Professionals win Nebraska Cup

HASTINGS — the Nebraska Section PGA and Nebraska Golf Association put forth their best lineups of 12 players representing each organization in the 49th edition of the Nebraska Cup matches.

Lochland Country Club played host to the annual event Coming into this year’s competition, the Nebraska Section PGA led the all-time series 27-21 after a victory in 2020 at Bent Tree Golf Club.

The day consisted of six four-ball and 12 singles matches

Team Nebraska PGA got off to an early lead during the four-ball matches, 21 to 15.

In the afternoon singles matches, the professionals continued their hot streak and extended the lead. Nebraska PGA went on to win 42.5 to 29.5 to claim the cup for the second year in a row. The series now favors the professional side 28-21.

Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne County Club was a member of the victorious Nebraska PGA team.

Schellpeper 4th in Pro-3am

LINCOLN — Forty-two teams and 168 players took on Firethorn Golf Club for Monday’s Pro-3am event, presented by Club Car/Nebraska Golf and Turf.

Ten Nebraska PGA professionals shot under par, including Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne Country Club who tied for fourth with a 2-under-par 69.

Schellpeper also teamed with amateurs Matt Sorensen, Tyler Vaughn and Jake Lemar in a 2-net-best-ball format. The quartet finished in 11th place with a 14-under-par 128.

One bad inning brings season to an end for Norfolk Seniors

The Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors jumped out to an early lead, but one bad inning brought an end to their season after a 10-3 loss to Gretna in the fourth round of the Class A, Area 6 tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.

Syracuse ends Pender's tournament run

PENDER — Pender participated in its second day of coach Ron Williams’ plan to keep eliminating teams after being defeated by Dannebrog-Boelus-Cairo in the opening round of the Class C American Legion Juniors state tournament.

Pender advances at the expense of WPHD

PENDER — Just as Pender coach Ron Williams said after a loss on Saturday, Pender’s Junior American Legion baseball team was in the spirit of eliminating teams.

Norfolk juniors eliminated from area tournament by Gretna

FREMONT — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physicians Services Orthopedics Juniors came out strong, but an upset simply wasn’t in the cards Sunday afternoon. They were knocked out of the Class A Area 6 Tournament by the Gretna 1 Post 307 Juniors 6-3, putting an end to their 2021 season.

Norfolk seniors stay alive, defeat Grand Island 13-7

The Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors scored eight runs in the first two innings and cruised into the final four of the Class A, Area 6 tournament with a 13-7 victory over Grand Island Home Federal in an elimination game at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.