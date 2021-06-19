Baseball
Seniors sweep Sioux Falls West
The Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors used strong pitching — including a no-hitter in Game 1 — and offensive barrages to shut out Sioux Falls West in both games of their doubleheader on Friday, winning the first game 15-0 and the second game 12-0.
Norfolk came out of the gate strong in Game 1. It used two bases-loaded walks, a passed ball and a single by Jack Schwanebeck to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The onslaught kept coming in the second, when the Seniors used singles by Brayden Lammers, Nolan Strand and Schwanebeck as well as a double by Kyle Liewer to add seven more runs.
The team added three runs in the third and another in the fourth before the game was done.
Colton Price went three innings, allowing no runs, no hits and two walks to earn the win. Colby Nelson allowed no hits and struck out two in an inning of relief.
The Seniors had no intention of stopping in Game 2. Lammers got things started in the bottom of the first with a two-run triple and scored four batters later on a balk. In the second, a Ryland Bates double, a Lammers single, a passed ball and an error made it an 8-0 ballgame.
Norfolk added two more runs in the third and another two in the fourth.
Hudson Waldow went 31-e innings allowing no runs on three hits and striking out five in the win. Nelson pitched two-thirds of an inning allowing no runs or hits and striking out one.
The Norfolk Seniors improve to 10-13 on the year. They take on Pierre Post 8 Saturday at 5 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Softball
Golden Girls rout WDSA
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team is off to a strong start in the ASA B state tournament in Hastings. On Friday, they beat the Wahoo Diamond Sports Association 16-4. On Saturday morning, they rolled the Lincoln Rockets 15-1
Natalia Linn got things started with a single in Friday’s game after a wild pitch allowed Taylor Schmidt to score. Miley Wichman followed with a home run. A single by Rebecca Hazlett, a double by Cydnee Hopkins and a sacrifice fly by Schmidt made it an 8-0 ballgame.
Wahoo answered with three runs in the bottom half, but Norfolk added two runs in the second, one run in the third and five in the fourth to put the contest out of reach.
Rylee Renner went three innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits while striking out four and earning the win. Katie Stachura went an inning in relief, allowing no runs, one hit and striking out two.
Norfolk started Saturday’s game with two runs in the first and Lincoln answered with one of its own to make it 2-1. In the top of the second, a passed ball that allowed Gwen Stachura to score and two-run doubles by Linn and Addison Duranski helped give the Golden Girls a more comfortable 7-1 lead.
The Golden Girls followed in the top of the third with an eight run-inning to blow the game open.
Stachura and Tara Koch combined to go three innings, allowing one run — none earned — and three hits while striking out four.
The Golden Girls are scheduled to play additional games on Saturday and Sunday.