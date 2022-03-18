Hawks win ninth straight game softball game
Northeast Community College softball team was again at home Thursday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk to face off with Concordia University JV for a doubleheader. The Hawks (11-5) took the win in Game 1 by a score of 9-0 and followed that performance up with a 7-4 victory in Game 2.
In Game 1 starting pitcher Greta Lindberg (Tekamah) was sharp as she tossed her second complete-game shutout of the week. Emilee Spitz (Columbus) hammered a deep home run to give the Hawks a 6-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning and the Hawks never looked back.
Game 2 has tended to have tighter contests so far for the Hawks on the young season, and that trend continued yet again. Neither team scored through the first four innings, but the Bulldogs were able to push across four runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Hawks would rally back however as Brianna Aguilera (Pierce) drove in two, Lindberg drove in one, Mia Eickhoff (Redondo Beach, Calif.) scored and Jade Koch (Norfolk) added another to give the Hawks a 5-4 advantage at the end of five innings.
Starting pitcher Josie Knust (Plattsmouth) drove in two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Hawks the cushion needed to secure the win.
Infield defense was stellar for the Hawks during both games, including two impressive unassisted double plays from the starting first baseman Knust in Game 1 and the starting first baseman Aguilera in Game 2.
Soccer
Norfolk boys defeat North Star
LINCOLN — The Panthers began their season in exciting fashion, beating Lincoln North Star 1-0 in overtime on Thursday at Seacrest Stadium.
The game was a close battle, remaining 0-0 until the end of regulation time.
In the first overtime period, Ben Schoenherr scored the winning goal set up by Cooper Jaeke and assisted by Alonso Barajas.
Adrian Romero earned the shutout in goal with six saves.
Norfolk returns to action on Saturday against Hastings and kicks off at 11 a.m.
Norfolk JV girls top North Star
The Panthers defeated the Navigators 2-1 on Thursday.
The score was 1-0 at halftime after a goal from distance from Raina Andreasen.
Adeline Olberding put Norfolk up 2-0 with a beautiful shot into the upper right corner from the top of the 18. North Star then scored midway through the 2nd half. Hanna Werner recorded 4 saves in net to get the win.