Baseball

Juniors lose 2, take 1 in Capital

LINCOLN — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors dropped two games on Saturday but won their game on Sunday in the Capital City Clash.

The early game on Saturday saw the Juniors relinquish a 6-5 lead heading into the fifth inning against Post 15 West Junior Legion, allowing three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Their three runs in the bottom of the seventh were not enough to come back and they lost 12-9.

In the late game, Norfolk’s Sawyer Wolff allowed just two runs over six innings of work against Grand Island Five Points, but it wasn’t enough and Norfolk lost 2-0.

On Sunday, the Juniors traded blows with North Star Stonebrook Exterior and the two went into the ninth inning tied at 4.

It was there that C.J. Hoffman — who led the team with three RBIs in the tournament — drove in Cole Pritchett with a sacrifice fly on what turned out to be the deciding run. Zack Cordner pitched a scoreless inning of relief and Norfolk won 5-4.

The Norfolk Juniors will now head to Fremont on Friday, where they’ll compete in the Class A Area 6 tournament over the weekend.

Tags

In other news

+2
Kluver tied for 52nd at PGA Tour event

Kluver tied for 52nd at PGA Tour event

SILVIS, Ill. — In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Norfolk High School graduate and University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kluver finished his day ti…

+17
Seniors slammed by Fremont in doubleheader sweep

Seniors slammed by Fremont in doubleheader sweep

Plays determined by small margins had big consequences for the Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors on Thursday evening. They were swept in their final home doubleheader of the regular season, losing the first game 9-1 and the second game 14-1 to Fremont Post 20/First State Bank.

Wisner's Peck wins all-star event, Creighton's Brockhaus second

Wisner's Peck wins all-star event, Creighton's Brockhaus second

KEARNEY — Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck and Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus finished 1-2 in the 19th annual Nebraska Lions All-Star Golf Tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Club. Payton Frederick of Battle Creek was also in the top 10 with a 10th-place finish.