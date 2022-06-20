Juniors win Wahoo tournament
WAHOO — The Norfolk Post 16 juniors went 4-0 over the weekend to win the Wahoo tournament.
On Saturday, Norfolk opened with a 9-1 victory over Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive while scoring in all five innings. Dylan Viergutz went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Anden Schold and Noah Hinrichs each had a pair of hits to lead Norfolk past Wahoo Medicine Man Pharmacy Blues JV 5-3.
On Sunday, Brayden Rajaee-Hallgren and Hinrichs combined on a one-hit shutout to blank Chick-Fil-A 7-0.
A five-run fifth inning helped Norfolk finish off the perfect weekend with a 7-1 victory over Ashland-Greenwood. Sawyer Wolff went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Norfolk (15-7) carries a six-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home doubleheader against Columbus.
Norfolk Quakes 16U fall at state
HASTINGS — The Norfolk Quakes split a pair of elimination games on Saturday at the Class B 16U state tournament.
The Quakes outlasted the West Point Bluejays 11-10. Hayle Deboer, Bella Hupke, Chloe Harper and L. Darnall all had three hits.
Sports Express scored in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Quakes 3-2. Addy Onate and Lauren Sporleder had two hits each for Norfolk (21-13-1).