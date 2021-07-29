Football

Liewer earns scholarship

Omaha World-Herald

Nebraska has placed both senior Levi Falck and sophomore Wyatt Liewer of O’Neill on scholarship.

Falck chose to return for another season — allowed by the NCAA under its COVID rules — “practices to get better every day” and has the toughness and ball skills Lubick likes.

Other guys look to him as a leader because of how hard he works,” Nebraska assistant coach Matt Lubick said.

Liewer, Lubick said, fits the same category and his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame is one Nebraska wants in the program.

Baseball

Class C state tournament set

At Tiger Field in Palmer

SATURDAY, JULY 31

GAME 1: 11 a.m. — Tecumseh vs. Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby

GAME 2: 2 p.m. — Imperial vs. Louisville-Weeping Water

GAME 3: 5 p.m. — Crofton vs. Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus

GAME 4: 8 p.m. — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley vs. Pender

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

GAME 5: 11 a.m. — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

GAME 6: 2 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser

GAME 7: 5 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

GAME 8: 8 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Basketball

WSC honored for academics

WAYNE – The Wayne State men’s basketball team has been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.

In order to receive the Team Academic Excellence Award, a program must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better during the 2020-21 season.

Wayne State posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.341 and was one of just six Northern Sun Conference institutions to earn the honor. (Augustana, Mary, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Winona State).

Gaming

Norfolk LAN Party scheduled

The Norfolk LAN Party gaming tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 in Norfolk at the old Alco store across from HyVee East.

Trophies and other prizes will be awarded. Registration fees $30 with special deals for streamers.

To register or for more information, visit Norfolklanparty.com.

Tags

In other news

Columbus Lakeview downs Wayne 9-0

Columbus Lakeview downs Wayne 9-0

WAYNE — Columbus Lakeview jumped on the board in the first inning, later added to its lead and held Wayne to three hits in a 9-0 win in five innings.

Long named NHS track coach

Long named NHS track coach

Josh Long has been selected as Norfolk High's head girls track and field coach. Long has been with the girls track and field team for the past 19 seasons.