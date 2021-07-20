Golf
Professionals win Nebraska Cup
HASTINGS — the Nebraska Section PGA and Nebraska Golf Association put forth their best lineups of 12 players representing each organization in the 49th edition of the Nebraska Cup matches.
Lochland Country Club played host to the annual event Coming into this year’s competition, the Nebraska Section PGA led the all-time series 27-21 after a victory in 2020 at Bent Tree Golf Club.
The day consisted of six four-ball and 12 singles matches
Team Nebraska PGA got off to an early lead during the four-ball matches, 21 to 15.
In the afternoon singles matches, the professionals continued their hot streak and extended the lead. Nebraska PGA went on to win 42.5 to 29.5 to claim the cup for the second year in a row. The series now favors the professional side 28-21.
Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne County Club was a member of the victorious Nebraska PGA team.
Schellpeper 4th in Pro-3am
LINCOLN — Forty-two teams and 168 players took on Firethorn Golf Club for Monday’s Pro-3am event, presented by Club Car/Nebraska Golf and Turf.
Ten Nebraska PGA professionals shot under par, including Kyle Schellpeper of the Wayne Country Club who tied for fourth with a 2-under-par 69.
Schellpeper also teamed with amateurs Matt Sorensen, Tyler Vaughn and Jake Lemar in a 2-net-best-ball format. The quartet finished in 11th place with a 14-under-par 128.