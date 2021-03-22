Track and Field
Knights compete at Wayne State
WAYNE — Mary Fennessy won the shot put, Carly Marshall the 300-meter low hurdles and Jozy Piper, the discus to lead the Norfolk Catholic girls in the Wayne State meet on Saturday.
On the boys side, Jackson Clauson won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Several other Knights — both girls and boys — earned places at the meet. No team scores were kept.
Norfolk Catholic girls
- Mary Fennessy: 1st, shot put; 2nd, discus; Carly Marshall: 1st, 300 low hurdles; 3rd, 100 high hurdles; Jozy Piper: 1st, discus, 4th, shot put; Elly Piper: 2nd, shot put, 4th, discus; Emily Faltys: 2nd, pole vault; Channatee Robles: 3rd, high jump; Lauren Preister: 3rd, triple jump; Aubrey Barnes, Channatee Robles, Emily Faltys, Carly Marshall: 3rd, 4x400 relay; Aubrey Barnes: 4th, long jump, 5th, 100; Charli Fischer: 5th, 3200; Reilly Schlomer: 6th, triple jump; CC Kann: 6th, 1600; Charli Fischer, Jordan Aschoff, Emily Faltys, CC Kann: 6th, 4x800 relay.
Norfolk Catholic boys
- Jackson Clausen: 1st, 100, 1st, 200; Ben Hammond: 2nd, 1600; Mason Timmerman: Alex Prim, Dillon Barnes, Jackson Clausen: 2nd, 4x100 relay; Francisco Mendez: 3rd, 110 high hurdles; Kade Pieper: 3rd, shot put; Kanyon Talton: 3rd, long jump; Ben Hammond, Dominic Liess, Dalton Brunsing, Kanyon Talton: 3rd, 4X800 relay; John Clausen: 4th, pole vault; Dominic Liess: 5th, 3200; Preston Bamsey: 6th, pole vault: Kanyon Talton, Francisco Mendez, Dalton Brunsing, Dillon Barnes: 6th, 4x400 relay.
Basketball
NU women bow out of WNIT
Collierville, Tenn. — Sam Haiby scored 20 points to lead five Huskers in double figures, but Colorado held on for a 75-71 women’s basketball win over Nebraska in the round of 16 at the 2021 Postseason WNIT at My Movers Fieldhouse on Saturday night.
Nebraska ended its season with a 13-13 overall record that included a 9-10 Big Ten mark as one eight conference schools to advance to the postseason. Colorado advanced to the Memphis Regional championship game to be played on Monday, improving to 12-10 on the season after going 8-8 in the Pac-12.
Haiby added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot to her 10th 20-point scoring performance of the season.
Volleyball
Huskers sweep Iowa
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — It’s officially Jazz Sweet time for Nebraska.
After struggling most of the season, the senior opposite hitter played her best match with 12 kills on a .733 hitting percentage as the fifth-ranked Huskers swept Iowa, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
That season-best performance built off seven kills at a .417 clip on Wednesday against Iowa. Nebraska coach John Cook said Sweet is making the most of the opportunity in front of her.
Even though her playing time has been uneven, Sweet said she’s always trusted in her training and tried to contribute in whatever way she was needed, whether that is as a substitute or starting.
“It’s always great to be able to help my team, especially to help them score in a game like this and go 3-0,” Sweet said. ”I just had a lot of fun, and it was fun to be out there and play with them and help contribute tonight.”
The strong play from Sweet is encouraging after the Huskers’ other right-side hitter, Riley Zuhn, was ruled out for the year with a broken bone in her foot. Cook said Zuhn had been dealing with foot issues for a while, but the team didn’t know it was broken until x-rays were run on Thursday.
Baseball
WSC takes 2 of 3 from Northern
WAYNE — Junior outfielder Alex Logelin went 6 for 7 on the day, including 4 for 4 in the second game with two homers and three RBI, to lead Wayne State to a split with Northern State on Saturday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.
Then on Sunday, Designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning to lead Wayne State in an 8-2 win over the Wolves on Sunday also in Wayne
2 for 5 with a homer and four RBI, all coming in the sixth inning. Eric Standish doubled while Madsen, Peyton Barnes and CJ Neumann each singled.
Wayne State is scheduled to host St. Cloud State on Wednesday in a twinbill beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Huskers overwhelm Hawkeyes
World-Herald News Service
IOWA CITY — Extra-base hits whizzed around the yard, the defense was flawless again and a parade of pitchers made sure that it held up as Nebraska pushed past Iowa 13-8 on Sunday to cap a road series win.
The second time was the charm against Iowa’s Sunday starter. One week after right-hander Duncan Davitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a 3-1 Hawkeyes victory, the Huskers knocked him out of the game in the second with a patient approach and a flurry of line drives. Freshman Max Anderson led the charge with five RBIs, and Cam Chick drove in three more as NU scored in five different frames.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt said the team continued to seek and destroy fastballs, which also set it up to hit breaking pitches, coming off Saturday’s 10-8 triumph. Anderson and Luke Roskam each pounded home runs, and a six-run second inning put the Huskers ahead for good on a day when winds gusted out to center at Duane Banks Field.
Basketball
Creighton’s WNIT run cut short
CU Athletics
Rockford, Ill. -- The Creighton women’s basketball season came to a close on Saturday as the Bluejays fell to Northern Iowa 64-63 in the Second Round of the WNIT.
The loss closed the 2020-21 season for Creighton with a record of 10-12, while the Panthers advanced to the Rockford final against either Saint Louis or UW-Milwaukee with a 16-12 mark on Monday, March 22.
Trailing for most of the final quarter, Creighton closed the game with a flourish. Down 60-56 with 1:24 showing on the clock. Following a timeout from head coach Jim Flanery, freshman Jayme Horan knocked down a critical trey from the corner to make it a one-point game (60-59) with 1:02 remaining.
Northern Iowa’s Megan Maahs pushed the Panther lead to 62-59 with a pair of free throws, but consecutive driving layups from senior Tatum Rembao put the Bluejays in front 63-62 with 9.7 seconds remaining.
Northern Iowa used its last timeout and delivered the game-winner as Emerson Green sank a shot in the paint for the win.
Temi Carda led Creighton with 19 points, while Rembao and Carly Bachelor finished with 14 and 11 points respectively.
Northern Iowa got a game-high 20 points from Megan Maahs and 13 from Karli Rucker.
Hawks’ hot start tames Trojans
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team held North Iowa Area Community College to only 17 points in the first half, en route to a 68-52 victory on Saturday in Mason City, Iowa.
The Hawks (11-7, 10-7 ICCAC) went right to work in the first half, tallying 31 points, while holding the Trojans to only two points in the second quarter. Northeast managed to score more than 15 points in the final two quarters to come away with the victory.
Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied a double-double, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) added 18 points and eight boards. Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) had 11 points and five rebounds. The Hawks shot 44 percent from the field and held the Trojans to 34 percent.
The Hawks welcome Des Moines Area Community College for a 5 p.m. ICCAC contest Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
North Iowa outshoots Hawks
MASON CITY, Iowa — The North Iowa Area Community College men’s basketball team shot a blistering 57% from the field to top the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team, 89-65 on Saturday in Mason City, Iowa.
The Hawks (3-16, 3-16 ICCAC) were led by Michael Anderson (Lincoln) who had 23 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) had 17 points and eight boards. Evan Decker (Omaha) and Grant Stec (Ainsworth) each had seven points.
The Hawks battle Des Moines Area Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Volleyball
Northeast stymied by RedTails
The Northeast Community College volleyball team was unable to upset Hawkeye Community College on Saturday in ICCAC play, falling 25-13, 25-15 and 25-20 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (6-15, 5-14 ICCAC) were held to only 13 points in the first set, but managed to record 13 kills in the second set and a .256 hitting percentage. The RedTails still held strong, keeping the Hawk’s offense in check the entire match.
Carly Hirsch (Norfolk) tallied eight kills and only one error. Payton Weber (Alliance) and Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton) each had eight kills. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill) had 22 assists, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Arkansas) added 14 digs.
The Hawks await their seeding in the Region XI Tournament that is scheduled to begin Friday.
Fans are encouraged to follow the Northeast Athletic social media channels for all the latest news and athletic information.
Softball
Hawks drop doubleheader
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College softball team fell in a doubleheader to North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday, losing the first game 8-0 and the second game 11-3.
In Game 1, the Hawks had no answers for Trojans pitcher Laken Lienhard, who threw all six innings allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out seven.
Gretta Lindberg and Kierra Stewart allowed four earned runs in the contest. The remaining runs came largely in part to the six errors commited by Northeast fielders.
Greta Lindberg had a three-run homerun for the Hawks in Game 2, but it was no match for the 11 runs posted by the Trojans, including a four RBI day from Kayla Noelker.
The Hawks return to action Wednesday, March 24 when they travel to Iowa Western community college for a doubleheader.