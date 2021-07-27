Golf
Baldwin, Klooz compete
OMAHA — Andrew Storm of Shadow Ridge County Club in Omaha won the National Car Rental Nebraska Assistant PGA Professional Championship on Monday at Happy Hollow Club and will compete Nov. 11-14, in the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Strom and Jay Cottam of Awarii Dunes Golf Club finished in a tie for first with 36-hole scores of 2-under-par 140 with Storm winning the playoff.
Both Strom and Cottam will represnt the Nebraska section in Port St. Lucie.
Among competitors with local ties, Wayne State women’s golf coach Joey Baldwin finished in a tie for eighth with a 160 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge graduate and University of Nebraska golfer Mitchell Klooz ended in a tie for 14th with a 162.
Archery
Norfolk club hosts 3-D tourney
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Archery Club held an extreme 3-D tournament over the weekend. Forty-nine archers competed.
Norfolk Archery Club 3-D tournament champs
Female cub open: Ayla Wieneke, Norfolk; Women’s bowhunter: Melissa Weber, Columbus; Male cub bowhunter: Callan Sims, Wayne; Male cub barebow: Bryce Lurz, Hoskins.
Male cub bowhunter: Korbyn Kuta, Columbus; Male youth bowhunter: Cartner Anson, Winside; Men’s bowhunter: Jamie Willard, Columbus; Men’s traditional: Jerry Dziowgo, Norfolk.