Huskers offer Ainsworth’s Nelson
Omaha World-Herald
LINCOLN — Perhaps the next great tight end in the state of Nebraska, Carter Nelson on Wednesday got a key scholarship offer from the Huskers.
Nelson announced his offer on Twitter. Iowa State offered Nelson in April.
Over his freshman and sophomore seasons at Ainsworth, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Nelson caught 64 passes for 1,047 yards and 16 touchdowns. Nelson doubles as the state high jumper headed into next week’s state track meet. In basketball, Nelson averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season.
“A freak athlete,” Ainsworth football coach Jessi Owen said last year. “If you would like to get a good grasp on the athleticism of a kid that size, go watch his basketball highlights. He is the type of athlete that coaches get excited to have.”
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud attended one of Nelson’s track meet this spring. Now, in advance of June camp season, Nelson has an offer and will be invited to at least one of the Friday Night Lights camps.
Nelson is Nebraska’s fourth in-state offer for the 2024 cycle.
TENNIS
Panthers place ninth in HAC
LINCOLN — Norfolk High finished ninth out of 12 teams at Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference championships at Woods Tennis Center.
Carlie Streich finished 1-3 at No. 1 singles, defeated Lincoln High’s Alexa Hind 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.
Myranda Hansen at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Kyla Robinson and Jayda Christensen both finished with a 1-2 record.
The No. 2 doubles team of Malori Schrader and Hansen went 0-3.
“The Heartland Athletic Conference is loaded with top-caliber teams and top-caliber players,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “The top three finishers at HAC will probably finish in the top four at state with either Millard North or Omaha Marian rounding out that four.
“By 11:30 a.m. the temperature feel was 94 degrees which really means about 104 as the tennis surface adds about 10 degrees. They basically played the entire day in these types of conditions or were waiting around in these types of conditions. Overall, we honestly played as good as we could today considering the conditions and considering the opponents we faced.”
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 98, Lincoln Southeast 94, Lincoln East 85, Kearney 64, Grand Island 55, Lincoln North Star 49, Fremont 40, Lincoln Pius X 40, Norfolk 22, Lincoln High 21, Columbus 21, Lincoln Northeast 11.
golf
Pender wins Ponca Invitational
DAKOTA CITY — Pender claimed team and individual honors at Wednesday’s Ponca Invitational, held at Old Dane Golf Course.
The Pendragons shot a 322 to beat out Tri County Northeast by eight strokes for the team championship. Quinton Heineman fired a 75 to claim gold by a stroke ahead of Tri County Northeast’s Nate Oswald.
PONCA INVITATIONAL
Team scoring: Pender 322, Tri County Northeast 330, Ponca 341, Wausa 350, Randolph 372, Homer 399, Bloomfield 426.
Individual medalists: 1. Quinton Heineman, PEN, 75; 2. Nate Oswald, TCNE, 76; 3. Grant Sprakel, PON, 79; 4. Trey Johnson, PEN, 79; 5. Ben Jorgenson, TCNE, 81; 6. Jaxon Claussen, WAU, 81; 7. Garrett Blanke, TCNE, 82; 8. Mason Mackeprang, BLO, 83; 9. Layton Gralheer, PEN, 83; 10. Cole Rager, SSC, 83; 11. Jace Wahls, PON, 83; 12. Spencer Rabbass, PEN, 85; 13. Jon Nissen, WAU, 85; 14. Mitchell Kelly, PEN, 86; 15. Michael Vanness, WAU, 86.