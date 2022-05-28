WSC student-athletes honored
WAYNE — Fifty-six student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the Northern Sun Conference spring all-academic team announced on Thursday by the league office. For the fourth year, the NSIC highlights the all-academic team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC all-academic team of excellence award and 28 of the 56 all-academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.
To be eligible for the NSIC all-academic team of excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC all-academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball and softball with 14 honorees each, men’s outdoor track and field 10 and women’s golf three.
Area athletes who were honored were Gabe Peitz, Wakefield (men’s outdoor track and field); Dylan Kneifl, Pilger (men’s outdoor track and field); Paige Peters, Bancroft (women’s golf); Ashley Bohanon, Tekamah (softball); Marin Jetensky, Tekamah (women’s outdoor track and field); Brooklynn Chipps, Elgin (women’s outdoor track and field); Kendra Paasch, Scribner (women’s outdoor track and field); and Makenna Taake, Battle Creek (women’s outdoor track and field).
track and field
Kneifl finishes 12th in high jump
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Wayne State’s Dylan Kneifl finished in 12th place on Friday afternoon in the men’s high jump at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State University. With the 12th place finish, Kneifl collects second team All-American honors.
Kneifl, a sophomore from Wisner-Pilger, cleared the opening height of 6-7½ on his third and final attempt to move onto the next height. He advanced to the next height after clearing 6-9½ on his second attempt, but failed on all three attempts at 6-10¾ to be eliminated and finish 12th in his first appearance at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships.
Kneifl entered nationals tied for 10th in NCAA Division II with a new WSC school record mark of 6-11½ set at the NSIC Championships in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on May 14.
NU qualifies 2 for championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska natives Darius Luff and Mayson Conner qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on day three of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Friday.
Luff posted a time of 13.64 in the 110-meter hurdles, good for the seventh-best time and a trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the second year in a row. The Lincoln High grad placed 22nd last year at the national meet. His 13.64 was his second-best time this season.
Conner, a McCool Junction native, is headed back to Eugene, Oregon, after clearing 7-1¾ on his first attempt to qualify for nationals with ease. Conner was the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump champion this year, and the four-time All-American had a career-best third-place finish at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene.
Luff and Conner’s qualifications bring the Huskers’ total to nine national qualifiers with one day remaining. The Husker women will conclude the meet on Saturday.
golf
Deets records hole in one
Ron Deets hit a hole in one at Norfolk Country Club. He aced the 186-yard hole No. 4 with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Troy Schwanebeck, Wade Olson and Ed Mcclymont.