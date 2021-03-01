Basketball
Mustangs end Norfolk’s season
MILLARD — One of the state’s best teams, Millard North, ended Norfolk’s season on Saturday, 113-77.
The Mustangs scored 60 first-half points en route to the one-sided victory.
Kallan Herman led Norfolk with 20 points while Colby James added 15.
Millard North’s Saint Thomas led all scorers with 30 points. His teammate, Hunter Sallis had 29.
Norfolk ends its season with a record of eight wins and 16 losses.
Norfolk 18 22 18 19 — 77
Millard North 32 28 33 20 — 113
- NORFOLK (8-16): Shon King 4; Kamari Moore 13; Isaac Heimes 4; Kallan Herman 20; Colton Price 7; Colby James 15; Daydon Taylor 10; Jack Borgmann 2; Devon Bader 2.
- MILLARD NORTH (22-2): Saint Thomas 30; David Harmon 2; Jadin Johnson 5; Hunter Sallis 29; Neal Mosser 6; Caden Crandell 3; Nick Dolezal 3; Colin Monie 5; Jasen Green 16; Tommy Hook 3; Tyler Sandoval 11.
Indian Hills outshoots Hawks
No. 8 Indian Hills Community College shot 58 percent from the field in defeating Northeast Community College, 108-86 on Saturday at the Cox Activities Center.
In the first half, Michael Anderson sank two free throws to bring the Hawks within a point and Jared Lopez followed with two made free throws to tie the game at 32.
The Hawks’ offense went quiet in the opening minutes of the second half. Indian Hills slowly began to build on a 20-point lead.
Anderson tallied a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ben Tew also had a double-double with 18 points and 12 boards.
The Hawks (3-10) hit the road to face Iowa Western at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Council Bluffs.
Volleyball
North Iowa sweeps Hawks
NORFOLK — Northeast Community College had a tough time getting in sync Saturday, falling to North Iowa Area Community College, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 at the Cox Activities Center.
Payton Weber and Elizabeth Christensen had 10 kills each, while Christensen pitched in 11 digs. Jamie Bonifas dished out 25 assists and 11 digs, while Alexis Kapales also finished with 11 digs.
The Hawks (3-11) visit Des Moines Area Community College at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Boone, Iowa.
Baseball
Northeast goes 1-3 over weekend
CHANUTE, Kan. — The Northeast Community College baseball team opened its 2021 season on Saturday, falling to Neosho County Community College in a doubleheader, 12-5 and 4-0.
The Hawks took the lead in the first game but it didn’t last long as the Panthers tallied three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings. The Hawks managed to score two runs in the top of the third when Colin Lynam advanced home on an error by the second baseman. Samuel Manwarren singled to left to score Tyler Monroe that brought the Hawks within three runs.
The Hawks’ bats went cold in the second game. Preston Tenney pitched a solid five innings for Northeast, allowing only two earned runs off three hits, while striking out eight and walking one.
Northeast split Sunday’s doubleheader with Neosho, losing 14-4 in the opener and winning 11-5 in the nightcap.
In the first game, the Hawks quickly got on the scoreboard, tallying three runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers responded with four in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the top of the second to keep the Hawks at bay.
Lynam went 2 for 2 with a run, while Parker Dorrance added a triple, a run and an RBI.
The Hawks’ bats finally came alive in the final game of the series as they tallied eight runs in the final four innings. Anthony Silver’s double late in the game and Monroe’s triple sealed the victory.
Monroe went 3 for 5 with two RBI, a triple, a double and a run, while Zane Zielinski went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Matt Dreher picked up the win in relief, tossing two innings, while allowing a hit. He struck out two and walked two. Closer Alex Potter notched the save after throwing two innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
The Hawks square off with McCook Community College at 2:30 p.m. and Barton Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Great Bend, Kan.
Track and Field
Scheil wins NSIC weight throw
MANKATO, Minn. — Wayne State junior Mckenzie Scheil posted a new school record and the top throw in NCAA Division II on Saturday to win the weight throw at the NSIC women’s indoor track and field championships.
Wayne State finished 10th out of 15 teams with 22 points.
Scheil repeated as champion in the weight throw with a 67’ 9¾”.
The previous school record of 67’ was held by
Michaela Dendinger on March 9, 2018, when she placed second in that year’s NCAA Division II Indoor Championships.
Softball
Wildcats split in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. — Wayne State went 1-2 during the final two days of the Washburn Invitationl Saturday and Sunday.
Rockhurst edged the Wildcats 2-1 on Saturday. The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Rockhurst scored both of its runs on three doubles for a 2-0 lead.
Wayne State scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth when freshman Katie Humburg walked to start the inning and later scored on an Ashley Hernandez RBI single.
The Wildcats could not produce another scoring threat in the final two innings.
Hernandez finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and RBI and Kim Vidlak tripled.
Sophomore starter Hadley Chvatal was tagged with the pitching loss, working the first four innings, she allowed five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and a walk.
Later in the day, Chvatal fired a complete game and Wayne State scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to salvage the final game of a three-day tournament with a 3-2 win over Fort Hays State
With the score tied at 2-all, Emily Hale singled and advanced to second on a Fort Hays State throwing error.
With two outs, Hale scored when Vidlak reached base on an infield single in front of home plate that gave the Cats a 3-2 lead.
Chvatal then retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the seventh to cap the complete game win as Wayne State won the 3-2 contest.
Chvatal earned the complete game win, giving up just two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Wayne State will compete again next weekend at the Emporia State Tournament in Kansas, playing six games in three days starting Friday at 3 p.m. against Illinois Springfield.