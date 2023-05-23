Baseball
Norfolk Seniors win opener
OMAHA — The Norfolk Auto Center American Legion Seniors opened their season with a 5-4 victory over Omaha Central in a scheduled nine-inning game on Monday.
Norfolk scored single runs in five of the first six innings and held on for the victory.
Jack Borgmann went 3 for 5 with a double for Norfolk. Ethan Synovec added a pair of hits.
Five pitchers combined to hold Omaha Central to eight hits. Sawyer Wolff didn’t allow a hit while striking out three with no walks during his two innings of work.
Norfolk is off until it travels to Grand Island for a doubleheader on Tuesday, May. 30.
Norfolk 101 111 000 — 5 10 0
Omaha Central 000 021 010 — 4 8 6
WP: Wolff. LP: Mattox. 2B: (OC) Demman, Ferrin; (N) Sullivan, Ramaekers, Cordner, Borgmann. 3B: (OC), Palfini.
Anderson named semifinalist
Nebraska junior Max Anderson was named a semifinalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award, the organization announced Monday. Anderson is one of 25 student-athletes named to the list, which names the top amateur baseball player in the nation.
Anderson is having a breakout junior campaign, batting .412 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 49 runs. Anderson is one of two players national hitting at least .400 at the plate with 21-plus home runs and 65 or more RBI this season. The Omaha native is third nationally with 93 hits on the season while tied for fifth on the single-season charts in program history with 21 home runs and sixth with 42 extra-base hits.
The junior set a Big Ten record in the series finale at Purdue last weekend, becoming the first Big Ten player with 15 home runs in a conference season with a traditional conference schedule. Anderson was recently named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy along with teammate Brice Matthews.
Fan voting will be a part of the Golden Spikes Award. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement on Monday and continuing through the finalist round on Wednesday, June 7, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.
Softball
Kelly’s 16/18U team goes 3-2
The Kelly’s 16/18U softball team went 3-2 over the weekend in games held at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
On Friday, Kelly’s fell to the Wayne Dirt Devils 18U 9-2. Marrisa Anderson had a pair of hits for Kelly’s.
Kelly’s posted a pair of shutouts on Saturday, first blanking the NCN Lightning 9-0. Carlie Brandt gave up two hits with six strikeouts over four innings.
Brandt picked another two-hitter with six strikeouts over five innings in a 2-0 shutout of the Creighton Thunder.
On Sunday, Kelly’s topped the Norfolk Quakes 7-4 with Brandt hitting a pair of doubles and Lexi Sporleter adding two hits, including a triple.
Kelly’s (4-5) lost a rematch with the Wayne Dirt Devils 8-1.
Quakes go 1-3 over weekend
The Norfolk Quakes 16U softball team went 1-3 during its weekend games at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The Quakes fell to the Nebraska Echoes 16U 4-1. Bella Hupke and Karmen Karpisek had hits for the Quakes.
The Quakes lost to the West Point Bluejays 3-1. Hupke and Karpisek again had the Quakes’ hits.
Saturday concluded on a successful note with an 11-4 win over Battle Creek 16/18U. Zoey Nielsen went 2 for 2 with a home run. Hupke, Chloe Harper and Destiny Stenka also added two hits apiece.
On Sunday, the Quakes (15-3-1) fell to Kelly’s 16/18U. Nielsen went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Football
NU ticket mini plans available
Nebraska fans have an opportunity to be a part of the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium in 2023 by purchasing a Through These Gates Mini Plan. The three-game ticket packages went on sale this morning and are available by visiting Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
The Through These Gates Mini Plan is priced at $100 to celebrate a century of football at Memorial Stadium. The ticket plan includes a ticket to non-conference games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23), and one of five Big Ten home games while supplies last. The Huskers’ Big Ten conference home schedule includes matchups with Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Friday, Nov. 24).
Seating locations for the three-game mini plan are in the North and South end zones with some of the ticket locations from sections that are held for the visiting team allotment.
Full season tickets also remain available for the upcoming season. Season tickets may only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.
Nebraska opens coach Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach with a pair of road games beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota, followed by a road contest at Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Basketball
Youth camp set for YMCA
The second annual JB1 Sports Performance basketball camp will be held at the Norfolk Family YMCA on Thursday and Friday.
Grades fourth through eighth will meet from 8:30-11 a.m. with grades ninth through 12th meeting from noon until 2 p.m. each day.
Norfolk High graduate Jonah Bradley is overseeing the camp, which costs $100.
To register, go to jb1sportsperformance.com/camps.