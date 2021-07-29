Football
Liewer earns scholarship
Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska has placed both senior Levi Falck and sophomore Wyatt Liewer of O’Neill on scholarship.
Falck chose to return for another season — allowed by the NCAA under its COVID rules — “practices to get better every day” and has the toughness and ball skills Lubick likes.
Other guys look to him as a leader because of how hard he works,” Nebraska assistant coach Matt Lubick said.
Liewer, Lubick said, fits the same category and his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame is one Nebraska wants in the program.
Baseball
Class C state tournament set
At Tiger Field in Palmer
SATURDAY, JULY 31
GAME 1: 11 a.m. — Tecumseh vs. Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby
GAME 2: 2 p.m. — Imperial vs. Louisville-Weeping Water
GAME 3: 5 p.m. — Crofton vs. Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus
GAME 4: 8 p.m. — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley vs. Pender
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
GAME 5: 11 a.m. — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
GAME 6: 2 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
GAME 7: 5 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
GAME 8: 8 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Basketball
WSC honored for academics
WAYNE – The Wayne State men’s basketball team has been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.
In order to receive the Team Academic Excellence Award, a program must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better during the 2020-21 season.
Wayne State posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.341 and was one of just six Northern Sun Conference institutions to earn the honor. (Augustana, Mary, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Winona State).
Gaming
Norfolk LAN Party scheduled
The Norfolk LAN Party gaming tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 in Norfolk at the old Alco store across from HyVee East.
Trophies and other prizes will be awarded. Registration fees $30 with special deals for streamers.
To register or for more information, visit Norfolklanparty.com.