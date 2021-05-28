Basketball
Norling earns academic honors
WAYNE — Wayne State College senior forward Erin Norling has been voted CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday morning. She is a repeat academic All-American after earning second team honors last season and is the first-ever Academic All-American in Wildcat women’s basketball history.
Norling, a graduate of Delano High School in Minnesota, maintained a 3.931 grade point average majoring in biology and pre physician assistant.
Other academic honors this season for Norling include NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic With Distinction Award and NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. She was also an Edward Jones Presidential Scholar Athlete at Wayne State both semesters and earned the initial NSIC Women’s Basketball Outstanding Senior of the Year Award for her work in the classroom, on the court and making a positive contribution to her team and the institution.
On the basketball court this season, Norling was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year after she led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest.
She was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season and scored double figures in 12 of 16 games with six games of more than 20 points and three double-doubles. Norling scored a season-best 28 points at Northern State in an 81-73 win and scored 25 points in a 74-60 win over Southwest Minnesota State.
She closed her Wildcat career ranked fourth in scoring with 1,597 points and scored double figures in 84 career games. Norling earned All-NSIC honors every year at WSC, named to the all-freshman team in 2018 followed by three straight first team all-NSIC awards. She scored double figures in 49 straight games through her sophomore and junior seasons and had 10 or more points in 84 of her 104 games played in a Wildcat uniform.
Last season, Norling became Wayne State’s first-ever academic All-American in women’s basketball, earning second team honors and was D2CCA All-Central Region second team.
Track and Field
Kalkowski named All-American
WAYNE — Wayne State College senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed 12th in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field in Allendale, Michigan. With his finish, Kalkowski earned Second Team All-American honors.
Kalkowski, a graduate of Niobrara High School, fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197 feet, 5 inches on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt. He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Division II with a top regular season mark of 215-0 at the Sioux City Relays April 16.
It was the third time that Kalkowski was a national qualifier for the Wildcats in the hammer throw. He was a three-time NSIC champion in the event.
Scheil second in hammer throw
WAYNE — Wayne State College junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil earned All-American honors with a second-place finish while teammate Jadin Wagner placed 15th in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Allendale, Michigan.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central High School, recorded a top mark of 193 feet, 10 inches on her final attempt in prelims to have the second-best throw heading into finals.
She had three solid marks in the finals — 189-0, 190-7 and 189-7 — but could not overcome the top throw recorded by Grand Valley State’s Judith Essemiah at 205-5.
It’s the second time that Scheil has earned All-American honors in the hammer throw after placing seventh at the 2019 Division II Championships.
Scheil will compete again Saturday at 4 p.m. in the shot put at Allendale, Michigan.
Area athletes lead Doane
Four area athletes, three men and one woman, competed for Doane on Day 2 of the NAIA National Tournament on Thursday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Levi Sudbeck, an alum of Pierce High School, finished sixth in the decatholon with 6,699 points, setting a new personal record. Richard Dover of Norfolk finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 160 feet, 3 inches. Matthew Campbell, who went to Ainsworth High School, placed 16th in the competition with a throw of 149-10.
On the women’s side, Rylee Rice of Ainsworth finished 15th in the heptathlon with 3,910 points.
Shaw helps Concordia to first
Concordia University’s women’s team sits first in the team standings heading into the final day of the the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
Addie Shaw placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 5¼ inches, enough to net her the 10th All-America plaque of her impressive collegiate run.
Also an All-American in the hammer throw (fifth) on Wednesday, Shaw will take aim at a third career national title in the discus when she resumes action on Friday.