Basketball
Wildcats fall in NCAA playoffs
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Minnesota State Moorhead shot 53 percent from the field and nearly 85 percent at the charity stripe as the Dragons with a 84-72 win in the opening round of the NCAA Central Regional Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Barnett Center.
The Wildcats end their season with an 11-7 record.
MSUM continued continued its mastery over Wayne State, posting its 11th straight win over the Wildcats dating back to 2013.
The Dragons used hot shooting in the first half, making their first five attempts from behind the 3-point line, to build several double digit leads.
After the teams traded baskets early and Wayne State held a 4-3 lead, the Dragons went on an 11-0 run and took a 14-4 lead at the 14:41 mark of the opening half.
The Dragons held a 13-point advantage at 21-8 with 11:56 to go in the half when the Wildcats made a run, scoring eight straight points on baskets from Jordan Janssen, Zach LaFave and Ben Dentlinger to gain momentum and cut the MSUM lead to 21-16 with 8:53 to go in the half.
Down 24-16, Wayne State used a Janssen basket, two Nate Mohr free throws and a layup from LaFave to close within two at 24-22 with 7:16 left before halftime.
But that’s as close as the Wildcats would get the rest of the half as the Dragons went on an 11-4 run to go up 35-26 and scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 43-30 lead at intermission.
MSU Moorhead continued its efficient shooting in the second half to maintain a double-digit advantage for a majority of the second half.
Wayne State trailed 66-54 at the 8:22 mark when the Wildcats made their biggest scoring surge in the second half and pulled to within six points at 66-60 following a dunk by Dentlinger with 6:17 to play.
That’s as close as the Wildcats would get as the Dragons pushed the lead to 12 at 74-62 and held a 16-point lead at 82-66 with under two minutes to play before finishing with the 84-72 win.
Mohr scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to lead Wayne State. Freshman guard Alec Millender and Janssen each added 15 points while en Dentlinger had 14.
Wayne State made 23 of 57 shots from the field for 40.4%, but hit just 4 of 19 3-pointers. The Wildcats were 22 of 29 at the free throw line for 75.9%.
Jacob Beeninga came off the bench and scored 16 points to lead four MSU Moorhead players in double figures.
Northeast women roll in Iowa
KEOKUK, Iowa — Northeast Community College shot 42% from the field to narrowly defeat Southeastern Community College in ICCAC play on Saturday, 59-51.
It was all Hawks (10-6, 9-6 ICCAC) in the first quarter after they jumped out to a 17-8 lead, powered by a strong-defensive effort. Taylor Peter did what she does best in the second quarter, owning the paint and grabbing rebounds as she accounted for most of the Hawks’ points heading into halftime.
Both teams struggled to get going in the third quarter, but the Hawks managed to outscore the Blackhawks, 16-11 in the final quarter. Yiesha Williams and Ashley Hassett pushed Northeast to victory with a pair of clutch layups in the final minutes.
Peter tallied 20 points and five rebounds. Patricija Peric added 15 points and five boards, while Hassett had 12 points.
The Hawks host Iowa Central Community College at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center.
Hawks drop road contest
KEOKUK, Iowa — Northeast Community College was unable to pick up a road win on Saturday, falling to Southeastern Community College in ICCAC action, 71-56 in West Burlington, Iowa.
The Hawks (3-14, 3-14 ICCAC) got off to a slow start, tallying just 24 points in the first half. The second half turned out better for Northeast as it was only outscored by three points, 35-32, but it ultimately it wasn’t enough to slow down the Blackhawks.
Jared Lopez recorded 16 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Ben Tew added 11 points and six rebounds, while Evan Decker had 11 points and five boards. Michael Anderson chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
The Hawks welcome Iowa Central for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center.
Husker walk-on leaves program
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — Bret Porter, one of Nebraska’s walk-on basketball players, announced Friday evening he was entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the program. Porter announced his decision on Twitter.
A redshirt freshman, Porter leaves NU having appeared in seven games, during which he logged one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. The Millard North graduate will have four years eligibility left.
The Huskers currently have one remaining walk-on on the roster, Jace Piatkowski.
Football
Linebacker Cooper out at NU
World-Herald News Service
LINCOLN — Outside linebacker Niko Cooper has left the Nebraska football program to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a school official confirmed.
Cooper, who completed his sophomore season, was a fixture on NU’s special teams but played sparingly in the defense. He finished with three tackles, all on special teams.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder signed with NU in the 2020 recruiting class out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.