Moore named NAIA All American
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — In her first season as a Tiger, Kyla Moore has received All-American honors from the NAIA.
Moore also earned accolades such as the Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, and named to the All-Tournament team.
For the 2021-22 season, Moore averaged 17.7 points per game, shot 32% from three-point range, averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, and 3 steals per game.
Moore also helped lead the Tigers to an NAIA National Tournament berth in the school’s first year back as an NAIA member.
All-star details announced
Northeast Community College is excited to announce that the 2022 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games will be returning to the college and the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for another year. The games will be played on Friday, June 3, 2022, with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys game following at 8 p.m.
Two girls teams and two boys teams will be selected to represent their schools and communities in the 39th annual iteration of the event.
The girls coaches for the game are Bryan Reichmuth (Humphrey St. Francis), Jerry Stracke (Guardian Angels Central Catholic), Rod Peters (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) and Brandan Dittmer (Elkhorn Valley).
The boys coaches for the game are Joe Wendte (Wakefield), Kenny Blank (Lutheran High Northeast), Luke Bulau (St. Mary’s) and Kevin Manzer (Norfolk Catholic).
There is a charge for adults and for those who are entering grades K-12. Those in pre-K and below will get in free. Northeast is thrilled to host this incredible event once again.
Track and field
Reifenrath earns honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath and Coyote director of track and field Lucky Huber garnered Summit League postseason awards announced Friday. Reifenrath received the Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honor and Huber was voted the Summit League Indoor Coach of the Year.
Reifenrath garners the league’s track athlete of the year award for the first time of her career. She’s the second Coyote to receive the honor for the indoor season, joining Shanice Cannigan (2018).
Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, was voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship as well. She took home three golds at the league meet, sweeping the 200 meters, 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay to score 22.50 points. Reifenrath broke both the school and Summit meet record with a time of 23.52 in the 200 meters. The 4x400-meter relay she anchored also broke the school and meet records, clocking 3:42.90. She captured 10 event titles across six different indoor meets throughout the season.
Huber garners his first indoor coach of the year honor, following the Coyote women’s first-ever Summit League indoor crown.