Baseball
Hawks eliminated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Northeast baseball’s quest to repeat as Region XI champions fell short this past weekend. The red and white lost in the semifinal round of a double elimination tournament held in Cedar Rapids.
In their first game on Friday the Hawks battled Iowa Central. The Tritons got off to a strong start with three runs in the first inning off of Preston Tenney. Northeast got back with one in the bottom half and one in the third, but Iowa Central added an RBI single in the top of the fifth that ended up being the insurance run to hand Northeast a 4-3 loss.
On Saturday, the Hawks took on Des Moines Area in the elimination bracket. The teams had trouble scoring early on, but Northeast broke the ice in the third with an RBI single by Colin Lyman to make it 1-0. It would be all the run support Jeremy Schneider needed as he tossed a complete-game one hitter. Parker Dorrance drove in two runs and Samuel Manwarren added a two-run home run to keep the season alive in a 6-0 win.
Up next came a showdown with Kirkwood to determine the final spot in the championship game against Iowa Central. A sacrifice fly by Colin Lynam and a single by Zane Zielinski gave the red and white a 2-0 lead after three innings. However, Kirkwood would go on to score ten unanswered runs over the next four innings, capped off by a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh, to put an end to Northeast’s season with a 10-2 loss.
“I’m proud of the guys. We learned a lot this year with the young group and a lot of guys coming back,” Coach Marcus Clapp said. “We’ve just got to learn from these things and know where we’ve got to continue to get better.”
Northeast finishes its season with a record of 37-24. It was their second season with 30 or more wins in the last three years.
Soccer
Northeast men outed
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team had its season come to an end on Saturday at the hands of Hawkeye Community College.
The Hawks (7-8, 6-7 ICCAC) held strong through the first half, but ultimately gave up three goals in the second half, falling 3-1 in the Region XI semifinals in Waterloo, Iowa.
Hawkeye was first on the board in the second half, but David Evans Jr. (Lakewood, Colo.) quickly put the Hawks on the scoreboard with a goal in the 41st-minute. Both teams traded shots until the 73rd-minute when the RedTails had a shot deflect off a player and into the Hawks’ net. The RedTails punched in an insurance goal in the 80th-minute to seal the victory.
“I am so impressed with what these guys have done this season,” head coach Chad Miller said. “Going from how they started to how they finished the season was incredible. Being picked in the preseason as one of the bottom teams, to earning the third seed in the Region XI Tournament and making it to the semifinals, is an incredible feat. I couldn’t be prouder of how they fought every game.”
Track and field
Reifenrath, Kautz lead USD
VERMILLION, S.D. — With the state high school track and field meet around the corner, The collegiate Summit League championships brought back memories of the Nebraska high school state meet from two years ago.
The area stars of that competition, Sara Reifenrath of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Dylan Kautz of Norfolk Catholic both run for the University of South Dakota now and both helped the Coyotes during the Summit League championships that were held over the weekend at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
Reifenrath won the conference championships in both the women’s 200- and 400-meter dashes with winning times of 23.39 and 53.27 respectively.
Reifenrath was also part of the Coyotes’ championship 4x400-meter relay and third-place 4x100 relay.
Kautz took second place in the men’s 100-meter dash in a time of 10.54 and fifth in the 200. He also ran a leg on the Coyotes’ winning 4x100-meter relay.
WSC competes in championships
Wayne State’s men finished seventh and the women finished 10th in the NSIC Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Saturday’s top performer for the men was Preston Davis, who collected a fifth place medal in the javelin (180’ 6½”), seventh in the 110 hurdle finals in 15.29 seconds and eighth in the 400 hurdles at 52.00 seconds.
Other medal winners Saturday included Noah Lilly taking sixth in the javelin at 174’ 11¾” while two Wildcat relays scored points. The 4 x 100 meter relay quartet of Jediah Davis, Justin Rohloff, Jacob Ladage and Noah Carr took fifth place in 42.32 seconds while the 4x400 team of Ladage, Bryce Holcomb, Carr and Michael Kueny came in seventh at 3:21.04.
Wayne State finished the NSIC meet with one champion and four All-NSIC finishers.
Kalkowski won his third straight NSIC hammer throw title to get the Wildcats off to a strong start Friday with a winning mark of 206’ 10”.
Noah Lilly collected All-NSIC honors with a second place finish in the decathlon at 6,368 points, an NCAA provisional mark, while senior Ben Allen posted a third place finish and was All-NSIC in the shot put at 55’ 7”.
On the women’s side, Mckenzie Scheil led a strong effort by Wildcat throwers on the first day of the conference championship event as the Fillmore Central graduate took first place in the hammer throw at 195’ 6½” and also collected a sixth place medal in the shot put with a mark of 48’ 11”, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.
Saturday’s two medal winners were junior Jordyn Pester placing sixth in the 400-meter dash at 56.47 seconds while senior thrower Kenzie Sullivan captured a seventh place medal in the discus at 139’ 11½”.
Coyotes shine in league meet
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota’s women finished second and the men finished third in team scoring at the Summit League Outdoor Championships from Thursday to Saturday. The Coyotes also had a combined four award winners in the event.
Demar Francis won the award for Men’s Newcomer of the Championship. On the women’s side, Sara Reifenrath won Newcomer of the Championship as well as Most Outstanding Performer. KamberlynLamer was named Field Championship MVP.
Knife throwing
Blank competes in tournament
Travis Blank, originally from Pierce, competed in the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) and World Knife Throwing League (WKTL) U.S. Open Championships in Hatchet, Big Axe, Duals and the first ever knife.
The event was held in Atlanta, GA on Apr. 9-11, 2021 and was seen live on ESPN3.
Travis won the first ever WKTL US Open Championship. In addition to becoming the national champion in knife he also tied for 3rd in Big Axe and placed 17th in Hatchet. Competing in Duals with his wife, Allison (Baumann) Blank, they finished 25th.
Travis became involved in Axe throwing in January 2019 and knife throwing in July 2020.
He is currently in the military stationed at Fort Bragg and resides in Fayetteville, NC with his wife Allison, daughters Caitlin and Lily, and son Will. The entire family has become involved in the sport.