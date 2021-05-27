Track and Field
Athletes compete at Nationals
Gulf Shores, Ala. — Doane Track and Field notched four NAIA All-American honors on the first day of the NAIA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Wednesday.
On the women’s side, Allison Skala was the first Tiger to receive honors with an 8th place finish in the javelin. Courtney Schindler (Norfolk) followed up with a 4th place finish in the pole vault to move the Tigers into the Top 10 of the standings.
In men’s action, Jake Heitkamp placed 4th in the javelin and Matthew Campbell (Ainsworth) finished 5th in the hammer throw to have the Tigers inside the Top 5 of the standings.
Levi Sudbeck (Pierce) also competed on Wednesday as he currently sits in fifth place in the men’s decathlon and will be back in action in the decathlon on Thursday.
West Preliminary Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three of South Dakota’s sprinters just narrowly missed qualifying for the quarterfinals at the NCAA West Preliminary inside E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Redshirt-freshman from Norfolk, Dylan Kautz, missed qualifying for Friday by one one-thousandth of a second in the 100 meters. He clocked 10.370, tying his personal best, while the third runner in his heat edged him out with a time of 10.369.
He had the 28th-fastest time in the field, but the top-three athletes in each heat earned an automatic spot in the final for the 100 meters.
Golf
Temple makes cut at Nationals
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Bellevue University women’s golf team finished in 26th place and did not make the cut after the second round of action at the 2021 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship being played at the 6,102-yard, par-72 Rose Creek Golf Course. Senior Allison Temple, however, continued her strong play and will continue action in the 72-hole tournament.
Temple combined her opening-round score of 74 with an even-par 72. She is 2-over for the tournament and is currently tied for seventh place.
Temple’s even-par round consisted of three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.
Third round action, including for Temple, tees off on Thursday at 8 a.m.
Baseball
Norfolk drops two to Gretna
GRETNA — The Norfolk Seniors Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank baseball team fell twice in a doubleheader to Gretna on Wednesday, 10-0 in five innings and 11-10.
Kyle Liewer was the lone hitter to reach base via a hit in the first game for Norfolk, while Gretna tallied 10 hits. Grant Colligan was handed the loss, as he allowed nine earned runs in four and one-third innings.
In the second game, Gretna jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first inning, but Norfolk slowly clawed their way back with a big four-run inning in the fourth while they also added two more in the seventh.
But it wasn’t enough as they lost by one run.
Norfolk had 12 hits with Jack Borgmann, Brayden Lammers and Nolan Strand each getting two hits. The three went a combined 6-10 with three RBIs and six runs scored.
Athletics
Athletes on All-Academic Team
Wayne — A total of 46 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team announced Wednesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball with 13 honorees, men’s outdoor track and field 11 and softball seven.