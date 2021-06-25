Baseball
Norfolk juniors fall in Hastings
HASTINGS — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics juniors battled but came up short in falling 5-3 to the Hastings JIH Braves on Thursday.
Norfolk tied the score with a run in the fifth. But the Hastings team scored two in the bottom of the sixth for the winning margin.
Easton Sullivan and C.J. Hoffman each drove in a run while Sawyer Wolff suffered the loss on the mound, working 52-e innings and striking out four.
The juniors will be in Sioux Falls this weekend for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.