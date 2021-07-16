Softball
Golden Girls best CS Thunder
HAYS, K.S. — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U held off a late rally to beat the Colorado Springs Thunder on Thursday in the USSSA National Tournament.
A home run by Rebecca Hazlett in the top of the second got the scoring started. Norfolk added two more runs on an error and a fielder’s choice.
Katie Stachura hit a sacrifice fly to bring in another, but the Thunder got a run of their own in the bottom half. In the fifth, doubles by Taylor Schmidt and Alex Borgman as well as a dropped ball gave the Golden Girls an 8-4 lead.
CS Thunder played four runs in the bottom half, but Stachura held on for the complete-game win.
She went five innings, allowing five runs — two earned — on five hits while striking out four and earning the win. Stachura also drove in two runs along with Schmidt.
The team has won two and tied in one of its first three games.
The Norfolk Golden Girls return to action on Friday at 2:20 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.
Track and Field
Sullivan named scholar athlete
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— South Dakota thrower Jessie Sullivan has been selected as the 2020-21 Summit League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as voted on by the league’s faculty athletic representatives and announced Thursday. The Summit League Scholar-Athlete of the Year is the most prestigious individual award given by the league each season.
Sullivan won a Summit League title in the discus, scoring 18 total points at the Summit League Championships between three throwing events.
He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in both the discus and the hammer throw. Sullivan ranks on USD’s top-10 lists for all five throwing events he competes in — indoor shot put, indoor weight throw, outdoor shot put, outdoor discus and outdoor hammer throw.
Sullivan, a native of Albion boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average while majoring in chemistry and staying on the pre-med track. He’s a three-time Academic All-Summit League honoree.
Golf
Nebraska Cup teams announced
OMAHA — The Nebraska Golf Association and the Nebraska PGA Section are pleased to announce their lineups for the 49th Nebraska Cup Matches to be played July 16 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.
2021 Amateur Team Members
Non Seniors: Bill Amundsen, Bennington; Caleb Badura, Aurora; David Easley, Lincoln; Calvin Freeman, Table Rock; Jay Moore, Lincoln; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington; Scott Tridle, Lincoln; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha.
Seniors: John Sajevic, Fremont; Kirby Smith, Omaha; Gregg Vonnahme, Omaha; Ed Wyatt, Lincoln.
2021 Nebraska PGA Team Members
Non Seniors: Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hallow Club; Judd Cornell, The Players Club; Jay Cottam, Awarii Dunes GC; Steve Friesen, Firethorn GC; Kyle Schellpeper, Wayne CC; Andrew Storm, Shadow Ridge CC; Nick Wanderscheid, Morningside University; and Shane Zywiec, Highlands GC.
Seniors: Jim White, Fairways at Lincoln; Jon Petersen, Tiburon GC; Tom Hearn, PGA Tour; Ted DiGiacomo, Golf Galaxy.