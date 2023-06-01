Track & field
Wayne State signs four
Special to the Daily News
WAYNE — Wayne State College men’s track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced the addition of four student-athletes to the 2023 signing class.
J’Dyn Bullion is a thrower from Bellevue West and is also a Wayne State football recruit. He was a three-time Class A state qualifier in the discus and shot put and at this year’s state track meet was the Class A runner-up in the discus at 181 feet, 10 inches, while also finishing 11th in the shot put at 50-3. Bullion was also a two-year starter in football and had 77 tackles with nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his senior season and played on the Class A state championship boys basketball team averaging nearly five points and six rebounds per contest this season.
“J’Dyn is a very explosive thrower who has the potential to step up to the college events and make an immediate impact on our team,” Brink said. “He is an explosive athlete as evidenced by his ability to be a two-sport college athlete in football and track.”
Ty Dingman is a jumper/sprinter from Omaha Westside where he was a starter in football (two years) and track and field (three years). As a senior he was a Class A state qualifier in the long jump and ran the third leg on the third place 400-meter relay team. Dingman was also a two-event state qualifier as a sophomore in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay. In football he was a starting linebacker/running back on the Class A state champion team last fall scoring five TD’s while rushing for 367 yards.
“Ty has the potential to contribute to both our sprints and long jump squads right away,” Brink said. “He has had success at the high school level and has battled back from some injuries his junior year to get back to where he was as sophomore.”
Trevor Thomson is a sprinter from Summerland (Page) where he was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field. As a junior in 2022 Thomson medaled in both sprint events in Class C, taking fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.18) and sixth in the 200-meter dash (22.67). He was also a state qualifier this year in both events. In football Thomson rushed for over 1,000 yards three different seasons, including 1,400 yards his senior season where he was named Class D1 All-State first team helping Summerland to a 6-4 record and the school’s first-ever football playoff win.
“Trevor is a versatile sprinter that has a great start out of the blocks,” Brink said. “He has the potential to come in and contribute to our sprint squad right away.”
Mason Weickum is a hurdler/sprinter from Natrona County in Wyoming where he was a four-year starter in indoor and outdoor track and two years in football. He won the Class 4A state title in the 110-meter high hurdles as a junior (14.68) and senior (14.66) and was second as a junior in the 55-meter hurdles during the Wyoming High School indoor season. Weickum also succeeded in football where he earned first team All-State honors this year as a running back/linebacker, gaining 1,128 yards while helping his team reach the Wyoming Class 4A state semi-finals with an 8-3 record.
“Mason is an excellent dual hurdler who competes well in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles,” Brink said. “He has championship mentality with the success he has had winning state titles in Wyoming and should be able to make a smooth transition to the 110-meter hurdles with the three-inch increase and the 400-meter hurdles in college.”
The quartet joins Jaxson Ninete of Elkhorn, who signed earlier this year, as members of the 2023 signing class for the Wildcat men.
Kautz among honorees
VERMILLION, S.D. — Dylan Kautz of Norfolk was one of 21 athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams in the six spring sports that competed for the University of South Dakota in 2022-23.
Kautz carries a 3.87 grade-point average as an accounting major. He was the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championships during the indoor season, sweeping the 60 meters (6.68) and the 200 meters (21.56) at the league meet. He also captured gold in the 100 meters (10.40) and 4x100-meter relay (39.94) at the Summit League Outdoor Championships. Kautz broke championship meet records in the preliminaries of the 60 meters (6.64) and in the 4x100 relay.
Tennis
Norfolk pair recognized
Seniors Jayda Christensen and Kayla Robinson of Norfolk High School were honorable mention selections for the Class A All-State Girls Tennis Team for 2023.
Captaining the first team is Grace Greenwald, a sophomore at Omaha Westside.
Soccer
Norfolk trio selected
Three players from Norfolk High School have been selected to play in a Senior Showcase to benefit the Nebraska Special Olympics.
Tessa Gall will represent the Class A girls Dark team. Hunter Evans and Ben Schoenherr will represent the Class A boys Dark team.
The matches will be played on Saturday, June 3, at Ralston High School. The girls game kicks off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
ACADEMICS
WSC student-athletes honored
WAYNE — Fifty-four student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Spring All-Academic Team announced Wednesday.
The NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The Wildcat baseball team had the most selections with 15 followed by women’s track and field with 14 honorees. Softball had 11 recipients, men’s outdoor track and field 10 and women’s golf had four.
The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2023 NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams:
*All-Academic Team of Excellence members
Baseball: Ryan Obrecht, Sr., Omaha; Hunter Babe, Sr., Omaha; Logan Walters, Sr., Lincoln; Kyler Essink*, Jr. Bennington; Cade Lynam*, Jr., Springfield; Colin Lynam* , Jr., Springfield; Brody Sintek. Jr., Fremont; Nathan Anderson, So., Bondurant, Iowa; Nick Barnett. So., Papillion; Nolan Belt, So., Emerson; Kolt Davis*, So., Johnson; Josh Kilzer*, So., Omaha; Jacob Kneifl*, So., Wayne; Cam Madsen, So., Papillion; Jackson Shelburne, So., Omaha.
Women’s Golf: Viktoria Bortkiewicz-Hamelin*, Sr., Montreal, Quebec; Abbey Kurmel*, Jr., Okemos, Mich.; Jazmine Taylor, Jr., Omaha; Abbigail Brodersen*, So., Albion.
Softball: Kim Vidlak*, Sr., Bennington; Natalie Arbizu, Sr., Gilbert, Ariz.; Hadley Chvatal*, Sr., Wahoo; Riley Holmberg, Sr., Surprise, Ariz.; Morgan Beaty, Jr., Omaha; Abby Husing*, Jr., Omaha; Callie Carraher, Jr., Milford; Mary Krystofiak, Jr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Samantha Felt, So., Waukee, Iowa; Lauren Laudick, So., Phoenix, Ariz.; Hayley Murphy, So., Kasson, Minn.
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: Grant Fritsch, Sr., Elkhorn; Braden Johnson, Jr., Gretna; Dylan Kneifl, Jr., Pilger; Gabe Peitz*, Jr., Wakefield; Abe Schroeder*, Jr. Ravenna; Alex Brandt*, So., Grand Island; Daniel Elge, So., Aurora; Logan Moeller*, So., Pierce; Wyatt Nissen * So. Albion; Andrew Wyllie*, So., Wahoo.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: Mckenzie Scheil*, Sr., Fairmont; Brooklynn Chipps, Sr., Elgin; Sarah Cotton*, Sr., Ida Grove, Iowa; Kendra Paasch*, Sr., Scribner; Lindsey Stuckey*, Sr., York; Keyla Sambo, Jr., Curacao; Megan Hansen*, Jr., South Sioux City; Kelsey Larsen*, Jr., Walthill; Annie McCartney, Jr., Nelson; Emily Smollen, Jr., Grand Island; Alison Stineman*, Jr., Norfolk; Hailey Baker*, So., Blair; Maya Couch*, So., David City; Veronica Guenther*, So., Springfield.