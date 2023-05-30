Softball
Golden Girls go undefeated
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team, coached by Jamie Adkins, brought home the gold after going undefeated in 10 games at the Heroes Classic Tournament in Hastings over the holiday weekend.
Quakes compete in Hastings
HASTINGS — The 16U Carstens Quakes went 6-2-2 to finish third this past weekend at the Hastings Heroes Classic.
Rachel Purvis, Karmen Karpisek and Maddie Abler each hit home runs.
Track & field
Kneifl finishes tied for 11th
Wayne State College junior Dylan Kneifl tied for 11th out of 19 competitors Saturday evening in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.
His 11th-place finish earned second team All-American honors, matching the same finish from one season ago.
A junior from Pilger (Wisner-Pilger High School), Kneifl cleared the opening height of 6 feet, 8¼ inches on his first attempt but missed all three attempts at the ensuing height of 6-10¼.