Golf
Kluver wins G.I. tournament
Grand Island Independent
GRAND ISLAND — Already owning a five-stroke lead going into the second round of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic, Luke Kluver just wanted to a have a strong finish.
The Norfolk native did just that. After shooting a 66 on the first day, Kluver, who competes for the University of Kansas, followed with a 67 to take the two-day tournament with a 133 total score Sunday at Riverside Golf Club.
It was the second time Kluver has won the event as he captured the tournament in 2018.
His two-day score was one stroke off the tournament record, which was set by Columbus’ Mike Krumland when he fired a 132 two-day total during the 2006 tournament.
Kluver has also received a sponsor exemption to play in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic July 8-11 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Football
Shanles, Lundberg honored
St. Edward brothers Scott and Andrew Shanle and Wausa lineman Lance Lundberg are among three coaches and 11 players who have been named to the eight-man football hall of fame.
Scott Shanle is one of the most decorated athletes to ever play Nebraska Eight-Man Football. During his prep career at St. Edward, he played both running back and linebacker and was responsible for over 4,500 rushing yards and 90 TDs. He also led the Beavers to three state playoff appearances and a 39-3 record in his final three seasons for coach Rich Lemburg.
Scott went on to a stellar career as a linebacker for Nebraska and was a two-time all-Big 12 selection. He later played 10 seasons for the St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints and was a key contributor in leading the Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts.
Lundberg was a dominating blocker and defender who led Wausa to the state playoffs for the first time in school history in 1988.
Lance went on to a highly successful college career with Nebraska.
He became a three-year starter on the offensive line, played in three Orange Bowls and was named first-team all-Big Eight.