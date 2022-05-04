Soccer
Eagles’ season comes to an end
COLUMBUS — The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic Eagles bowed out of the District B-5 tournament on Tuesday, falling to Columbus Scotus 7-0 in the semifinals.
The Shamrocks had 24 shots on goal to Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic’s one. Kealy Ranslem had eight saves in goal.
“Regardless of the score, I was happy with how we played. Our defense did a great job keeping the play in front of them, and we were able to create some offense,” coach Chad Miller said. “Columbus Scotus is one of the best teams in the state, and for good reason. They have talent and depth all over the field. I was happy with some of the things our girls did tonight against a great team.”
Softball
Hawks drop regular-season finale
The Northeast Community College softball team battled Iowa Central Community College Tuesday in what was its final ICCAC matchup of the regular season at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. The Tritons were able to take both games as they won game 1 by a final score of 7-0 and topped the Hawks by a final score of 15-3 in game 2.
The Hawks (24-26, 7-17 ICACC) again had difficulty at the plate stringing hits together as the Tritons blanked the Hawks for the third time in the series. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah) launched her 10th homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning of game 2, which matched her total from last season.
The Hawks will be placed in Region XI-B for postseason play. They will enter the four-team double elimination tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Kirkwood Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College and Ellsworth Community College.
The Hawks will begin their postseason journey against Iowa Lakes Community College. A single game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A full bracket for the entire conference can be found online at ICCAC.org.
Baseball
WSC falls to MSU
WAYNE — The Wayne State baseball team dropped its regular-season home finale Tuesday afternoon to No. 11 Minnesota State by scores of 9-4 and 11-2 at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The Wildcats fall to 17-25 and 11-17 in the league while MSU is now 34-5 and 27-3 in the NSIC.
WSC used three arms in the first contest with Brody Sintek taking the loss (3-6) on the bump going four innings, giving up six earned and collecting two punch-outs.
In the second game, Ryan Obrecht was tagged with the pitching loss in 3⅔ innings of work. Jacob Kneifl, Jackson Shelburrne and Nick Oden each worked in relief for WSC.
Wayne State closes the regular season at Upper Iowa with a doubleheader Friday and nine-inning game Saturday.
Tennis
NHS drops dual to Grand Island
The Panthers’ varsity team dropped a dual to the Islanders 8-1 on Tuesday.
Norfolk’s only win of the day came from Carlie Streich and Sailor Cipra, who won their doubles match 8-4.
“We are still learning on the fly, and our confidence is not always there,” coach Kelly Krueger said. “We hit the ball good enough to win matches, but our thought process in some of the matches isn’t where it needs to be.”
Singles: No. 1 — Macy McDonald (GI) def. Carlie Streich 8-0; No. 2 — Katelyn Rodriguez (GI) def. Kyla Robinson 8-1; No. 3 — Finley Evans (GI) def. Jayda Christensen 8-3; No. 4 —Claire Kelly (GI) def. Sailor Cipra 8-6; No. 5 — Emma Tennant (GI) def. Rylee Frohberg 8-6; No. 6 — Jaylen Hansen (GI) def. Malori Schrader 8-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — McDonald and Katie Wemhoff (GI) def. Christensen and Robinson 8-2; No. 2 — Kelly and Evans (GI) def. Frohberg and Schrader 8-3; No. 3 — Streich and Cipra (NOR) def. Staab and Tennant 8-4.
Golf
Badgers win invite
AINSWORTH — Valentine finished first in the team standings and Boyd County’s Tim Atkinson won first among individuals at the Ainsworth invite on Tuesday.
Cameron Jordan led the Badgers and was fifth overall with an 87.
Team results: Valentine 372, Atkinson West Holt 375, Boyd County 395, Ainsworth 407, Bassett North Central 497, Burwell 1274, Sandhills/Thedford 2206.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Tim Atkinson, BOY, 80; 2. Dillon Critel, BUR, 82; 3. Gus Elliott, BUR, 83; 4. Cash Reynolds, AIN, 87; 5. Cameron Jordan, VAL, 87; 6. Mason Mitchell, AWH, 89; 7. Logan Muirhead, VAL, 91; 8. Weston Mathis, AWH, 93; 9. Bryce Steinkraus, AWH, 95; 10. Garrett May, BNC, 97.
Wacker, Wingate lead Panthers
LINCOLN — Norfolk High’s boys finished ninth as a team in the Lincoln Southwest invite on Tuesday.
Cale Wacker led Panthers and was 18th overall with a 77 on the day.
Top 10 teams: Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln Southeast 299, Grand Island 302, Kearney 308, Millard West 309, York 313, Lincoln East 321, Columbus 327, Norfolk 330, Fremont 330.
Top Norfolk finishers: Cale Wacker 77, Tyson Wingate 82, Hayden Kuehner 83, Gabe Claussen 88, Coleson Barritt 99.
Ponca rolls at L&C invite
OSMOND — The Indians won the team standings by 29 strokes and had the individual champion at the Lewis and Clark invite on Tuesday.
Grant Sprakel won the individual standings with a 78 on the day.
Top 10 teams: Ponca 331, Hartington-Newcastle 360, Tri County Northeast 361, Wausa 365, Randolph 395, Plainview 425, Bloomfield 435, Creighton 449, Homer 450, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2203.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Grant Sprakel, PON, 78; 2. Gage Burns, CRE, 82; 3. Reece Morten, H-N, 82; 4. Nate Oswald, TCN, 83; 5. Jon Nissen, WAU, 83; 6. Zach Fernau, PON, 84; 7. Jace Wahls, PON, 84; 8. Baylen guenther, OSM, 85; 9. Miguel Balvantin, PON, 85; 10. Mason Mackenprang, BLO, 88.