Softball
NGG Severance places second
WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U softball team coached by Andrew Severance went 3-1 to place second at the Watertown (S.D.) tournament over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Golden Girls defeated Impact 7-5 and Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Orange 2-1.
On Sunday, the Golden Girls (32-7-1) defeated Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Orange again 6-5 before falling to the Marshall Tigers 6-4 in the championship game.
Quakes split against Wakefield
The Norfolk Quakes 16U softball team split a doubleheader against Wakefield on Monday.
The Quakes posted a 10-0 shutout in the opener. Chloe Harper gave up three hits with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. Rachel Purvis went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.
In the second game, Wakefield secured a walk-off 7-6 win on Alex Arenas’ RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Addy Ornate led the Quakes (39-13-6) by going 3 for 3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run. Hayle Deboer added two hits and two runs.
Wakefield 000 0 — 0 3 2
Quakes 405 1 — 10 3 0
WP: Chloe Harper. LP: Daveigh Hunter-McAfee.
Quakes 104 001 0 — 6 10 3
Wakefield 000 141 1 — 7 9 2
WP: Alli Brown. LP: Chloe Harper. 2B: (QUA) Hayle Deboer, Addy Onate 3, Destiny Stenka; (WAK) Alex Arenas. 3B: (WAK) Brianna Bosquet.
Kelly’s competes in tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kelly’s 16/18U softball team went 2-3 over the weekend in a tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Kelly’s had a busy Saturday, losing to Sioux Falls 3-2, defeating the NEN Vipers 4-2 and falling to TSC Blaze 18U 3-2.
On Sunday, Kelly’s (19-21-2) defeated the NEN Vipers 4-3 before being shut out by the Worthington Southwest Storm 18U 7-0.