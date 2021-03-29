Volleyball
Hawks’ streak ends
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For the first time in four years, there will be a new Region XI-B champion.
The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell in the Region XI-B semifinals in three sets to No. 7 Kirkwood Community College, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18 at Johnson Hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Eagles held the Hawks (7-16, 5-14 ICCAC) to less than 20 points in each set, despite the Hawks hitting .276 in the third set.
Norfolk’s Carly Hirsch led the Hawks’ attack with 12 kills. Payton Weber had six kills and 14 digs. Jamie Bonifas added 27 assists and 18 digs, while Alexis Kapales and Elizabeth Christensen had 16 and 14 digs, respectively.
The Hawks graduate two sophomores and return a plethora of talented freshmen next fall.
Soccer
Knights start season with win
The Knights of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast opened the 2021 season with a shoot -out victory over Hastings High School.
The first half ended in a 0-0 tie. In the second half the Knights got a goal from Keaton Ranslem with 17 minutes left in the half. Hastings was able to tie the game 10 minutes later. The game stayed that way through regulation and the two overtime periods.
In the shoot out Keaton Ranslem, Emerson Meyer, Nolan Thramer, and Braden Feddern made their PK’s while Keeper Nolan Fennessy was able to stop two Hastings PK’s to seal the win.
The Knights are 1-0 on the season and will host Columbus Lakeview on April 5th at 7pm.
NHS to host invite
Norfolk High will host the Norfolk Gary McClaurin soccer Invite on Saturday, April 3, at Norfolk Middle School.
The schools involved include South Sioux City, North Platte and Fremont. Games will consist of wo forty minute halves and overtimes will go directly to a shoot-out.
The Panther girls take on South Sioux City at 10 a.m on the East field. The winner will play in the championship on the East field at 2 p.m. while the loser will play at the same time on the West Field in the third place game.
Meanwhile the boys host the Cardinals at noon on the West field. The winner will play in the championship on the West field at 4 p.m. while the loser will play in the third place game at the same time on the East field.
Softball
Hawks drop three of four
The Northeast Community College softball team played two doubleheaders against Southwestern Communuity College over the weekend, winning one and losing three games.
On Saturday, the red and white dropped their games 10-4 and 17-9. On Sunday they dropped the opener 11-2, but muscled out a 4-2 win in the series finale.
A six-run third inning from the Spartans proved to be the difference in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday. The Hawks pushed runs across in the bottom of the first, fifth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough.
The Hawks managed to take a 7-0 lead after the second inning in Game 2, but the Spartans quickly answered with seven runs in the top of the third. The Hawks re-gained the lead in the bottom of the third, but it didn’t last long after Southwestern tallied two runs in the top of fifth and exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh.
In the opener on Sunday, the Hawks had no answers for the Spartans as they raced out to a 9-0 lead after three innings. The Hawks managed to get on the scoreboard when Alondra Martinez hit a two-RBI single. Martinez finished with two hits and two RBI. Greta Lindberg took the loss, tossing two innings, while allowing four earned runs off seven hits. She also walked two batters.
Down by two runs until the fourth inning of Game 2, the Hawks managed to plate four runs and hold the lead for the remainder of the contest. Taylor Nicolay hit a two-RBI single that gave the Hawks momentum down the stretch. Kierra Stewart tossed a complete game, allowing only two earned runs off six hits. She walked five batters and struck out three.
The Hawks travel to square off with Ellsworth Community College for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Baseball
Northeast stymied on road
CRESTON, Iowa — The Northeast Community College baseball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover on Sunday against Southwestern Community College. The Hawks dropped the doubleheader, 4-1 and 12-11.
The Spartans got going early in Game 1 and scored three more in the bottom of the sixth, before the Hawks answered with a run in the top of the seventh.
The Hawks had four players record a hit, while Maxim Fullerton added a home run. Preston Tenney took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits in six innings of work, while striking out eight.
Down by nine runs after three innings in Game 2, the Hawks tried to make a valiant comeback, even making it a one-run game in the eighth, but fell short.
Tyler Monroe went 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI.
Jeremy Schneider was dealt the loss after throwing two and two-thirds innings, allowing six earned runs off seven hits. He struck out three and walked one.