 1.
The overnight and commuter camps for boys and girls will be held July 6-9 at Doane University in Crete and July 18-21 at Central Community College in Columbus.
An overnight and commuter camp for boys will be held at Hastings College on July 22-25.
The individual camps are open to those 8 years old through 11th grade.
The camp staff will include both top college and prep coaches, all experienced in basketball summer camp work.
For more information and application forms go to the website at: www.traderscamp.com.
BRLD’s Vogt to Wayne State
Lucas Vogt, a former star for Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast, will play basketball at Wayne State College, he announced in a tweet on Monday.
Committed! #gocats pic.twitter.com/bnhvj8GLBl— Lucas Vogt (@LucasVogt23) May 4, 2021
Vogt led the Wolverines to Class C2 state titles in 2019 and 2020 while placing third in 2018 and 2020. He was the captain of the Daily News’ Elite 8 for Class C in each of his final three years.
Archery
3-D tournament winners named
The Norfolk Archery Club held an open 3-D tournament on Saturday and Sunday. About 48 archers shot. Category winners are listed below.
NORFOLK ARCHERY CLUB 3-D TOURNAMENT
Female bowhunter freestyle: Melissa Weber, Columbus; Female freestyle: Ali McCabe, Norfolk; Male bowhunter freestyle: Steve Wieneke, Norfolk; Male freestyle: Brady Meis, Norfolk; Male cub barebow; Bryce Lurz, Hoskins; Male cub bowhunter freestyle: Shace Anderson, Norfolk; Male cub freestyle: Cooper Hansen, Pierce; Master senior male traditional: Don Konrad, Columbus; Pee wee female bowhunter freestyle: Finley Barnhart, Norfolk; Pee wee female freestyle: Blair Nitz, Pierce; Snior female bowhunter freestyle limited: Regina Lorenz, Osmond; Senior male barebow recurve: Bill Gottberg, Omaha.
Senior male bowhunter freestyle: Bob Rau, Lincoln; Senior male freestyle: Jeff Hansen, Norfolk; Senior male freestyle limited: Brian Lorenz, Osmond; Silver senior male bowhunter freestyle: Dave Kerschinske, Fremont; Silver senior male freestyle: Paul Loberg, Randolph; Silver senior male traditional: Chauncey Wilkins, Blair; Young adult male freestyle: Ashton Koch, Pierce; Youth female bowhunter freestyle: Madison Cohn, Norfolk; Youth female freestyle: Alexis Frye, Wayne; Youth male bowhunter freestyle: Carter Anson, Winside; Youth male freestyle: Cooper Wachholtz, Pierce; Youth male freestyle limited recurve: Brayden Lurz, Hoskins.
Creighton wins L&C
CREIGHTON — Braxton Brockhaus fired an impressive round of 73 to earn medalist honors at the Lewis and Clark Conference meet at the Creighton Country Club on Monday.
Brockhaus’ teammate, Gage Burns finished with an 80 to take second.
The pair led Creighton to the team title with a 364, 17 shots ahead of runner-up Tri County Northeast.
Lewis & Clark Conference
Team scores: Creighton 364; Tri County Northeast 381; Ponca 390; Hartington-Newcastle 416; Plainview 425; Wausa 426; Randolph 455; Homer 510; Bloomfield 523. No team scores: Wakefield, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Osmond, Winnebago.
Top 15: 1. Braxton Brockhaus, CRE, 73; 2. Gage Burns, CRE, 80; 3. Nate Oswald, TCNE, 83; 4. Riley Kaup, PLV, 85; 5. Garrett Blanke, TCNE, 89; 6. Jon Nissen, WAU, 91; 7. Zach Fernau, PON, 92; 8. Grant Sprakel, PON, 93; 9. Turner Dendinger, H-N, 94; 10. Zach Boeshart, WAKE, 98; 11. Tyler Wagner, CRE, 99; 12. Chase Kastning, PON 99; 13. Cameron Ahlers, TCNE, 99; 14. Tyson Junck, RAN, 101; 15. Evan Schmidt, LCC, 102.
Wayne pro excels
Representing Wayne Country Club, Kyle Schellpeper tied for fourth place in the Nebraska Section PGA Pro Event at thePlatteview Golf Club on Sunday. He and teammate R.W. Eaks finished with a 69 on the day.
The winners of the event were Ryan Vermeer and Judd Cornell, who represented the Happy Hollow Club and The Players Club at Deer, respectfully. The duo finished with a 69 on the day.
Cornell and Vermeer were able to take the lead for good when they birdied on the 16th hole, effectively taking them to five under par.