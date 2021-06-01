Track and Field
Area athletes shine for Doane
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Student athletes from Northeast Nebraska had prominent roles in Doane’s final appearance of the season at the NAIA National Championships.
The women finished 14th in team scoring with 20 points, while the men finished tied for first to claim their first ever national championship.
The men’s division came down to the last race when the relay team finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay, the last event of the day, to move into a tie with Madonna. Jordan Tasler, an alum of West Holt High School, was the third runner on the squad.
Three athletes in the men’s division had All-American performances at the championships. Matthew Campbell of Ainsworth had a personal best in the hammer throw as he placed fifth with a toss of 195 feet, 6 inches.
On the women’s side, Courtney Schindler of Norfolk cleared 12-9½ to place fourth in the pole vault and became just the fourth woman to earn multiple All-American honors in the event.
Trace Ebert, an alum of Rock County High School, was on the men’s 4x800 team that finished 12th with a time of 7:43.69.
Scheil takes 12th in shot put
Mckenzie Scheil of Wayne State College placed 12th out of 17 competitors Saturday afternoon in the shot put at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.
The sophomore thrower from Fairmont recorded marks of 46-2½” and 46-1½ before posting a foul on her third and final attempt in prelims. She needed to post a mark of 48-8¾ to qualify for the finals and finished nationals as a second-team All-American.
Scheil entered the national meet ranked 15th in NCAA Division II in the shot put. On Thursday, she recorded All-American honors with a second-place finish in the hammer throw.
Football
8-man all-star teams announced
Rosters have been named for the 43rd Annual Sertoma 8-Man All Star game.
A total of 11 area athletes were selected to go along with three coaches, including Darin Suckstorf of Lutheran High Northeast. Adam Echtenkamp will represent the Eagles as a player on the East team.
The game will be played at Hastings College on Saturday, June 19, at 6:00 p.m.
AREA ATHLETES AND COACHES ON EACH TEAM
WEST: Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale; Rumen Rentschler, West Holt; Grant Winkelbauer, O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Coaches: Tony Allen, O’Neill St. Mary’s.
EAST: Adam Echtenkamp, Lutheran High Northeast; Kobe Heitman, Hartington-Newcastle; Sutton Pohlman, Stanton; Tyler McBride, Wisner-Pilger; Gabe Lauck, Bloomfield; Peyton Wieseler, Wynot; Haustyn Forney, Humphrey St. Francis; Lance Paprocki, Clarkson/Leigh.
Coaches: Darin Suckstorf, Lutheran High Northeast; Matt Kuchar, Bloomfield.