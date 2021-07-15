Softball
Golden Girls win one, tie one
HAYS, Kansas — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U began their USSSA National tournament campaign strong, winning its first game against KFA Legacy 9-8 on Wednesday and tying Stampede 2-2 on Thursday.
Down 8-3 in the bottom of the fourth on Wednesday, Rebecca Hazlett got the rally started with a two-run home run. Three batters later, Tara Koch drove in two more runs on a single into centerfield.
With Addison Duranski at the plate, Cydnee Hopkins tied the game at 8 on a passed ball. Later in the at bat, Hannah Renner scored the winning run on an error by the pitcher.
On Thursday, Stampede got out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Rylee Hoppe cut into their lead after scoring on a wild pitch in the second. Mylee Wichman scored after another one to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the fourth.
The teams held each other scoreless in the fifth and forced a tie.
The Norfolk Golden Girls continue their final tournament of the season with a game against CS Thunder on Thursday.