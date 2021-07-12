Baseball
Juniors lose 2, take 1 in Capital
LINCOLN — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors dropped two games on Saturday but won their game on Sunday in the Capital City Clash.
The early game on Saturday saw the Juniors relinquish a 6-5 lead heading into the fifth inning against Post 15 West Junior Legion, allowing three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Their three runs in the bottom of the seventh were not enough to come back and they lost 12-9.
In the late game, Norfolk’s Sawyer Wolff allowed just two runs over six innings of work against Grand Island Five Points, but it wasn’t enough and Norfolk lost 2-0.
On Sunday, the Juniors traded blows with North Star Stonebrook Exterior and the two went into the ninth inning tied at 4.
It was there that C.J. Hoffman — who led the team with three RBIs in the tournament — drove in Cole Pritchett with a sacrifice fly on what turned out to be the deciding run. Zack Cordner pitched a scoreless inning of relief and Norfolk won 5-4.
The Norfolk Juniors will now head to Fremont on Friday, where they’ll compete in the Class A Area 6 tournament over the weekend.