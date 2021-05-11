Baseball
Hawks open regionals Friday
Northeast Community College has advanced to the final stage of the Region XI championships which will be played on Friday through Sunday at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Hawks will battle Iowa Central in the opening round at 1 p.m. Should Northeast win, it would take on the winner of the Kirkwood-Des Moines Area game at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A loss would send the Hawks to the losers bracket for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday against the loser of the Kirkwood-Des Moines Area game.
The winner of the tournament will advance to the North Plains district championship on May 21-22.
Region XI Tournament at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Friday — 1 p.m.: No. 2 Northeast Community College vs. No. 4 Iowa Central Community College; 4 p.m.: No. 1 Kirkwood Community College vs. No. 6 Des Moines Area Community College.
Saturday — 11 a.m.: Friday’s losers; 2 p.m.: Friday’s winners; 5 p.m.: Winner of 11 a.m. game vs. loser of 2 p.m. game.
Sunday — Noon: Winner of Saturday’s 2 p.m. game vs. winner of Saturday’s 5 p.m. game; 3 p.m. If necessary game.
Golf
Kluver, alternate for U.S. Open
BEATRICE — Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, a University of Kansas freshman, finished a stroke shy of the last qualifying spot for the 2021 U.S. Open Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Monday. Kluver shot a round of 69 (-3) and will be the first alternate.
Carson Schaake of Omaha earned medalist honors with a round of 64 (-8). Three total players advanced out of local qualifying.
McCook’s Brandon Crick took the second qualifying spot, putting together a round of 67 (-5) and Omaha’s Ryan Vermeer shot a 68 (-4) to grab the third and final qualifying spot.
Kuehn, Pierce win at Randolph
RANDOLPH — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn fired a round of 70 to take medalist honors at the Randolph Invitational on Monday at the Randolph Community Golf Course.
Braxton Brockhaus of Creighton finished second, two shots behind the leader.
Pierce won the team title ahead of runner-up Cedar Catholic
Randolph Invitational
Top 15: 1. Riley Kuehn, HCC, 70; 2. Braxton Brockhaus, CRE, 72; 3. Hunter Raabe, PIE, 75; 4. Chaden Roth, PIE, 76; 5. Zach Weber, CRO, 81 6. Gage Burns, CRE, 81; 7. Travis Emory, PIE, 81; 8. Jon Nissen, WAU, 82; 9. Abram Scholting, PIE, 83; 10. Collyn Beal, RAN, 84; 11. Mack Kuehn, HCC, 86; 12. Cazden Christensen, HCC, 87; 13. Carsen Becker, HCC, 90; 14. Dayton Sudbeck, H-N, 90; 15. Tyler Wagner, CRE, 91.