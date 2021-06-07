Softball
Golden Girls win York Classic
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18u team came out as champions of the York Summer Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
The team capped off their title run with a 3-0 win over the Gresham Blackbirds. This came after a 12-2 loss to them on Saturday, which ended up being their only loss of the six games they played in the tournament.
Hannah Renner and Miley Wichman each had a home run in the championship game with Cydnee Hopkins adding one of her own in the opening game.
In the team’s three games on Sunday, Tara Koch, Katie Stachura and Rylee Renner combined to throw 15 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out 23 batters.
The Golden Girls improve to 23-2-1 on the year and return to action on June 18 when they travel to Hastings for the ASA B State Tournament.
Baseball
Seniors swept in Ralston
The Norfolk Seniors-Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank dropped all three of their contests over the weekend. On Saturday they fell to Elkhorn 7-3 and Lincoln East 6-3. On Sunday they fell to Ralston 5-4.
In their first game Saturday, Norfolk got the scoring started in the top of the first when Colton Price scored on a wild pitch by Elkhorn’s Tony Donahoe with the bases loaded. Ryland Bates followed by scoring on a double play to make it 2-0.
Elkhorn got a run back in the bottom half of the frame then took a 3-2 lead on a home run by Alex Calabrese in the second. Elkhorn then put the game out of reach in the fourth with a two-run double by Blake Stanley and a Single by Jaxson Carle.
Kyle Liewer pitched 32-e innings allowing five earned runs and taking the loss. Nolan Strand and Hudson Waldow each drove in a run.
Norfolk once again got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the second game against Lincoln East. This time, the runs came courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Jack Borgmann and a balk that allowed Liewer to score.
Aside from a run allowed in the first, Bates kept East at bay early in the contest. However, two doubles, a triple and a balk led to five Lincoln East runs and allowed them to take a 6-2 lead.
Bates went 3 innings allowing four runs on three hits and took the loss. Borgmann and Strand each drove in a run.
On Sunday, Ralston got the scoring started early with five runs in the first two innings. Bates singled in the third inning for the seniors, then drove in Jaydin Bartling on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Grant Colligan hit a two-run single in the same inning to make it a one-run ballgame.
With one last chance to score in the top of the seventh, Norfolk loaded the bases with no outs following two singles and a walk. Suddenly, Borgmann was caught stealing home then Colligan and Strand struck out looking to end the game.
Borgmann threw six innings allowing three earned runs on eight hits while taking the loss. Colligan and Bates each drove in two runs.
The Norfolk Seniors fall to 3-11 on the season. They’ll look for a bounce back Wednesday when they travel to face South Soiux City.
Juniors drop road doubleheader
The Norfolk Juniors Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics dropped both games of their road doubleheader against Fremont First State Bank Juniors on Saturday, losing the first game 8-0 and the second game 15-7.
Fremont scored six runs in the first inning of the opener, including a three-run inside-the-park home run. They added two more in the second and the juniors failed to score a run in the contest.
Dylan Viergutz allowed six runs on three hits and failed to record an out. Zach Cordner allowed one earned run and struck our four in relief. Jacob Colligan had the only two hits.
In the nightcap, Fremont’s offense got going early again with three runs in the first two innings. However, Norfolk made it a 3-3 game in the bottom of the second with a fielder’s choice, a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Sawyer Wolff. Fremont answered right back in the top of the third with five more runs, then added seven more before the day was done.
Wolff went three innings allowing seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out two and taking the loss. Anden Schold had two runs batted in.
The Juniors return to action on Thursday when they host South Sioux city in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. while the second is scheduled for 7:30.