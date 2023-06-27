Softball

NGG Severance places second

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U softball team coached by Andrew Severance went 3-1 to place second at the Watertown (S.D.) tournament over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Golden Girls defeated Impact 7-5 and Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Orange 2-1.

On Sunday, the Golden Girls (32-7-1) defeated Fargo-Moorhead Blaze Orange again 6-5 before falling to the Marshall Tigers 6-4 in the championship game.

Quakes split against Wakefield

The Norfolk Quakes 16U softball team split a doubleheader against Wakefield on Monday.

The Quakes posted a 10-0 shutout in the opener. Chloe Harper gave up three hits with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. Rachel Purvis went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.

In the second game, Wakefield secured a walk-off 7-6 win on Alex Arenas’ RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Addy Ornate led the Quakes (39-13-6) by going 3 for 3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run. Hayle Deboer added two hits and two runs.

Wakefield 000 0 — 0 3 2

Quakes 405 1 — 10 3 0

WP: Chloe Harper. LP: Daveigh Hunter-McAfee.

Quakes 104 001 0 — 6 10 3

Wakefield 000 141 1 — 7 9 2

WP: Alli Brown. LP: Chloe Harper. 2B: (QUA) Hayle Deboer, Addy Onate 3, Destiny Stenka; (WAK) Alex Arenas. 3B: (WAK) Brianna Bosquet.

Kelly’s competes in tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kelly’s 16/18U softball team went 2-3 over the weekend in a tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kelly’s had a busy Saturday, losing to Sioux Falls 3-2, defeating the NEN Vipers 4-2 and falling to TSC Blaze 18U 3-2.

On Sunday, Kelly’s (19-21-2) defeated the NEN Vipers 4-3 before being shut out by the Worthington Southwest Storm 18U 7-0.

In other news

Northeast picks award recipients

Northeast picks award recipients

Northeast Community College women’s soccer player Aidyn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colo.), men’s soccer player Jeevan Purewal (Wolverhampton, England), women’s soccer player Erica Derby (Keenesburg, Colo.) and men’s golfer Kody Sander (Lincoln) were named the recipients of 2022-23 Northeast Athle…