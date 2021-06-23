Running
Citizens compete in marathon
The 10th annual Laugh and a Half Marathon came to a close on Saturday, with many in and around Nebraska taking home top finishes.
Five Norfolk natives took home gold in races, including Isaac Ochoa, who competes on the Norfolk High track and field and cross country teams. Winners also hailed from Sioux City, Kansas City and Lincoln.
MEN
Half Marathon: 1. Addison Albin, Kansas City, 1:13:22.2; 2. Brian Labenz, Clarkson, 1:21:42.6; 3. Daniel Foster, Norfolk, 1:24:28.3; 4. Jonathan Krings, Platte Center, 1:28:44.7; 5. Cale Armstrong, Lenexas, Kansas, 1:32:04.2: 6. Ben Vikas, Wayne, 1:33:14.7; 7. Nathanael Ellens, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 1:36:29.2; 8. Mason Sudbeck, Norfolk, 1:37:41.3; 9. Justin Husmann, Waterloo, 1:41:44.7; 10. Grant Nordby, Norfolk, 1:43:48.3.
5K: 1. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 14:33.5; 2. Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk, 15:17.1; 3. Michael Foster, Norfolk, 19:14.3; 4. Jonathan Straetker, Norfolk, 19:25.1; 5. Casey Engelhard, Norfolk, 20:39.1; 6. Luke Ludwig, Spencer, 20:52.1; 7. Matt Loeffler, Columbus, 20:55.2; 8. Lukas Ziemba, Norfolk, 21:18.0; 9. Jason Busch, Norfolk, 21:48.3; 10. Jackson Kube, Norfolk, 24:23.4.
10K: 1. Carson Means, Norfolk, 36:37.5; 2. Chad Clay, Akron, Iowa, 47:21.9; 3. Jason Schmidt, Battle Creek, 47:21.9; 4. Bob Moser, Elgin, 49:08.8; 5. Lynn Selting, Elgin, 49:32.5; 6. Troy Nelson, Norfolk, 51:44.3; 7. Jeff Hilgert, Norfolk, 56:38.1; 8. Nick Fiesner, Pierce, 57:09.7; 9. Bryan Honcick, Norfolk, 57:15.2; 10. Ryan Brogen, Winside, 1:01:27.4; 11. Ronald Baldo, Norfolk, 1:29:29.3.
Fun Run Winner: Dallin Foster, Norfolk, 6:27.3.
WOMEN
Half Marathon: 1. Christy Prang, Lincoln, 1:34:36.0; 2. Tessa Hain, Neligh, 1:42:29.6; 3. Meghan Schneider, West Point, 1:46:37.9; 4. Sarah Trice, Elkhorn, 1:48:18.8; 5. Sonia Lopez, Wakefield, 1:49:43.5; 6. Leah Cholon, O’Neill, 1:49:55.0; 7. Ashley Schurman, Crofton, 1:51:57.7; 8. Kerry Bumgardner, Hastings, 1:53:13.2; 9. Deerae Nelson, Hawley, Minnesota, 1:54:00.2; 10. Megan Lindsay, Omaha, 1:54:47.1.
5K: 1. Emily McGaffin, Sioux City, Iowa, 19:59.4; 2. Megan Albin, Kansas City, Missouri; 20:35.7; 3. Abigail Foster, Norfolk, 25:51.0; 4. Lex Rogers, Juniata, 25:53.1; 5. Stacy Ludwig; Spencer, 26:51.6; 6. Khristine Gilroy-Johnson, Lincoln, 28:30.4; 7. Heather Schuette, Lincoln, 29:08.8; 8. Christie Burbach, Hartington, 29:23.3; 9. Leighton Hebb, Norfolk, 29:23.6; 10. Aliya Bos, Norfolk, 29:25.9.
10K: 1. Brighid Turek, Norfolk, 50:09.8; 2. Melanie Linnaus, Norfolk, 50:12.5; 3. Olivia Nall, Meadow Grove, 51:35.1; 4. Marissa Bennett; Meadow Grove, 52:00.1; 5. Jennifer Bucklew, Plainview, 52:57.7; 6. Chelsea Kuchta, Randolph, 54:05.6; 7. Jessica Bode, Norfolk, 54:23.4; 8. Diane Babel, Columbus, 55:22.1; 9. Danielle Wells, Norfolk, 55:30.4; 10. Jen Palo, Pierce, 57:09.7.
Fun Run Winner: Mercy Kann, Norfolk, 6:20.4.
Track and field
Reifenrath receives USD honor
VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshman track and field star Sara Reifenrath has been named the University of South Dakota’s rookie of the year announced Tuesday in a digital version of The Charlies, USD athletics annual award ceremony.
Reifenrath, a sprinter from Hartington Cedar Catholic was voted the Summit League’s most outstanding performer at the outdoor championships, while also sweeping the newcomer of the championships both indoors and outdoors.
She took home gold in the 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay at both the indoor and outdoor championships.
Reifenrath was one of 25 Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA West Preliminary. Just a freshman, she broke USD’s school records for both the 200 and 400 meters, both indoors and out.
Schuurmans ready for trials
Norfolk High School alum Jared Schuurmans is set to compete in the discus throw at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night. Schuurmans will be the last competitor to go in the second of two flights which start at 9:05 p.m. Competitors will have three throws each. The top 12 scores advance to the finals which will be held on Friday at 5:05 p.m.
Baseball
Seniors split at Hastings
The Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors dropped their opener and salvaged the nightcap of a doubleheader against Hastings on Tuesday, losing the first game 13-3 and winning the second 8-3.
Hastings didn’t give Norfolk much room to get its feet under them in Game 1. It put up three runs in the top of the first and five in the third. Jack Borgmann doubled in two runs to get the Seniors on the board in the fifth and Brayden Lammers drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the sixth, but Hastings’ lead was too big to overcome.
Colby Nelson went two innings allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two. Ryland Bates took the loss in relief.
In Game 2, it was Norfolk getting off to a hot start. A bases-loaded walk by Hudson Waldow and a two-run single by Jack Schwanebeck got things going in the top of the first. Lammers drew a bases-loaded walk and Waldow doubled in two more runs to make it 6-0 after two innings. Borgmann added a two-run single in the seventh.
Jared Ertzner went all seven innings allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four while earning the win.
The Norfolk Seniors return home Friday for a doubleheader against Fremont. The first game starts at 5 p.m. and the second gets underway at 7 p.m.
Soccer
Express tourney this weekend
The 24th annual Norfolk Express soccer tournament is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Airpark Sports Complex south of Norfolk.
Sixty-two girls and boys teams ranging in ages from 9 to 19 are scheduled to participate.
More than 1,000 players and coaches are expected to be involved. This will be the first Express tournament since 2019 as the 2020 version was canceled due to COVID-19.