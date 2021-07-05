Softball
Golden Girls go 3 for 4 in S.D.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D — The Norfolk 18u Golden Girls won their first three games but fell in their bracket game on Sunday in the 44th annual Ringneck Tournament over the weekend.
The team won a game on Friday and two on Saturday behind strong pitching performances. Rylee Renner, Katie Stachura and Tara Koch combined to allow a combined six runs — four earned — and strike out 14 over 14 innings of work in wins over Nebraska Quakes Gerhardt, Oskie Elite and Diamond Academy.
The Golden Girls failed to replicate that kind of performance on Sunday in what ended up being a 10-4 loss to Millard United NE Nemesis Gold.
Natalia Linn led the team with six RBI over the four games. Taylor Schmidt followed with four of her own.
The Norfolk Golden Girls will have one last tournament starting Tuesday, July 13 when they travel to Hays, Kansas for the USSSA National Tournament.