Softball

Golden Girls win one, tie one

HAYS, Kansas — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U began their USSSA National tournament campaign strong, winning its first game against KFA Legacy 9-8 on Wednesday and tying Stampede 2-2 on Thursday.

Down 8-3 in the bottom of the fourth on Wednesday, Rebecca Hazlett got the rally started with a two-run home run. Three batters later, Tara Koch drove in two more runs on a single into centerfield.

With Addison Duranski at the plate, Cydnee Hopkins tied the game at 8 on a passed ball. Later in the at bat, Hannah Renner scored the winning run on an error by the pitcher.

On Thursday, Stampede got out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Rylee Hoppe cut into their lead after scoring on a wild pitch in the second. Mylee Wichman scored after another one to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the fourth.

The teams held each other scoreless in the fifth and forced a tie.

The Norfolk Golden Girls continue their final tournament of the season with a game against CS Thunder on Thursday.

Tags

In other news

Kluver wins U.S. Amateur qualifier

Kluver wins U.S. Amateur qualifier

HASTINGS — Fresh off of a trial run on the PGA Tour last week, Norfolk native Luke Kluver didn’t feel much pressure in Monday’s U.S. Amateur Qualifier.

+2
Kluver tied for 52nd at PGA Tour event

Kluver tied for 52nd at PGA Tour event

SILVIS, Ill. — In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Norfolk High School graduate and University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kluver finished his day ti…