Softball
Quakes win Lincoln Slugfest
The NE Quakes 16U softball team coached by Nate Carstents went 6-0 over the weekend to win the Lincoln Slugfest tournament.
The Quakes (28-7-4) outscored their opponents 47-23 and defeated the Nebraska Quakes 4-3 in the championship game.
Team members are Maddie Abler, Addy Onate, Zoey Nielsen, Chloe Harper, Rachel Purvis, Morgan Nincehelser, Hayle DeBoer, Bella Hupke, Karmen Karpisek, Bailey Johnson and Destiny Stenka.
Assistant coaches are Chuck Harper and John Hupke.
NGG Severance wins twice
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U softball team coached by Andrew Severance won two games on Sunday.
The Golden Girls (23-4-1) defeated the Wayne Dirt Devils 8-2. Danica Taylor went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs while Henley Morris also homered.
The Golden Girls used a seven-run third inning to top the Fremont Force 10-3. Taylor was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs while Kierstyn Linn added a home run.
Baseball
Norfolk Auto Center goes 2-1
CROFTON — The Norfolk Auto Center Seniors went 2-1 in games over the weekend in the Crofton tournament.
Norfolk won twice on Saturday to conclude pool play with a 3-1 record and finish second. It used six runs in the fourth inning to top the hosts 9-5. Carter Ramaekers and Anden Schold each had two hits.
Five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning break a 6-6 tie to allow Norfolk to down the Yankton (S.D.) Post 12 Juniors 11-6. Jacob Colligan went 3 for 3 2ith four RBIs while Schold had two more hits.
On Sunday, Norfolk fell to Lincoln (Southeast) JC Brager 4-1 in the semifinal bracket. Sawyer Wolff had three hits and Jack Borgmann added a pair.
Wrestling
NSWCA Hall of Fame inductees
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame class of 2023 has been announced.
Area inductees are Randy Schroeder (Rushville, West Holt) in the coaches category; and Danny Daniels (Ainsworth) and Bill Gubbels (Randolph) in the contributors category.
The class will be inducted on Friday at the annual NSWCA banquet at 5 p.m. at Boarders Inn and Suites in Grand Island. Tickets are available on the NSWCA website.