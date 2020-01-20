Wrestling
One league champion leads Panthers
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High School wrestling team finished in fourth place with one gold medalist Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament hosted by Lincoln Pius X.
Brayden Heffner was the lone conference champion for the Panthers. He edged Dario Rodriguez of Kearney 5-4 in the 220-pound title match. Aaron Dittmer (132 pounds) and Brayden Splater (160) finished with individual runner-up medals.
Other Panthers on the medal stand were Weston
Kearney won the team title with a score of 228, 10.5 points ahead of runner-up Lincoln East. Grand Island was third at 181.5, six points ahead of Norfolk.
- Team scoring: Kearney 228, Lincoln East 217.5, Grand Island 181.5, Norfolk 175.5, Lincoln Southeast 104, Lincoln Southwest 90, Fremont 80, Lincoln High 68, Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 47.5, Lincoln Pius X 37.5.
- 126: 1. Blake Cushing, GI, over Rylie Steele, KEA, 14-6. 3. Weston Godfrey, NOR, over Jose Hinz, LSE, 1:37.
- 132: 1. Nic Swift, LE, over Aaron Dittmer, NOR, 9-6. 3. Jaxon Morrow, LSW, over Korbin Arnold, LIN, 7-2.
- 145: 1. Breckin Sperling, LE, over Gage Ferguson, KEA, 4-0. 3. Jacob Licking, NOR, over Chase Charroin, LSW, 6-5.
- 160: 1. Maxwell Mayfield, LE, over Brayden Splater, NOR, 2:42. 3. Thomas Wentz, FRE, over Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, 3-1.
- 170: 1. Grant Lyman, LE, over Austin Miller, NOR, 18-3. 3. Joshua Pierson, KEA, over Quinn Thew, LIN, 11-5.
- 182: 1. Edward Lankas, LE, over Max McClatchey, LSE, 5-3. 3. Hunter Mangelsen, NOR, over Malachi Alley, LNE, 10-3.
- 195: 1. Zack Belmudez, LSE, over Alex Hunt, KEA, 3:06. 3. Laikon Ames, NOR, over Benny Alfaro, FRE, 1:22.
- 220: 1. Brayden Heffner, NOR, over Dario Rodriguez, KEA, 5-4. 3. Eli Nitzel, LSW, over Alex Rodriquez, GI, 7-6.
- 285: 1. Jayden Schrader, LNE, over Kade Richardson, FRE, 4:16. 3. Michael Isele, GI, over Jake Jensen, NOR, 4:14.
Track and Field
Sudbeck gets medals in three events
CRETE — Eight athletes from Northeast Nebraska schools were among top-eight finishers at the Scott Nisely Classic hosted by Doane University on Saturday.
Leading the way was Levi Sudbeck of Doane, a Pierce graduate, who was second in the pole vault at 16 feet, 2¾ inches, third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.32 seconds and fifth in the long jump at 21-4¼. Also competing in the long jump was Byron Pfister of Doane, a Rock County graduate, who was seventh at 21-1½.
Also a top finisher among area natives was Jordan Tasler of Doane, a West Holt graduate, who was second in the 600-meter run in 1:23.81. In field events, Richard Dover of Doane, a Norfolk High graduate, was third in the weight throw at 55 feet and fourth in the shot put at 47-1½.
Two women posted runner-up finishes. Courtney Schindler of Doane, a Norfolk Catholic graduate, was second in the women’s pole vault at 11-6½. Addie Shaw of Concordia, a Rock County graduate, was second in the shot put at 46-6¼.
On the track, MacKenzie Brandl of Doane, a Stanton graduate, was third in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.80. Alyssa Fye of Concordia, a Randolph graduate, was eighth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:21.20.
Shaw second overall in weight throw
LINCOLN — Five natives of Northeast Nebraska were in action Friday at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Rock County graduate Addie Shaw, competing for Concordia University, competed in the weight throw and was recognized as the college champion (only out-distanced by an unattached athlete) via her toss of 60-1¾.
Also posting top-five finishes were Lincoln McPhillips, a Hartington-Newcastle graduate competing for the Huskers, who tied for fourth in the high jump at 6-6¼; and TeJai Clausen of Nebraska-Kearney, a Norfolk High graduate, who was fifth in the 5,000-meter run in 15:46.59.
Two more top finishes came in the one-mile run. Ben Arens of Nebraska-Kearney, an Ainsworth graduate, was sixth in the men’s race in 4:25.03; and Alyssa Fye of Concordia, a Randolph graduate, was eighth in the women’s run in 5:45.53.
Basketball
Hagedorn hits 1,000 career points
VERMILLION, S.D. — In front of the second-largest crowd to watch a men’s basketball game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex (5,349), South Dakota took down in-state rival South Dakota State 99-84 on a milestone day for senior Tyler Hagedorn.
The Norfolk graduate went over 1,000 career points with a team-high 24 points on the night. Hagedorn went 4 for 4 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Four other Coyotes scored in double-figures.
The Coyotes (12-8, 3-3 Summit League) shot a season-high 64.4 percent from the field on 38 of 59 shots, while hitting on 9 of 15 from deep in snapping a five-game winning streak for the Jackrabbits and a four-game skid against its in-state foe.
Bradley scores 10 in TCU triumph
NORMAN, Okla. — Norfolk High School graduate Jaycee Bradley scored 10 points to help the TCU women’s basketball team to an 82-63 win at Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Horned Frogs moved to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, winning for the third straight time on the road against a Big 12 opponent. The win also marked TCU’s best five-game start in Big 12 play.
Northern State downs Wayne State
WAYNE — Northern State sophomore forward Parker Fox posted a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to lead the Wolves in a 82-72 win Saturday evening over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball at Rice Auditorium.
After the visiting Wolves used an efficient attack to build a 20-10 lead 7:30 into the contest, the Wildcats did not get closer than eight the rest of the game.
Henry Penner poured in a career-high 17 points for Wayne State, going 6 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. Al’Tavius Jackson added 16 points on 8 of 14 shooting while Jordan Janssen recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the year.
Wayne State (6-15 overall, 3-9 NSIC) travels to Minnesota State on Friday and Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.
Panther girls top Omaha North
OMAHA — The Norfolk High School girls basketball team scored 18 of the game’s first 25 points and never looked back in defeating Omaha North 56-35 on Saturday.
Hailey Kleinschmit led a balanced Panther offense with 12 points, and Makenna Skiff tacked on 11.
Norfolk 18 8 11 19 — 56
Omaha North 7 6 10 12 — 35
- NORFOLK (8-5): Nealy Brummond 4; Anden Baumann 9; Erin Schwanebeck 3; Karly Kalin 2; Chelsea Strom 7; Jalen Hoffman 5; Hailey Kleinschmit 12; Makenna Skiff 11; Agdaly Sanchez 3.
- OMAHA NORTH (3-8): Stats not provided.
Vikings edge Panther boys
OMAHA — The Norfolk High School boys basketball team fell victim to a fourth-quarter comeback as Omaha North rallied to defeat the Panthers 52-49 on Saturday.
Tyson Stelling led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points while Kllen Herman added 10.
Norfolk 10 13 16 10 — 49
Omaha North 13 11 10 18 — 52
- NORFOLK (4-8): Gage Dohren 5; Tyler Wilson 4; Isaac Heimes 8; Kallen Herman 10; Tyson Stelling 12; Cameron Eisenhauer 7; Daydon Taylor 3.
- OMAHA NORTH (6-6): Wal Chuol 16; Jron Lewis 2; Keshaun Williams 11; De’Shawn Higgins-Evan 7; Peyton Johnson 8; Darryl Bennett 3; Evan Decker 7; John Farmer 9.
Knights roll over Warriors
CROFTON — Norfolk Catholic outscored Crofton 45-17 in the first half and didn’t look back as the Knights improved to .500 on the season with a 75-56 victory Saturday.
Nate Brungardt was one of three Knights in double-digit scoring as he led Norfolk Catholic with 21 points. Preston Burbach poured in another 15, and Jackson Clausen chipped in 10.
Andy Knapp led Crofton with 17 points.
Norfolk Catholic 17 28 17 13 — 75
Crofton 6 11 14 25 — 56
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (6-6): Preston Eisenmenger 4; Preston Burbach 15; Cayden Cunningham 4; Alex Lammers 2; Travis Kalous 9; Brennen Kelley 7; Ben Hammond 3; Nate Brungardt 21; Jackson Clausen 10.
- CROFTON (4-9): Andy Knapp 17; Paul Burbach 7; Justin Potts 6; Tyler Potts 4; Austin Tramp 6; Mayson Ostermeyer 8; Jayden Eilers 6; Sam Tejral 2.
Wrestling
Smydra, Wilcox pace Knights
STROMSBURG — Norfolk Catholic finished fifth in the 17-team Cross County invitational on Saturday as seven of the nine Knight grapplers plaCed in the top eight of their weight classes.
Central City won the tournament with 285.5 points while the Knights were fifth with 165.
Wyatt Smydra (145) and Isaac Wilcox both earned second-place medals. Francisco Mendez (160) finished third, Kanyon Talton (126) was fourth, Allan Olander (138) finished fifth, Hugo Sanchez (132) was sixth and Ben Morland (170) finished eighth
Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said it was his team’s most complete effort this season. “Hugo wrestled well in his first varsity competition. Isaac had a very good day and nearly had the No. 1 seed from Amherst pinned in the only match he lost. Ben Morland placed for the first time in his high school career. Wyatt dislocated his pinky finger in the first match, but gutted it out and nearly beat the No. 4 Class B kid. Allan Olander only lost by one point in his only loss on the day. Kanyon was wrestling really well and then pulled a muscle and we had to give up the last match and Francisco stayed very consistent. Overall, it was a very good day.”