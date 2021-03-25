Volleyball
Northeast to host Region match
Seventh-seeded Northeast Community College will host No. 10 seed Iowa Lakes on Friday in the play-in round of the Region XI-B tournament at the Cox Activities Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Should the 5-14 Hawks win, they would travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for a Sunday afternoon matchup with second-seeded Kirkwood.
Northeast would have to win three matches in order to qualify for a district final. The district winner earns a ticket to the national tournament.
Softball
Reivers sweep Hawks
Iowa Western Community College swept Northeast Community College in a doubleheader at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Wednesday by scores of 2-0 and 8-7.
The 7-13 Hawks are back in action on Saturday when they host Southwestern Community College of Creston, Iowa in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka.
Baseball
Panthers to host North Star
The Norfolk varsity and junior varsity doubleheaders with Lincoln North Star, originally scheduled for Thursday in Lincoln have been moved to Norfolk due to poor field conditions in Lincoln.
The varsity twin bill is slated for Memorial Field while the JVs will play at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park’s Field E.
Both doubleheaders will begin at 5 p.m. with the second games to follow.
Husker B1G player of the weekAfter leading Nebraska to a series victory at Iowa last weekend Cam Chick has been named Big Ten player of the week. Chick feasted on Iowa pitching over the final two games of the series, going 4 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs. Chick’s two home runs came in Saturday’s win, as he hit a grand slam that highlighted a seven-run third and later hit a two-run shot in the sixth after Iowa had pulled to within 8-7. Nebraska went on to win the game, 10-8. The junior from Columbia, Mo., then had a double and three RBI’s in Sunday’s series-clinching 13-8 win.
footballSpring game tickets to be availableLINCOLN — Nebraska Athletics has announced plans for its May 1 Husker spring football game. Tickets for the spring game will go on sale on April 1, with stadium capacity set at approximately 50%. All fans in attendance will be required to wear a face covering throughout their time at Memorial Stadium.Details regarding the 2021 spring game are as follows: All tickets for the spring game are reserved with prices set at $10 for seats in the stadium seating bowl and $20 for club seats.
To accommodate approximately 50% capacity, every other row will be sold in full throughout Memorial Stadium. This will allow for social distancing both in front and behind fans.
Donors and season ticket holders will receive email communication regarding the first opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday, April 1. Fans with the opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on April 1 will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per account.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 2 beginning at 10 a.m. A minimum of 7,500 tickets will be held for the public following the donor/season ticket holder on-sale on April 1. Fans purchasing tickets through the public on-sale will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.
All individuals in attendance at the 2021 spring game must purchase a ticket regardless of age.
Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. with television coverage to be determined.
More details on game-day protocols, procedures and fan amenities will be announced in the coming weeks prior to the May 1 spring game.